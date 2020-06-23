It's been a while since I looked carefully at all the different equity positions I own for myself or that I manage for different family members. Not all of these were buy decisions. Some were distributions from 401-k plans and some were inherited, but many of the others are remnants from dividend reinvestments, or they are spin-offs from a purchase, or even spin-offs of spin-offs. That's not a joke. I had purchased Alcoa (AA), which spun off Arconic (ARNC), which subsequently spun off Howmet Aerospace (HWM). Or, there was Pepsico, which spun out its restaurant businesses Yum Brands (YUM) which subsequently spun out its Chinese operations as Yum China (YUMC).

I still haven't looked carefully, but there are now more than seventy equity positions And, that doesn't include a couple of mutual funds or options.

I can't even tell you where each of these positions originated from, and that's part of the reason I have continued to hold some of them. It would be too much of a hassle to figure out the cost basis and acquisition dates for tax purposes. It's been a rather ugly mess for a long time, and it had looked even uglier after the sell-off early in the year followed by COVID-19 wreaking havoc on much of my portfolio. Some of the winners have been hard to find, but buried in this mess was a small holding of mine that has been one of those recent "winners". The only downside with this particular winner is that it is coming off several years of horrible performance.

As the title of the article tells you, I'm writing about PFSweb (PFSW). I first tried to take advantage of the dot-com mania at the turn of the century when Daisytek International Corporation, a printer supplies company, decided to spin off its web-based fulfillment arm PFSweb - standing for Priority Fulfillment Services. A small portion of the equity in PFSweb had been IPO'd, and when trading began, the shares were rocketing higher. The shareholders of Daisytek would eventually get the remaining shares of PFSweb still held by Daisytek.

Even though this was the dot-com bubble era, it was still surprising that the total shares of PFSweb (those publicly traded and those that were to be distributed to Daisytek shareholders) were trading at prices that exceeded the market cap of the Daisytek! So, I bought a few thousand shares of Daisytek, intending to short my when-distributed PFSweb shares. Unfortunately, the shares of PFSweb were impossible for someone like me to borrow and sell short.

I eventually ended up with those shares of PFSweb, but it was far too late and the price of PFSweb had cratered. Worse, DaisyTek would eventually go out of business, and PFSweb would experience a lot of growing pains. So, as the saying goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. For me, lemonade turned out to be writing about the company on Seeking Alpha and in 2013 I wrote my first article about PFSweb.

There was a lot going on with the company as it began acquiring other companies, set up distribution centers in Europe and sold a large equity stake to a Japanese company (hoping to also get a foothold in Asia). There was even an activist shareholder that stepped in at one point and tried to engineer a merger between PFSweb and Speed Commerce (SPDC). Fortunately nothing came of the merger, and Speed Commerce is now a penny stock - literally.

There were many positives but there were also a lot of negatives. One glaring problem centered around Black Friday specials and Flash Sales by its clients during the 2011 holiday season. PFSweb was unable to respond to the sudden increase in volume, they lost clients and also picked up a damaged reputation.

Among the positives was a 10 year agreement with the US Mint and they picked up a lot of clients with several well-known brands. There was also the cash infusion from transcosmos, a Japanese company, for a 19.99% equity stake, and although it was hard to see any expected boost from this Asian presence, it had brought the company some much needed liquidity. However, after more than a dozen articles, I stopped writing by early 2016. Low page views and ZERO comments on the last three articles was reason enough to stop writing.

And, for the record, I was very positive on the company at that time, and concluded my last article with:

As the market comes to believe that this company can continue to grow at this pace, the shares will begin to reflect higher multiples. And, assuming another strong year for PFSweb, investors could see significant upside of 35%-40% as the shares of PFSweb move to the $17 range.

Most of my predictions aren't quite that bullish. At the time the article was published, PFSweb was trading at $12.09. It would move up to a high of $15.87 in April of 2016 (a gain of more than 30%) before giving all of it back. It would eventually close 2016 at $8.50, and since then it has often had a difficult time getting its act together.

Just over a year ago it traded as low as $2.03 and then climbed above $5 in January of this year. It would drop to a low of $1.50 during the panic selling that took place in March, before beginning its recent rally.

Why now?

Investors and speculators eventually realized the company and stock could benefit from changes in consumer purchasing patterns as COVID-19 fears had changed buying habits. That realization has helped PFSweb become one of my better performers for 2020. After finishing the last year at $3.82, it closed at $7.25 as of Monday's close, a YTD gain of almost 90%. The press release for Q1 results lays out two key reasons to consider PFSweb in the first two bullet points of that announcement:

-Record Bookings in LiveArea and Heightened Fulfillment Volumes in PFS Drive Strong Results in Q1- -Favorable Year-over-Year Trends Continuing into Q2; Reiterates 2020 Guidance Amid COVID-19-

The release goes on to note that it had

transitioned the majority of our global team to a work-from-home model, including our entire global contact center staff. In our distribution centers-which are considered an essential service and have remained fully functional-we have provided personal protective equipment and instituted strict cleaning regimens and social distancing practices. Despite the pandemic, our global workforce continues to operate at full strength. We believe we have achieved a sustainable operating model and we are prepared to operate in this mode for the foreseeable future as necessary.

For what it's worth, my opinion is that this "sustainable operating model" will remain absolutely necessary for quite some time. While overall consumer spending is likely to remain somewhat subdued, the transition by consumers to use more online shopping that became necessary when everything was shut down, will continue even as states begin to open back up. PFSweb is excellently positioned to gain clients.

A subsequent presentation also noted that company had been "declared an essential support service in every operating region".

In the Q1 press release, CEO Mike Willoughby noted:

Since the end of Q1, we have experienced continued strong growth trends in this new environment. In LiveArea, while certain projects have been delayed, we continued to see new opportunities arise from new and existing clients throughout April, as companies look to enhance their eCommerce capabilities in the wake of nationwide stay-at-home mandates. In PFS, our fulfillment services are currently operating at heightened volumes as a result of increased online orders, COVID-19-related disruptions to our clients' operations, as well as non-traditional promotions from clients looking to replace lost revenue at brick-and-mortar retail. In fact, we have increased personnel for our distribution and contact centers in response to this growing demand and for seasonal peak volumes related to Mother's Day this weekend.

I should point out that I am among those in the COVID-19 high risk demographic, and as an investor I may have a bias in favor of a company like PFSweb. Consider this potential bias as you read the rest of this article.

I had usually enjoyed the experience of shopping in a store, talking to a sales rep, handling and comparing products, etc. Until there is a vaccine, I will be doing as little of this as possible. While I miss some of the interaction of the in-store experience, I have found that online shopping has certain advantages, especially for products with which I am familiar. As a result, even after things return to normal, I expect that I will be doing more online shopping. And, I can certainly see how PFSweb could benefit.

Risk

PFSweb is a very small company. How little? The loss of a key client (as occurred in the past) can send the stock into a tailspin. On the other hand, picking up a couple of key clients can generate outsized returns. It has less than 20 million shares outstanding, and with the recent prices of $7-$8, its market cap has been around $150 million. The shares could double in price and it will still be a microcap.

I am not suggesting that the price will double in the next twelve months, but I do expect it to continue to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced consumers to change buying habits. I also expect it to gain new clients and generate outsized returns for the rest of the year. That could be enough to propel the share price to double digits, and a $10 share price would indicate a 38% gain off Monday's close. Surprisingly, that's in the middle of the same range I predicted in my 2016 article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long each of the stocks (other than SpeedCommerce) mentioned in this article. Other than regular dividend reinvestment, I have no plans to trade any of the stocks mentioned. I also have covered calls written against my position in PEP