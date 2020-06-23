Awilco's best chance is a major rebound in contracting activity in the Norwegian North Sea which needs to come in a timely fashion.

Awilco will now have to go through a lengthy court battle while trying to find funds for the second installment payment on the second newbuild rig.

In my previous article on Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), I noted that Awilco's decision to terminate the contract for its first newbuild rig could lead to a lengthy court battle.

As it turned out, it did not take long for Keppel FELS, the shipyard that was building the harsh-environment semi-sub Nordic Winter, to choose the arbitration route.

Here's what the yard had to say:

"Non-payment of any instalment by Awilco is a default in accordance with the contract, entitling Keppel FELS to terminate the contract, retain all payments received to date (approximately $54 million), seek compensation for the work done to date and claim ownership of the rig. Keppel FELS has accordingly issued a notice of termination of the contract to Awilco and has commenced arbitration to enforce its rights against Awilco".

Awilco's position did not change:

"AR1 (Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd. - author) maintains its position that it validly terminated the contract and maintains its entitlement to the installments".

Currently, the situation is developing in an unfavorable way for Awilco as Keppel FELS has chosen to proceed with the arbitration (which is hardly a surprise) and wants to seek compensation for the work which was already performed. Given the fact that the rig was due in spring 2021, the work performed by Keppel FELS materially exceeded the first instalment payment of $54 million.

Source: Awilco presentation

Awilco's idea in this case is that each rig is owned by a separate subsidiary, so this limits Awilco's parent company exposure to the potential negative result of the arbitration, while the default on the second installment payment does not stop the work on the second rig, Nordic Spring.

However, arbitration will come with associated legal fees and expenses, which will likely have to be financed by the parent company (there's no public information on whether the subsidiary holds any meaningful sum of money).

As the arbitration can take a considerable amount of time as I noted in my previous article on this case, Awilco's best chance is to hope for additional oil price recovery which will allow it to find the contract for the second newbuild and finance it with a mix of debt and equity.

Awilco will still have to find the money to finance the second installment payment on the second rig since its only working rig, WilPhoenix, will not be able to generate cash flow needed to cover the $54 million payment.

While the recent oil price upside has provided support for some oil-related equities, it will not help Awilco since a forty-something oil is not going to move the needle for the offshore drilling industry. In addition, Awilco should not count on any cooperation from the shipyard since it has ordered two sophisticated harsh environment rigs which will be in high demand once the market situation stabilizes, so the yard may keep them to itself and find a buyer later.

This is a major difference compared to the recent situation when shipyards were forced to postpone deliveries of mostly generic drillships as everyone had roughly the same rigs ordered and no contracts for them.

For now, Awilco's position looks rather weak, and the stock price reflects this weakness, although the company maintains some chances in case of a major rebound on the oil price front and a rebound in the contract activity in the Norwegian North Sea.

