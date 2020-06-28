It's Not Too Late To Buy The REIT Rally

We share our thoughts. A great number of REITs are now fairly valued, but opportunities remain abundant among smaller and lesser-known REITs in key sub sectors.

Many readers have been asking us: Is it too late to invest in REITs?

REITs were some of the worst performers in the first few weeks of the bear market. At the lowest point, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was down by as much as 43%.

This is the performance of the market-cap weighted REIT ETF that's filled with mega-cap REITs and tech REITs in its top holdings. If you remove those, the REIT sector dropped by closer to 50%:

Was this an overreaction?

It sure does seem so. Since hitting rock bottom in March, the REIT sector has recovered nearly half of their losses in just two months:

Many investors lost a lot of money because they panicked and sold at the bottom. Conversely, those who bought more shares of deeply-discounted REITs made a small fortune over the past weeks.

At High Yield Landlord, we have been on a buying spree with new purchases made every week since we entered the bear market. Following the recent rally, many of our members have been asking us:

Is it now too late to buy more REITs?

Unfortunately, there's no clear answer to this question. Some REITs are now overpriced, while others remain deeply undervalued. It's not as simple to find bargains as it was back in March, but some great buying opportunities remain in specific sub-sectors of the REIT market.

Here's how you find value in the REIT market in June 2020:

Smaller REITs Remain Opportunistic

Before the market crash, large REITs traded at a large premium relative to similar but smaller peers. The market perceives smaller REITs as riskier investments, and therefore investors are rewarded with richer risk premiums.

This valuation gap has only expanded as investors panicked and ran away from smaller REITs to seek refuge in larger companies. Currently smaller and lesser known REITs are offered at a 50% lower valuations than large cap REITs:

source

In other words, for every dollar invested, you get two times more cash flow with smaller REITs. This massive valuation gap is not justified. The market imagines that smaller REITs are much more vulnerable to the recent crisis. In reality, the difference is quite marginal.

Whether a REIT owns a $1 billion or a $5 billion portfolio does not change the fact that you are very well diversified in both cases. “Small” is still very large in the REIT field. Moreover, investors can easily diversify by buying a basket of small REITs. You do not have to put all your eggs in one company.

Right now, investors who buy small REITs are richly rewarded because fewer investors are competing for these investments. When market fears gradually disappear, investors will regain confidence and realize that “size” does not materially change the fundamental strength of REITs.

Meanwhile, we are loading up on well-capitalized, high-quality small-cap REITs that remain deeply discounted even after the recent rally.

Net Lease and Residential REITs Have Great Upside

Not every REIT property sector is created equal. Some are very risky, while others are more resilient, but also overpriced. As an example, mall, office and hotel REITs are in a very risky position right now. Yes, they are cheap, but they also are very uncertain. On the other hand, data centers and cell towers are defensive, but because everybody knows that, they also are very expensive.

Net lease REITs and residential REITs offer the optimal combination of resilience and value in today’s market. They are not immune to the crisis, but their resilience is greatly underestimated by the market, and therefore, they have become deeply undervalued.

Many net lease REITs have seen their valuations nearly cut in half because rent collection rates have dropped to ~70%. This piece of information makes a great headline for fear-mongering articles, but the reality is not nearly as bad.

Net lease REITs have historically been very resilient investments during recessions because they enjoy >10-year leases with >2x rent coverage. As an example, Realty Income (O), the largest net lease REIT, experienced only a 2% cash flow drop in 2008, which was the worst real estate crash ever recorded.

source

While net lease REITs are resilient to recessions, they are not immune to complete economic shutdowns. Due to mandated property closures, some tenants are missing rent payments.

However, this is only temporary. As soon as they reopen, the rents will start flowing again. Moreover, the missed rent payments are not cancelled. They are only deferred for a future date.

Therefore, this sector is set for a quick recovery and many names have significant upside potential. Even if we go into a deep recession in the aftermath of this crisis, it won’t greatly affect net lease REITs which enjoy long leases. As long as the tenants are allowed to operate, rents will get paid.

source

Residential REITs have not dropped quite as much as net lease REITs, but they are also down much more than they should be. Shelter is essential to everyone. Rent collection rates have been near 100% so far and it's not in the tenant’s interest to skip payments. It would only ruin their credit and result in an eviction a few months from now.

Yet, due to scary headlines of calls for rent strikes, residential REITs have dropped by 30%-50%. Even the A-rated blue chip REITs such as AvalonBay (AVB) are down by ~25%. As you can imagine, the smaller and lesser known residential REITs are down much more and offer attractive opportunities.

source

Small Size + Opportunistic Sector = Buying Opportunity

Most net lease and residential REITs very attractive opportunities right now. They have historically outperformed the broader REIT market and they are now offered at exceptionally low valuations.

However, the best opportunities are in the smaller and lesser known net lease and residential REITs. It's by combining the small size and opportunistic sector that we really find the best value in this market.

We will give you one example that we own at High Yield Landlord:

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a high-quality net lease REIT with a BBB-rated balance sheet and a very similar portfolio as Realty Income (O). The main difference is that SRC is a much smaller REIT with a more than 5x smaller market cap than O.

Both companies are opportunistic right now. However, SRC is even more undervalued than O, and this is mostly because it is smaller and lesser known:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Realty Income (NYSE:O) 11x FFO 18.5x FFO 25% discount to NAV 20% premium to NAV 7% 4.5%

O remains a good opportunity but not quite as good as its smaller peer. SRC remains a generational buying opportunity with a 7% dividend yield in a 0% interest rate environment. We continue to add more capital to it at the current price.

Similar opportunities exist in other REIT sub-sectors. It's not too late to buy, but you need to be more selective.

Bottom Line

At High Yield Landlord, we have not stopped buying. Yes, prices have somewhat recovered. But we are still in bear market territory, and opportunities remain abundant among smaller and lesser-known REITs. This is especially true in net lease, residential, and other beaten down sectors that are underappreciated by the market.

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now!

The recent market crash has created exceptional opportunities. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these discounted opportunities and share all our Top Ideas with our 1,800 members in real-time. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; AVB; O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.