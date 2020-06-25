Great News For REIT Investors

The 0% interest rates are very bullish for REITs. Yet, most investors are still under-appreciating this factor.

Rent collection rates have started to recover and we expect this trend to continue as we gradually reopen the economy.

Optimism is back in a big way. Businesses are reopening and pent-up demand is benefiting struggling property sectors.

Please note that this article is a follow up to our previous article entitled “Bad News for REIT Investors.” Every story has a positive and negative angle.

The bad news for REIT investors is that REITs are up by 40% over the past few weeks and finding new opportunities is becoming more challenging:

In hindsight, it looks like REITs were a historic buying opportunity in April and May.

If you had the courage to invest, I want to congratulate you.

And if you sold out, I feel sorry for you.

The bad news is that these prices are now gone and may not return before another decade.

Where's the great news in all of this?

Optimism is back in a big way and it has lifted all boats. We are reopening the economy, a vaccine is likely coming soon, people are returning to work, and the early results are very encouraging.

It turns out that the speculation of “pent-up demand” was not just a dream from overly optimistic investors. It's a very real thing:

American Eagle (AEO), a major retailer, notes that its stores are back at 95% of business from the same period last year.

Tanger Outlets (SKT), which reopened properties in South Carolina, notes that its traffic is back at 80% of pre-crisis levels within weeks of reopening.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), which complained about rent payments in March, now reported that it is back at 75% of business.

Finally, Macerich (MAC) noted that several of its malls already are back to ~95% of pre-crisis traffic. In a recent update, the CEO commented the following:

"We are very encouraged to see growing traffic numbers across our portfolio that demonstrate people's interest in visiting stores and restaurants. Particularly interesting is that, in many cases, the longer a property has been reopened, the higher the traffic numbers. What this tells us is that as businesses continue to be open with new protocols in place, people become increasingly comfortable returning to some of their favorite activities, such as shopping and going to restaurants." said Tom O'Hern, CEO, Macerich.

Crowds swarm to shopping centers as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease:

Most people did not change their social habits as many were predicting. People are not satisfied staying at home, binge watching Netflix (FNX), ordering Uber Eats, and attending dinners via Zoom (ZM) conference calls.

People want to go out, socialize, connect with other people and have fun. I'm currently located in Northern Europe, which is weeks ahead of the US. Life here is pretty much back to normal. City centers are filled with people. Workers are returning to office buildings. Restaurants and hotels are back in business. And all that built-up "cabin-fever" is benefiting malls.

What does this mean for REITs?

Rent Collection is Headed Back to Near 100%

And this is great news for REITs because it's the main reason why they dropped in the first place.

In April and May, many property sectors experienced unusually low rent collection due to the economic lockdown:

Malls: ~20% collection rate.

~20% collection rate. Shopping centers: ~60% collection rate.

~60% collection rate. Net lease properties: ~70% collection rate.

~70% collection rate. Office: ~90% collection rate.

~90% collection rate. Apartments: ~95% collection rate.

With people quickly returning to work and pent-up demand benefiting businesses, the rent collection rates are set to return to near 100%. Yet, a lot of REITs continue to trade at very attractive levels, even after the recent rally.

A great example is STORE Capital (STOR), a blue-chip net lease REIT with a BBB-rated balance sheet, 14-year leases, and steady long-term growth prospects.

It's up a lot lately, but even now its share price is just $24 per share, compared to $41 in February. That’s 40% less, and yet not so much has changed to the story.

Yes, the rent collection rate dipped temporarily due to economic lockdowns, but as we now reopen the economy, the collection rate is set for a strong recovery. In fact, the company just updated investors that it has collected ~76% of June rent payments, up from 64% in May. As more tenants reopen shops, this will only get better.

Moreover, STORE has 14 years left on its leases and had 2-3x rent coverage before the crisis. Therefore, even assuming a material drop in profitability for the rest of 2020, most tenants should be able to pay their rent and start paying back their missed payments.

It does not take a genius to understand what this mean for STOR’s share price. It's still very far from its normalized valuation even as the fundamentals are quickly returning to normal.

STOR has 65% of upside potential to its former highs, and while you wait, you earn a 6% dividend yield. We are buying.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is in a very similar situation. The company has it all: High-quality properties, investment grade rated balance sheet, and well-aligned management team.

Rent collection is set to gradually recover from ~65% to 100%, and around the same time, the dividend is expected to be fully reinstated to previous levels. Surely, this will greatly improve its market sentiment. Despite being up a lot lately, the shares still have 75% upside potential to former highs.

STORE Capital and Brixmor Property Group are just two example, among many others. Yes, they are up a lot, but they also suffered a historic crash and they are still far away from their normalized valuation.

A Lot of Upside Left

As rent collection recovers to normalized rates, the valuation of these REITs will reflect that. The great news is that there's a lot of upside left. As we saw earlier, STOR and BRX have 65%-75% upside potential to pre-crisis levels.

And that’s not all. There's more great news for investors. The valuations of pre-crisis levels were achieved in a 2% interest rate environment. However, we are now in a 0% interest rate world and this also is reflected in the materially lower 10 year Treasury yield:

All else held equal, this should be very bullish for REIT valuations. If investors were satisfied with a 3.5% dividend yield from STOR before the crisis, that’s a 150-basis point spread. At a similar spread level, STOR would need to trade at a 1.5% dividend yield today. To reprice at that level, STOR would need to triple.

Is that realistic?

Probably not. But it shows you that there's tremendous margin of safety in the new interest rate environment. And this is still underappreciated by most REIT investors who remain focused on the COVID-19 crisis and have forgotten about interest rates.

If STOR was to merely reprice at its former yield of 3.5%, it would still trade at an exceptionally high yield spread. Yet, it would result in 65% upside for shareholders. This is a very attractive risk-to-reward for a high-quality REIT with consistent cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and a shareholder-friendly management team. While you wait, you earn a nearly 6% dividend yield.

This is the type of REITs in which we invest in at High Yield Landlord as we seek to beat the market while earning high dividends. We currently own shares of STOR and 23 other REITs in our Core Portfolio.

Bottom Line

REITs are up a lot, but the recent rally is well justified and there is significant upside left in many REITs.

As rent collection rates continue to recover, so will share prices. The now 0% interest rates also add significant margin of safety that's often overlooked by investors. At High Yield Landlord, we are busy buying discounted REITs even after the recent rally.

What Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; STOR; BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.