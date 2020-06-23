Spring Breakup is normally a low operating level time in Canada. Therefore, a review of second-half budgets and goals is likely before activities increase in the third quarter.

The first quarter of Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) largely escaped the effects of the coronavirus demand destruction. Still, the beginning effects of both the OPEC price war and the coronavirus issues were evident in the first-quarter results. Now, Mr. Market appears focused on the recovery. A low-cost operator like Yangarra (which also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as YGR) should recover faster than many of the higher cost competitors.

First-Quarter Report

Yangarra was one of the few companies to report a first-quarter profit. Very few companies reported profits even using adjusted earnings.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The company managed to report a positive net income as shown above. That translated into C$.03 per share. That is an incredibly good report given the current share price. Even excluding the realized gain on financial instruments, this company was still profitable.

Generally, a cyclical or even a crisis market bottom should demonstrate at least some faith in a return to more normal pricing. The current crisis was marked by a general fear of mass bankruptcies of several industries. However, we now have the economic knowledge to get ourselves out of the current situation in reasonably decent shape.

Economic Tools Arsenal Will Help The Recovery

Back in the 1930s, that was not the case. Many politicians a century ago really did not think that interfering with the economy is part of the job. Recessions and worse simply had to pass in their own good time. President Franklin Roosevelt quickly changed that thought process and in the process jump-started a lot of economic thinking about proper government influence on the economic cycle.

Mr. Market reacted as though the government would do nothing which would have resulted in a lot of economic pain throughout the economy probably as well as unrest. Therefore, the current market thinking was at best irrational. No modern government would allow an economy to slip into depression without some aid to get the economy going again. Now, the government aid packages and the beginning of the end of "shelter in place" have the market looking forward. This is resulting in different forward oil price forecasts and future demand views.

As Mr. Market begins to realize the economic end of the world is probably not on the agenda, the market should return to some more realistic levels. As usual, the pessimism was overdone. However, relatively low debt levels and low operating costs of Yangarra Resources should provide a level of safety just in case the recovery becomes sidelined or there are some steps backward along the way. Yangarra Resources is a small but low cost operator whose financial metrics provide some safety despite being a microcap stock.

Very Rough Well Breakeven Calculation

To the netback shown above, one adds the depreciation. Therefore, the breakeven costs of wells are approximately in the C$25 BOE range. That means that the company needs to receive an average of $25 BOE from the gas, natural gas liquids and oil sold. In more normal times, it was far easier to estimate a breakeven by assuming some product relationships would hold. Right now, the current situation is not normal and therefore some product pricing relationships are likewise not normal. That could distort the forward breakeven analysis for a little while until things return to more normal relationships.

Note that in the current situation, management will not be borrowing money or adding staff. Therefore, there is no need to include either general and administrative expenses or interest expense in the decision to drill more wells. Probably the only thing management would add is a minimum profitability to cover the regular operational risks.

(Canadian Dollar Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Yangarra Resources March 2020, Corporate Presentation

The above discussion means that the WTI pricing shown above has assumptions about the liquids and the natural gas pricing that is temporarily no good. However, as pricing bounces back when the various economies recover from the coronavirus situation, those relationships should reassert themselves.

Therefore, long term (probably by 2021), the chart above should be reasonably accurate. Since we never experienced anything like the coronavirus before, that long-term projection is just an educated guess at the moment and subject to a wide range of fast moving possible changes. But you have to begin somewhere.

Operations

This Western Canada operator focuses on the Cardium interval in Central Alberta. The relatively shallow depth of the oil means that drilling costs are relatively low. Along with those low drilling and completion costs also comes a relatively low amount of reserves per well. Still, the overall picture is a profitable one.

Source: Yangarra Resources March 2020, Corporate Presentation

The Cardium in Canada is experiencing a revival. Like The Austin Chalk in Texas, the Cardium has produced oil for a very long time. New (modern) completion techniques have revived an area of oil production that was previously in decline. The Cardium actually has several potential zones.

Yangarra actually had an accident that led to the recent practices. The Bioturbated Zone of the Lower Cardium was often thought to be less productive than the zone the company was aiming for. However, one time a drilling team went past the prospective zone to the lower Cardium. Yangarra decided to go ahead and frack the well in the deeper area despite industry misgivings. The result was a well with superior economics. That superior economics led others to try the lower zone.

The best part is that the great economics can be obtained without paying Permian prices. That keeps finding and development costs low.

The Future

This management is unusually deep for a company of this size. Several senior managers and board members have built oil and gas companies from scratch in the past (and sometimes sold those companies). That kind of experience helps to reduce the small company risk.

The brutal pricing of the first and potentially second quarter brought a premature end to the usual winter activities. This company will now just use cash flow to repay debt until prices are more reasonable. Generally, Canadian companies are relatively idle during the Spring Breakup period. Therefore, the announced budget will likely undergo a review before operating activity increases during the third quarter at the end of Spring Breakup.

Management had figured that the company had finally reached a production level to enable production growth within cash flow. Before that management did borrow to grow. But debt generally remained around twice cash flow from operating activities. Therefore, the second quarter will likely increase that ratio. But the ratio is unlikely to head towards anything unacceptable to the banks.

In the future, the cash flow from operating activities should head back to the more than C$100 million annual rate. The low breakeven costs will allow this company to resume some very fast growth. This is one of the few potential long term holds that could treat a shareholder extremely well from current prices. Management owns a little less than one-quarter of the stock outstanding. Therefore, at some point, this management would most likely sell the company at their price. Right now, the stock is far too cheap.

