Overwhelming REIT Optimism

We’re highlighting two REITs where we think the market became too optimistic. We think INVH and AMH are overvalued compared to peers (bearish outlook).

The discounts to NAV can be very appealing when they apply to large apartment REITs with great management and conservative balance sheets.

Equity REITs can be valued based on several measures. Price to NAV is one that gets less discussion.

Let's talk about housing REITs:

Symbol Company Name Subsector FFO Multiple Div Yield Price Price to NAV (MAA) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Apartments 19.00 3.51% $114.00 0.98 (NXRT) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Apartments 18.22 3.57% $34.99 0.92 (CPT) Camden Property Trust Apartments 18.09 3.62% $91.66 0.85 (UDR) UDR, Inc. Apartments 18.00 3.83% $37.62 0.88 (EQR) Equity Residential Apartments 17.58 4.09% $58.86 0.77 (ESS) Essex Property Trust Inc. Apartments 17.56 3.56% $233.68 0.81 (AVB) AvalonBay Communities Inc. Apartments 16.88 4.09% $155.58 0.77 (IRT) Independence Realty Trust Inc. Apartments 15.66 4.32% $11.12 0.91 (CLPR) Clipper Realty Apartments 15.55 4.99% $7.62 0.44 (AIV) AIMCO Apartments 14.92 4.36% $37.61 0.77 (BRG) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Apartments 11.15 7.99% $8.14 0.68 (APTS) Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Apartments 7.15 9.60% $7.29 0.65 (ELS) Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. MH Park 30.78 2.14% $63.87 1.22 (SUI) Sun Communities Inc. MH Park 29.02 2.24% $141.34 1.17 (UMH) UMH Properties MH Park 19.08 5.59% $12.88 0.99 (AMH) American Homes 4 Rent Single Family Rental 24.63 0.73% $27.58 0.99 (INVH) Invitation Homes Inc. Single Family Rental 22.23 2.13% $28.23 0.96 (RESI) Front Yard Residential Corp. Single Family Rental 18.58 6.94% $8.64 (ACC) American Campus Communities, Inc. Student Housing 17.09 5.17% $36.39 0.79

Note: FFO multiples use a median forecast simply labeled as "FFO" for the current year. NAV ratios use trailing values for the median analyst estimate. If there is no median analyst estimate or if I believe the estimate is unreliable, I may exclude it to avoid reproducing data that I believe is materially inaccurate.

Further, I'm conflicted about including a few of the REITs here. UMH is technically an MH Park (Manufactured Home Park) REIT, but is hardly comparable to ELS and SUI. Likewise, APTS has a much more diversified portfolio. Someone could argue that they belong in the "Diversified" section rather than being grouped in as "Apartments".

Prices

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/23/2020 during market hours. Consequently, they won't be a perfect match for closing prices.

FFO Multiples

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that consensus FFO estimates could be influenced by non-recurring factors. Some readers might suggest we avoid that by using AFFO estimates, but that doesn't solve the entire problem either. What we really need is to be using "Normalized FFO" or "Analyst AFFO". To really pull that effectively, you need every analyst precisely on the same page regarding their estimates. Even if you can do that, some analysts are content to simply regurgitate guidance plus or minus one penny.

If readers frequently request a price to AFFO chart in the comments, I'll look at adding that in also. Presenting both values could certainly be useful.

Price to NAV

Here's some data you'll have a hard time finding. It's the price to NAV estimates. Many retail investors struggle to find any information on consensus NAV estimates. You can't calculate a number if you don't have the numerator. We used the same sequence for colors, but the REITs have been sorted again for price to NAV:

Source: The REIT Forum

We excluded the value for NAV for RESI. We argued that NAV for RESI was dramatically lower than the consensus estimate for a couple of years. When a buyout was announced (since scrapped), it valued the company at $12.50 per share. Is $12.50 roughly the same as the consensus estimates (around $18 at the time)? No. It isn't roughly the same. It isn't close. The buyout was announced on February 18th, 2020. That's slightly BEFORE the sector peaked, so don't give some story about a distressed sale.

Dividend Yields

Sorting the REITs by dividend yield is absolutely not "analysis". We will show the dividend yields, but investors absolutely should not use the chart to make decisions. We are including it solely because it is of interest to readers:

Source: The REIT Forum

We may at times miss the most recent updates to the dividend amount. It is critical for readers to understand that picking a REIT by the dividend yield is one of the worst options available for investors. Many investors end up underperforming because they focus on the dividend yield, rather than the quality of the underlying company. Don't do that.

Many investors think they're doing much better by simply checking the payout ratio against FFO per share. That isn't doing enough due diligence either. Remember that FFO per share doesn't adjust for recurring capital expenses, and those can be dramatic.

Brief Note

We don't actively cover every REIT within this sector. There are a few that we rarely cover, those are NXRT, IRT, BRG, APTS, CLPR, UMH, RESI, and ACC.

Unique Commentary

Today, we want to highlight INVH and AMH. Why are we highlighting them? Because the market has offered them substantial premiums to some comparable REITs. While INVH and AMH are both "good" REITs (reasonable risk, long-term rental growth, etc.), they don't deserve such a large premium to apartment REITs.

Let's start with the price to NAV. INVH trades toward the top end of the price to NAV range:

Source: TIKR.com

Remember that we are in a pandemic, unemployment is exceptionally high, and many consumers are deferring payments on their debt. The economy is not healthy. NAV estimates haven't fallen, but that makes sense since home prices have been fairly steady. The issue isn't that the NAV estimates are too high; the issue is that the price to NAV is quite high.

We found it interesting to include the green and orange bars as well, which show the highest price target and lowest price target from the major investment banks at any given time.

Source: The REIT Forum

Since we used INVH for that example, we will use AMH for the next example.

AMH trades at about 24.5x FFO.

Source: The REIT Forum

By comparison, the major apartment REITs trade in the range of 16x to 19x FFO.

Will AMH grow FFO per share faster? They almost certainly will, since they are retaining so much of their cash flow (very low dividend yield). Consequently, we want to include the impact of dividends. We don't want to focus on the dividends, but we want to include them as part of the total picture.

For instance, if the apartment REITs average 4% growth and pay a 3.5% dividend yield, that would combine to be 7.5%.

If AMH averaged 6% growth while paying a 0.73% dividend yield, that would be about 6.73% combined.

That would make the apartment REITs a better long-term choice.

Growth

When we talk about growth, we're generally going to focus on their ability to grow FFO per share (or AFFO per share) in the future. We aren't focusing on growth in the dividend rate. Why? Because AMH could easily double the dividend tomorrow. Anyone who suddenly inputs a 100% growth rate would be stupid. Sorry, I prefer to speak clearly.

Conclusion

Housing REITs can provide a much better opportunity than a direct investment in real estate. That isn't always the case, but it can be. You need to evaluate when the high-quality REITs are trading at discounts. Don't sacrifice quality just to get "cheap" (low multiple, low price-to-NAV, or high dividend yield). That's been a losing bet for a long time in this sector.

We're highlighting AMH and INVH because they appear overvalued based on price-to-NAV ratios and FFO multiples. Each is priced as if the economy is doing great. Meanwhile, the apartment REITs are priced as if the economy is doing very poorly. That's a stark contrast. In this scenario, we think investors should avoid AMH and INVH since they have some much more attractive alternatives.

Ratings:

Bearish on AMH and INVH

