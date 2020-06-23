Finding Bargains Among Mortgage REITs

Investors should be wary about buying blindly. It is important to pick your spots very carefully. Some valuations within the sector are overheating.

We’re bullish on AGNC and NLY. They are our two most recent purchases in the sector.

AGNC and NLY offer investors great economies of scale on overhead expenses and yet maintain large discounts to book value.

There are still a handful of mortgage REITs where investors can get a solid management team and a large discount to book value.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.00 $4.65 $4.67 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.93 $6.07 $5.64 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.91 $7.50 $6.84 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.90 $14.55 $13.04 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.89 $16.07 $14.23 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.83 $11.10 $9.26 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.77 $6.96 $5.35 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.70 $13.73 $9.67 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.54 $5.28 $2.85 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.39 $2.63 $3.66 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.86 $3.41 $2.92 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.83 $5.02 $4.18 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.82 $12.45 $10.20 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.79 $15.06 $11.92 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.80 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.58 $4.34 $2.50 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.16 $15.16 $17.51 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.75 $10.71 $8.03 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.67 $3.89 $2.61 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Book values change over the course of the quarter. This presentation is designed to give our public readers a rough but easy view of valuations in the sector.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

They tend to be one of the most reliable ways to pick which REITs are likely to outperform. It won’t guarantee success, but it enables the investor to have the deck stacked in their favor (using current book value estimates).

Disclosure

AGNC

AGNC is one of the more attractively valued mortgage REITs. The price-to-estimated book value is about .82. That uses a very recent estimate for book value, more recent than management’s last disclosure. Getting an 18% discount on AGNC is pretty good. That’s a value:

We bought shares in AGNC recently. It is one of our few recent purchases. Since the portfolio is built on agency RMBS, it is less exposed to risks than many peers. That helped them substantially during the major decline in March and early April.

NLY

NLY is the largest of the mortgage REITs. Management is still external, but that is scheduled to change. They don’t have a huge termination fee like many other mortgage REITs when they internalize. The savings aren’t expected to be huge, but internal management is generally positive.

We see shares trading at about a .84 price-to-book ratio using recent estimates. Those estimates put NLY’s book value at $8.10:

That’s a pretty good discount. I can still remember very clearly when we were being bearish on NLY for the price-to-book ratio going a ways past 1.00. Some investors believed that since NLY was a much better than average mortgage REIT, there was no reason their price should be constrained by book value. As history demonstrates, they were wrong. However, shares are still a pretty nice bargain when they come at a 16% discount to book value.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, follow me.

Ratings:

Bullish on common shares: AGNC, NLY

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, NLY-G, ANH, NRZ, NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.