SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) has been an outperformer in its young tenure as a public company and is likely to ride the coattails of the insurtech wave. On May 21, the insurtech brokerage company offered 25 million shares at a price of $20 per share to the public. That price jumped to $27 later that day, displaying strong investor confidence amidst economic uncertainty. The company is an intriguing insurtech play with a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the growing senior market.

Business Overview

SelectQuote is an insurance comparison site with over 30 years of history searching for the best insurance quotes for its customers. The company has partnerships with large insurance carriers like Humana (NYSE:HUM), UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), and Prudential (NYSE:PRU) to name a few. 88% of its revenue is derived from commissions from these carriers who leverage SelectQuote’s proprietary technology to increase sales and marketing efficiency. From its recent S1, the company’s mission statement is as follows:

“To help people protect their most valuable assets and overall financial well-being by finding the best insurance for them at the best price in just minutes. We’re here to serve as a resource, answer questions and share unbiased price comparisons from some of the country’s leading insurance companies, giving individuals choice, value and peace of mind when it comes to buying insurance.”

The company has terrific customer service, and its business model sits very well with the baby-boomer generation. After checking just a few boxes on the company's website, customers are connected with an agent within minutes. This is where the onboarding starts for most customers, although they also have the option of completing the process online.

The company’s proprietary technology is called SelectCare, which aggregates over 30 years of data points to accurately target its customer base and match them with the right carrier. The routing and workflow system also allows the company to track its acquisition costs in order to allocate marketing funds to the proper channel.

SelectCare will be a great asset for the company moving forward as consumers shop insurance online at an increasing rate. Sales are currently produced through a hybrid business model. The consumer can compare and purchase a quote entirely online or through a licensed sales agent. The company has over 900 agents who assist in the buying process. These agents are the driving force of SelectQuote’s business plan and are especially crucial to its medicare sales strategy.

Revenue Highlights

SelectCare has seen a recent uptick in revenue, largely due to its focus on the senior/baby-boomer demographic. The company increased its proportion of senior revenue from 44% to 57% in 2019. Furthermore, 70% of its revenue was senior revenue in the trailing 9 months.

Zimlon Insurance Comparison & Analytics

As is clear in the graph, SelectQuote's top line is increasingly reliant on its senior revenue growth. The company increased total revenue YoY by 48% in the 9 months ended March 31, 2020. As the senior market increases in size, expect to see SelectQuote lean even more heavily on this vertical.

Market Opportunity

There is a tremendous market opportunity around the corner for SelectQuote as management focuses on senior revenue. According to its S1, the proportion of the population that is 65 years or older is expected to be near 17% in 2020, up from 13% in 2010 and 15% in 2016. SelectQuote derives almost all of its senior revenue from Medicare Advantage (MA), with much of the rest from Medicare Supplement (MS). MA is an alternative to Medicare, offered by private health insurers. This includes more coverage options compared to the public Medicare option. MS simply acts as an add-on to Medicare with a few coverage options to supplement the Medicare product. Medicare Advantage is a great option for those who can afford it and has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. Below is a graph of Medicare Advantage enrollment, accurately displaying the growth of this market.

Source: KFF

As seen above, this market is rising at a steady pace and will only continue its path forward with time. Compared with other market outlooks, the senior Medicare market is highly predictable due to the certainty of age and necessity for Medicare. According to CSG Actuarial, the number of Medicare enrollees is expected to grow to approximately 68.4 million in 2023, then to 76.7 million by 2028. This represents a large market opportunity for SelectQuote, which currently occupies less than 1% of the market. In addition to all of this, the percentage of seniors who use the internet is increasing:

EHTH Investor Presentation

Although this graph is seemingly intuitive, it underscores a great opportunity for insurtech companies like SelectQuote. More online usage among its target market means more customers and less competing with field insurance agents. In the long run, this trend toward online purchasing will help companies like SelectQuote reach further into the market and cut acquisition costs through the decreased use of online agents.

