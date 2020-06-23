Large-Cap Gold Companies And Their Historical Returns - 2020 Edition

Company leadership is an important factor when investing. This article helps you look at historical performance based on several time periods to gain perspective for what the future may hold.

The article provides a comparison of historical returns on both a total return and annualized basis since each company's CEO has been hired.

A person can do all of the equity analysis that they want between companies, but sometimes, all a person has to do is look at history. It is funny how most displays of historical returns give a disclaimer like "past performance does not guarantee future results." And although that is true, this phrase is most commonly used among mutual funds, where the companies they hold are continually changing along with market conditions.

When it comes to individual companies, past performance does not guarantee future results, but it can be the best indicator for what the future may hold. That's why it's important to analyze past performance. But too few long-term investors actually do take past performance seriously (me included). And admittedly, if a company has performed well in the past, buying now may mean you are buying high, but not always. Being a disciplined investor and buying companies you like on the dips can help avoid this.

One of the points is that if historical performance matters, then company leadership also matters. If a company has performed well in the past, but just hired a new CEO, then depending on who the new CEO is, you might want to throw historical performance out the window. And the alternative may also be true.

Without further ado, below are chart comparisons of historical performance for large-cap gold mining stocks. I apologize if I left a company that you follow out of the list. I have included selective commentary for chart outliers.

1 Year Total Return

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

In the chart above, Yamana gold is the winner among the group; however, you may not think so in the context of the charts below. During the past year, Yamana has rebounded from a low of around $2 to above $5 per share.

3 Year Total Return

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

Kirkland Gold is the outlier here as Kirkland Lake has skyrocketed into the large-cap space the past few years.

5 Year Total Return

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

And here is Kirkland Lake again on the 5-year chart. Kirkland Lake likely won't be able to continue at this pace, but this could indicate they will continue to outperform in the future.

10 Year Total Return

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

Most large-cap gold mining companies have performed very poorly over the past ten years. The 10-year mark is very close to the gold price all-time high in 2011, which means most companies were also near all-time highs ten years ago. Kirkland Lake was not a public company ten years ago.

1, 3, 5, & 10 Year Total Return Side By Side Comparison

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

This compares all of the one, three, five, and ten year total return charts in one chart. If you have a question on a percentage or want to see it on the individual chart, those are above.

CEO Tenure (Years)

Source: Google Search

Sean Boyd has been CEO the longest among current CEOs with Nick Holland at Gold Fields coming in second.

CEO Total Return Since Hired

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

Sean Boyd has been the CEO at Agnico Eagle Mines for 22 years. Thus, it is clear why his total return is so high. Anthony Makuch at Kirkland Lake has been CEO for most of the incredible run Kirkland Lake has had the past few years.

Source: Created myself using data sourced from TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim.

The above chart takes the total return numbers for each CEO and gives them some further context by annualizing them. However, these can be misleading, as well. For example, Tom Palmer has been the CEO of Newmont Gold for less than a year, and his stock price has performed incredibly well thanks mostly to a rising gold price. This data can be very valuable, but you'll need to parse through it by comparing it to when the CEO was hired.

Disclaimers and Definitions

As a definition of how these numbers were calculated, I used the opening price for the month of June 1 at each 1, 3, 5, and 10-year intervals. I also used the opening price for the month of June for the current price. Please let me know if I've miscalculated something somewhere.

When I use the term "total return," this does not include dividends. I know some people use this term to include dividends but not the case here. I simply wanted to differentiate from an annualized return. No dividends were factored into this analysis.

If you want to review my spreadsheet, that is here:

Large Cap Gold Mining Stocks Historical Performance - 2020 Analysis

Also, if I am missing a company that you'd like to see on this list for next year, leave it in the comments.

