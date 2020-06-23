Refinery Throughput Needs To Move Higher To Support The Next Leg Up In Oil

China also has soaked up a large amount of the excess crude, so if refinery throughput doesn't rise in China, then future demand will be impacted.

For the US, we need to see at least ~15+ mb/d by August, if not, then the shut-in production returning could cause onshore storages to build again.

But for it to be sustainable, we need to see refinery throughput rise globally.

Welcome to the refinery edition of Oil Markets Daily!

For oil prices, the only way we have a sustainable move higher going forward is if refinery throughput starts to rise.

Take US refinery throughput for example. We are currently 3.4 mb/d below the five-year average. On a worldwide basis, refinery throughput should in theory start to rise materially after June.

Source: Energy Aspects

Based on the outages, we should see an increase of ~5 mb/d across the world. And for the US, we should see throughput regain ~15 mb/d by July. If this does not happen, then oil prices will likely fall again.

For now, China is absorbing most of the excess crude from the world. China's crude imports are going to hit ~14+ mb/d for June via seaborne. This will be higher than the previous high by ~4 mb/d. This is largely because Chinese refineries took full advantage of the discounted prices in March/April.

But now? China is having to absorb the excess crude imports and the back up is piling up via floating storage off the coast of Shandong.

We know that Chinese refinery throughput is not anywhere close to matching the increase in imports, so all of this will be turned into storage. The key going forward will be to see if refinery throughput does indeed pick up to sustain an elevated level of imports.

We will likely see this reflected via timespreads going forward.

Source: Energy Aspects

For now, things are OK. But refinery throughput has to pick up in China. If not, all of the excess crude won't be used, which will then dampen future crude demand.

In the near term, we have likely seen what a crude-led deficit rally would do to prices. But for price movement going forward to be sustainable, we need to see an absolute move higher in refinery throughput.

Over the weekend, we published our global oil supply and demand outlook. We see a major deficit taking shape for 2021 and 2022 in the oil market. Our oil price projection along with our supply and demand model suggests very good days ahead for the energy industry. For those interested, we are now offering a 2-week free trial for you to see for yourself. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.