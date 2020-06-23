Though Lemonade carries direct insurance risk, reinsurance is shielding Lemonade from 75% of claims, making Lemonade more of a distributor rather than a true insurance play.

The company is still fairly small - in 2019 it generated $67.3 million in revenues, though it's at a ~3x growth clip.

The company is valued at $2.1 billion and has raised a cumulative $480 million all the way through its Series D round.

The choppy markets this year have not daunted some of the most high-profile "smaller unicorns" from seeking IPOs to bolster their cash reserves this year. In early June, insurance company Lemonade (LMND) stepped up to the plate with its own offering. Founded only five years ago and headquartered in the New York area, Lemonade is one of the first technology companies to act as a "true" insurance platform, whereas other recent insur-tech IPOs like EverQuote (EVER) and SelectQuote (SLQT) are merely conduits for other insurance companies to market their products.

There's no doubt that Lemonade is a high-profile startup. From the get-go, Lemonade has been seeded by no less than Sequoia Capital, still considered by many in the tech industry to be the gold standard among venture capitalists. Years later, SoftBank hopped on board (though we hope the company's recent track record with high-profile flameouts like WeWork don't carry over here into Lemonade), bringing Lemonade's total cumulative funding to ~$480 million. Fast Company cites the company's valuation at $2.1 billion.

Now with about ~$275 million of that cash remaining on its balance sheet, Lemonade is seeking an IPO both to bolster its cash reserves and raise its public profile. It's also very likely that Lemonade insiders have seen the performance of other "insur-tech" names this year and decided to cash in at a time when the space is ripe.

Expect an IPO in late summer or early fall.

Insur-tech this year

Before we dive into Lemonade specifically, let's touch quickly into how insurance technology startups have performed this year. EverQuote is the most prominent example. The company, which went public in 2018 at just $18 a share, found its stride this year and has seen its share prices nearly double, with investors cheering the company's growth in the wake of the coronavirus (which has forced many consumers to take their insurance shopping online).

SelectQuote (SLQT) is another good example. Shares have traded choppily since going public at $20 per share (and from the first day of trading, the stock is down ~5% as shown in the chart below), but since its actual IPO price of $20, shares of SelectQuote are actually up ~35%.

We'll stress again here that both of these companies are not true insurance companies because they simply market and distribute other insurance companies' policies. However, the recent strong performance of other insurance-related technology companies potentially sets up a strong backdrop for Lemonade.

Modernizing the insurance process

Lemonade is an insurance company mostly geared to millennials, branding itself as the easy and modern way to purchase insurance. Here's what the landing page looks like:

Lemonade prides itself on a smoother, fully integrated insurance quoting process. Per the company's S-1 filing, Lemonade describes its process as:

By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, we believe we are making insurance more delightful, more affordable, more precise, and more socially impactful. To that end, we have built a vertically-integrated company with wholly-owned insurance carriers in the United States and Europe, and the full technology stack to power them. A two minute chat with our bot, AI Maya, is all it takes to get covered with renters or homeowners insurance, and we expect to offer a similar experience for other insurance products over time. Claims are filed by chatting to another bot, AI Jim, who pays claims in as little as three seconds. This breezy experience belies the extraordinary technology that enables it: A state-of-the-art platform that spans marketing to underwriting, customer care to claims processing, finance to regulation. Our architecture melds artificial intelligence with the human kind, and learns from the prodigious data it generates to become ever better at delighting customers and quantifying risk."

This type of model has the potential to upend the current insurance-buying process, which typically involves long conversations on hold with agents. Lemonade further targets socially-conscious millennials through its GiveBack program, which donates a small percentage of premiums to a list of charities from which customers can choose.

Right now, Lemonade is limited to homeowners and renters insurance - but the company has plans to expand into other insurance types in the future.

The insurance industry also is surprisingly large. Lemonade notes that property, life, and casualty insurance is globally a $5 trillion annual market - and in the U.S. alone, insurance accounts for 11% of total GDP.

Reinsurance and claims risk

Let's now touch on another key point: Lemonade's reinsurance strategy. As some investors are aware, most insurance companies are "reinsured" by second-tier insurers as a means of reducing risk. Lemonade is no different.

At present, Lemonade is 75% reinsured by third parties. This also means that Lemonade is paying out 75% of its premiums to reinsurers. Lemonade has noted that this approach has allowed the company to focus on growth without the large capital constraints that befit large, regulated insurance companies.

Here's how Lemonade describes its reinsurance strategy:

Beginning on July 1, 2020, we will have proportional reinsurance protecting 75% of our business (through a set of whole account quota share reinsurance contracts, collectively, the "Proportional Reinsurance Contracts"). Under the Proportional Reinsurance Contracts, which spans all of our products and geographies, we transfer, or "cede," 75% of our premiums to our reinsurers. In exchange, these reinsurers pay us a "ceding commission" of 25% for every dollar ceded, in addition to funding all of the corresponding claims, i.e. 75% of all our claims. This arrangement mirrors our fixed fee, and hence shields our gross margin, from the volatility of claims, while boosting our capital efficiency dramatically."

Because Lemonade essentially can be thought of as the "principal" in only 25% of insurance policies that it underwrites, the company is somewhat of a blend between pure distributors like EverQuote (EVER) - which only directs customer traffic to auto insurance companies - and a true insurance company that shoulders more of the financial risk and carries less reinsurance. Further, in the remaining 25%, Lemonade sometimes chooses to throw in additional "alternative reinsurance" to protect from further downside, while choosing to also leave some room for profits.

Lemonade believes that this reinsurance strategy allows the company to be "capital light" while also providing for stable gross margins that aren't blindsided by heavy claims. The company notes that "our probability models suggest that we have crafted a ±3% collar around our gross margins," and further commenting that its statistical models show that favorable variances are twice as likely to happen than unfavorable.

Key takeaways

Lemonade is a very interesting insur-tech company that's aiming to capitalize on investors' building enthusiasm for the space. Unlike the several other insur-tech companies currently trading in the public markets, Lemonade is actually an insurance underwriters though its substantial re-insurance contracts shifts the majority of the risk (and reward) of its underwriting activities to third parties. The company is growing at a rapid clip, with revenues and in-force premiums multiplying, while the company also is working to bring down its losses on premiums written through marketing leverage and continued retention of policyholders.

More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

