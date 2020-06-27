Early Retirement From A REIT Portfolio

We believe that REITs should be an essential allocation in every retirement portfolio. We present five reasons why.

REITs are hybrids of both in that they provide real estate-like returns with the convenience of stocks.

Do you ever dream of early retirement? The “Financial Independence Retire Early” or “FIRE” movement is defined by frugality, extreme saving, and investing.

The goal is to achieve enough passive income from your investments to be able to retire much earlier than is common in our society. While it sounds wonderful, it's a very challenging goal to achieve.

You should seek to live efficiently, save as much as possible, and most importantly, you should invest smarter.

Not all asset classes are created equal if your goal is to retire early. Today, most FIRE proponents appear to invest in:

Diversified ETFs such as the S&P500 (SPY) and/or

Rental properties

We believe that REITs offer a better alternative for investors who desire to retire early. Interestingly, Mr. Money Mustache, a popular FIRE blogger, also is a big proponent of REIT investing.

In an article written in 2011, he explains that REITs offer the best of both worlds, combining the advantages of diversified ETFs with all the advantages of rental properties into one beautiful vehicle.

Diversified ETFs:

Liquidity

Low Transaction Cost

Passive Management

Rental Properties:

High income

Superior total returns

Inflation protection

Put simply, REITs provide real estate-like returns with stock-like convenience. Below, we present five reasons why REITs are the ideal investments for early retirement.

Reason #1: Cash Flow to Live, Save and Invest

Unlike other stocks, REITs must pay 90% of their taxable income in dividends to shareholders. As a result, REITs generally pay much greater dividend yields than other non-REIT stocks. As an example, the S&P 500 currently yields 1.7%, which is three times less than the average of the REIT sector.

The “90% payout rule” gives you the control over the cash flow. It allows you to decide whether you want to reinvest it, save it for something else, or use it fund your lifestyle. The REIT managers cannot freely decide when to cut the dividend and therefore, investors can expect more consistent and dependable payments.

This does not mean that dividends won’t ever go down. In fact, REITs reduced dividends by 30% on average during the 2008-2009 crisis. But importantly, the dividends quickly returned to former highs and have been growing ever since:

source

We believe that it's much more attractive to rely on high and growing dividends to fund your early retirement than to sell holdings to live off the principal.

Many FIRE proponents will state that the “4% rule” does not difference between dividend and appreciation. This may be true in a rising market, but if the stock market goes through a major crash (as it did recently), you will be forced to sell holdings at fire-sale prices and it could quickly deplete your retirement portfolio.

At High Yield Landlord, we advocate cash flow investing over the 4% rule for early retirees. It frees up investors from having to worry about stock market fluctuation ruining their dreams of early retirement.

Reason #2: Inflation Protection

Investors who invest too heavily in bonds and preferred shares are exposing themselves to one major risk: Accelerating inflation. It's a risk that should not be underestimated if you have decades ahead of you.

The printing machines are going wild right now, and ultimately, this will devalue currency and reduce the value of your principal:

source

Fortunately for REITs, they own diversified portfolios of real estate, and real estate is one of the best inflation hedges in the world. This is because our society always will need real estate, regardless of the underlying currency. Even in the event a monetary crisis, people will still need shelter, grocery stores, distribution centers and other properties that are essential to the well being of our society.

Moreover, rent payments are often tied to inflation in a way or another to protect property owners. At the exception of the great financial crisis, REITs always have grown dividends much faster than the inflation:

source

It protects early retirees against rising cost of living that could ruin your retirement. If we go through another period of high inflation as we did in the 70s and 80s, REITs will continue to grow dividends and real estate is one of the best assets to preserve value.

Reason #3: Recession Resistant

The stock prices of REITs are not immune to recessions or volatility. However, the business model of owning and leasing real estate is very defensive.

This is particularly true when you consider that REITs often own hundreds, if not thousands, of properties. They are extremely diversified.

Moreover, REITs are very well capitalized with below 40% loan-to-value on average.

Because REITs have little leverage, they are very diversified and generate cash flow from well diversified real estate portfolio, the income does not change much in a recession. Even in 2008-2009, the same property NOI dropped by only a few percentage points:

source

Some REITs are of course riskier than others. Retirees may want to stay away from hotel, mall and office REITs which are quite cyclical. On the other hand, they may want to overweight net lease, residential, and other defensive property sectors. This is what we do with our Core Portfolio:

Source: High Yield Landlord Core Portfolio

REITs like Realty Income (O) and Camden Property (NYSE:CPT) have managed to grow cash flow in nearly every year over the past decades. Even in 2008, the cash flow dropped by only a few percentage points and growth quickly resumed already in the following years. The leases provide protection that other businesses (stocks) are missing.

Reason #4: Truly Passive

You could buy rental properties to earn steady income and profit from long term appreciation. However, it would also expose you to the ugly three Ts:

Tenants

Toilets

Trash

As Mr. Money Mustache explains, there's a lot of work involved in landlording. While it can be rewarding, it's not a passive investment. REITs offer similar, if not better, returns and they also are truly passive. REITs allow early retirees to truly enjoy their free time.

Reason #5: Market-Beating Total Returns

Achieving early retirement is very difficult, especially in today’s low return environment. Stocks are richly priced. Bonds yield close to nothing. In comparison, REITs are well positioned to generate market-beating returns with roughly 5% dividend income and 5% yearly appreciation.

Historically, REITs have massively outperformed other asset classes, generating up to 15% per year on average over the past 20 years:

source

We expect this outperformance to continue far into the future. As such, REITs are not only yield vehicles, they also are strong total return investments that just happen to also pay a lot of income to investors.

But Not Every REIT is Created Equal

With that said, not any REIT will do. Before you jump in and build positions, you must carefully review different opportunities and sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

Today, there exists roughly 200 REITs, but we only recommend ~30 of them at High Yield Landlord. That’s less than one in eight.

Especially in today’s environment, you must be very selective in what you invest. Hotel REITs are challenged due to disrupted travel and low international tourism. Retail REITs suffer from the mandated lockdowns. And office REITs suffer from the rise in popularity of remote working.

On the other hand…

Net lease REITs continue to earn steady cash flow from >10-year leases that enjoy strong rent coverage. A good example is W.P. Carey (WPC) which currently yields 6% and has never cut its dividend, not even in 2008-2009.

Industrial REITs still enjoy strong demand for space, especially from Amazon-like companies that lease a lot of warehouse space. MNR Real Estate (MNR), which yields 5% and generates 80% of its rents from investment grade rated industrial tenants.

Residential REITs provide shelter that remains needed even in a deep recession. In fact, during times of lockdown, this is as essential as it gets. Rent collection rates have remained near 100%, and yet several residential REITs offer >5% dividend yields and opportunities for significant capital appreciation in the recovery.

This is the type of defensive yet highly rewarding REIT investments that we target at High Yield Landlord. Our Core Portfolio currently enjoys a 7% dividend yield that's fueled by consistent rental income.

Our holdings also present good margin of safety and future appreciation potential, trading at an estimated 40% discount to the fair value of the underlying properties.

Right now is a great time to be a REIT investor because prices are near a 10-year low. We recently launched a new Retirement Portfolio to target discounted blue-chip REITs that are especially well suited for investors who aim to retire early.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; WPC; O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.