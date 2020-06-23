Natural Gas: The Bull Vs. Bear Thesis

In summary, we are waiting on the sidelines. It's too late to turn into a bear, but it's too early to turn into a bull as we would want to see higher CDDs and lower production.

While one would say the bear thesis could lead to lower prices in the near term, cash has rebounded back to $1.6, giving futures a solid floor at that level.

In the medium term, the bull thesis is stronger as falling production will push the market into a deficit in 2021.

In the near term, the bear thesis is stronger. Without higher CDDs and lower production, prices lack the upside catalyst needed to go higher.

Bears have clearly won over the last year as prices continue to trend lower.

Welcome to the bull vs. bear edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The bears have clearly won on this debate over the last year. Ignoring the occasional temporary face-ripping rallies, natural gas has remained in a downtrend with prices at the lowest level in decades for the summer.

But will the bears continue to win the argument? Or is it finally time for the bulls to get their vengeance?

Let's look at the bear thesis right now.

Bear Thesis

Elevated storage requiring steep market deficit to prevent high storage going into winter.

Slow drop in production and return of associated gas production preventing larger deficit.

LNG export drop due to negative economics preventing deficit.

The bears have one overriding factor going in their favor. US natural gas storage is ~400 Bcf above the five-year average.

Our current projection is for EOS to be ~3.975 Tcf, but this analysis is dependent on normal weather plus ~87 Bcf/d of average production from now until November.

The problem in the near term is that production is still at ~89 Bcf/d, so while production is trending lower, the market is going to be concerned about associated gas production returning and preventing a further drop in production.

The third bear variable is the LNG export drop with trough LNG exports expected in July and August.

But with LNG economics opening back up in September, this bear thesis will persist for just the next two months with light at the end of the tunnel by September.

The difference, however, for the next two months will add ~248 Bcf into storage, which would have been otherwise prevented. So while this is temporary, the damage is being felt in prices already.

Now you are asking, with all of these bear variables in the near term, what's to prevent natural gas prices from falling further?

Let's look at the bull thesis.

Bull Thesis

Falling production as producers guide for much lower capex spending in H2 2020 and falling oil drilling activity preventing increases in associated gas production.

Cash is supportive at $1.60/MMBtu despite lackluster CDDs in the near term.

Weather models remain supportive despite not being overly hot.

LNG economics opening back up allowing higher LNG exports by September.

Now if you look closer, we do have a timing mismatch between the bull and bear thesis. The bear thesis is much stronger for near-term prices as the only thing that can push prices up will be higher cooling demand. Other than that, the bull thesis drivers are more 3-6 months in nature.

One thing that is supporting the market today is the fact that cash has returned back to $1.6/MMBtu, which should give a floor for futures. While it's not always guaranteed to do so, this coinciding with the fact that $1.60/MMBtu has been a major support in the past makes it psychologically hard to break unless something terribly goes wrong in the market.

Natural gas production, despite still being at ~89 Bcf/d, is still expected to keep trending lower. The 2021 futures curve is some ~50% higher than the prompt month suggesting that the market is much tighter in 2021 despite the lackluster EOS projections we have for November.

All in all, the issue with the market as you can see is that in the near term, the drivers for higher prices really require higher cooling demand and lower production. So unless production all of a sudden drops to ~87 Bcf/d from producers shutting in, it's unlikely we see a big uplift to ~$2/MMBtu (which is where the LNG economics are). But never say never as we have seen larger natural gas producers respond to dismal pricing by shutting in production.

Summary

The bear thesis is stronger in the near term. Lower LNG exports combined with lackluster CDD forecasts will prevent prices from going up. The bull thesis is stronger in the medium term as production is expected to keep falling while LNG exports are going to start rebounding after August.

In summary, we are waiting on the sidelines. It's too late to turn into a bear, but it's too early to turn into a bull as we would want to see higher CDDs and lower production.

For readers interested in following natural gas fundamentals, HFI Research Natural Gas premium provides: Daily natural gas fundamental updates.

Weather updates.

Energy ideas.

Real-time natural gas trades. For more info, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.