Competition

The competition in the insurtech space is diverse and will continue to develop. As it currently stands, there are a few ways to buy insurance. The first way to purchase a policy is through the insurance carrier’s agents. These agents often fail to find a reasonable price for their customers, as they are paid on a commission basis. Another way one can buy insurance is through other insurtech companies like eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) (Medicare insurance) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) (auto insurance). In this vertical, SelectQuote competes on the premise of brand recognition and its SelectCare technology:

"We believe what sets us apart from our competitors is our more than 30 years of proprietary data that our data scientists use as part of our bidding strategy for purchased leads, grouping phone and web leads by likelihood to purchase specific products, scoring phone and web leads using historical performance of similar leads based on demographics, tiering leads for routing to the corresponding agent levels, and performing predictive analysis of current customers’ retention rates or “persistency”."

This history of aggregated data and efficiency puts SelectQuote in a position to succeed amongst its competitors. Although eHealth is well ahead of SelectQuote in terms of market share, there is plenty of room for SelectQuote to grow. Below are some helpful comparisons.

Zimlon Insurance Comparison & Analytics

As seen in the table, eHealth has a leg up on SelectQuote in terms of senior market share. This is a result of eHealth’s business model being much more angled toward Medicare, while SelectQuote has been more diversified with auto/home and life. Investors should expect to see SelectQuote close the gap in the future as it focuses on the large senior market.

Risk

Although SelectQuote seems likely to eat into eHealth’s market share, there remains one important adversary: the government. The medicare field is subject to heavy regulation and much debate has occurred regarding the future of healthcare. As it currently stands, private insurers are able to compete with the federal government through the use of Medicare Advantage, an attractive alternative to standard Medicare. While ‘Medicare for All’ would certainly put an end to private health insurers, it is unlikely to be implemented in the near term. The more imminent and potentially feasible policy is a public-option plan. This plan is endorsed by Democratic-nominee Joe Biden and would drive down public Medicare costs for consumers, thus eating into the cost-flexibility of private health insurers.

According to KNG Health Consulting, a public-option plan would result in a 60% decrease in non-group Medicare coverage. This would be detrimental to the private Medicare sector and significantly reduce the commissions paid to SelectQuote, which derives 88% of its revenue from commissions. Given this potentially disastrous scenario, it might be helpful to quantify the chances of it happening.

Assuming the presidential race is a toss-up, Joe Biden will gain the presidency with a 50% chance of success. Once he is in office, he will need to flip the Senate. This is somewhat less likely, but a 40% success rate might be assumed for the sake of estimation. Given these two assumptions, there is a 20% chance a public-option plan is enacted. While the exact impact on SelectQuote cannot accurately be quantified, this plan would affect the company in a very negative manner.

Valuation

Aside from the obvious risk of federal regulation, SelectQuote has an attractive outlook. The Medicare market will grow to ~55 million enrollees in 2025. SelectQuote has historically recorded ~$1,500 of revenue per approved policy. If the company can gather just 2% of the market by that time, it will have captured ~$1.65B in revenue.

Zimlon Insurance Comparison & Analytics

Assuming SelectQuote regresses toward the industry average in 2025, the valuation uses a P/S ratio of 5. SelectQuote’s market cap would be ~$8.25B in 2025, which leads to a price target of $33 after dividing the market cap by current shares outstanding. This PT represents 22% upside from the current price of $2.

Conclusion

This company is intriguing for a few reasons, as mentioned throughout. It has the ability to attract a large segment of a growing senior market. It also will see increased sales efficiency over the years as the proportion of fully-online sales grows in comparison to agent-aided sales. Despite these attractive prospects, there remains uncertainty as to what role federal regulation will play in the private health sector. To that point, long-term risk-averse investors should be wary of regulation and wait out the presidential and senate races. Once the dust is settled, SelectQuote may prove to be a promising member amidst the rise of insurtech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.