The Biggest Threat To Bull Market Narrative Is Getting Tested

Stocks have had big run higher off of the March lows, but the broader S&P 500 has stopped rising since making its recent highs on June 10. The index has stalled out multiple times at technical resistance around 3,155. This level may prove to be critical for the broader market trends over the next several weeks, with a break out sending the index on to post-coronavirus highs, while a failure could easily send the index sharply lower.

Valuations for the index are now very stretched, and rising coronavirus cases may prove to be the most significant cause for concern for the equity market. Should cases continue to grow at their current pace, it could result in some states having to tighten up economies again to stop the spread of the virus. Current valuations in the equity will not be able to support prices should virus counts begin to rise sharply, and states take stricter actions.

Florida

In states like California, Texas, and Arizona, the pace of virus spread has been increasing rapidly. Florida appears to be the most interesting in terms of the shape of the curve that is emerging from the spread. The chart below shows how the pace of new cases in Florida was slowing at one point, and since then, have started to accelerate. The speed has shifted so much so that the actual curve has shifted materially since the end of May.

(Florida)

It is more evident in the 5-day moving average for the daily change in the number of cases.

(Florida)

Texas

The same trends of spiking cases have taken place in Texas, which have seen cases surge higher since the middle of June.

(Texas)

Meanwhile, the number of cases using the 5- and 10-day moving average started spiking around June 14.

(Texas)

Living in NY and in more precisely in Nassau county, which saw some of the highest infection rates in the country, and the trends mature, the trends in Florida and Texas seem disturbing. While I am not a doctor or statistician, looking at the charts and those daily averages, it becomes clear and identifiable the difference in the shapes of the raw number of cases.

The difference is that NY took very severe steps to mitigate the spread of the virus from March until, well, basically this week.

While it is unlikely that any of these states will not go back into a lockdown mode, it does mean that people may choose not to go out or that companies may decide to close.

The market has primarily been betting on a very smooth economic recovery, and to this point, it has gotten that. However, this new surge in cases is the first real threat to this bull narrative. Should these case levels begin to surge enough to change people's behaviors, it will be a big problem for the stock market.

Multiples Are No Longer Supportive

Unlike the early days of this bull rally, market multiples were low and compressed. That is no longer true, with the S&P 500 trading around 20 times 2021 earnings, which is its highest valuation since 2013. With the bull case predicated on a sharp V shape recovery in the economy, rising case numbers could be the biggest threat to this current stock market rally.

Stalling Out

It could be the big reason why the S&P 500 has stalled out at 3,155 level now multiple times over the past few weeks. It is a make or break point for the S&P 500 index. It has failed at this level 3 times on the S&P 500 cash index and five times at 3,145 on the S&P 500 e-mini futures, including today's price action. If the index is unable to break above this trading level, it seems increasingly likely the index falls back to its recent lows around 2,960 on June 15. Should the index manage to break above that of the level of resistance, its next stop higher would be around 3,200.

It doesn't paint a bullish picture given the equity markets unwillingness to advance. It would seem as if the equity market is waiting to find out what happens with these current spikes in coronavirus cases taking place across several states. It may be the only thing that could potentially hold the market back, given all the easy monetary policy from the Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.