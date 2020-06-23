Yeah, The Indexes Were Higher, But Not Exactly A Thrilling Move (Technically Speaking For 6/23)

The Census reported a large jump in new home sales (emphasis added):

Sales of new single-family houses in May 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 16.6 percent (±15.5 percent) above the revised April rate of 580,000 and is 12.7 percent (±23.5 percent)* above the May 2019 estimate of 600,000.

Here's a chart of the data from the FRED system: New home sales decreased for three consecutive months during the pandemic lockdowns. This may have created some pent-up demand, which would explain the large increase. Low mortgage rates are also helping: Both 15 and 30-year rates are near series lows.

The latest flash PMI readings from Markit Economics are mostly encouraging. The EU's composite reading rose from 31.9 to 47.5; manufacturing's reading was 48.2 while the service sector's composite was 47.3. Both are just shy of the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction. While the report's internals (demand, new orders) are still negative, they are moderating. Sentiment turned positive. The German report hinted at some pent-up demand and positive sentiment. France's composite reading was 51.3 while the manufacturing number was a healthy 55.5. Australia's composite reading was 52.6 (indicating an expansion) with improving internals. The UK's composite reading was 47.6; manufacturing was barely positive at 50.1; the service sector's reading was 47. The best news was the rising sentiment. Of today's reports, Japan's was the worst. The composite reading was 37.9; manufacturing was a terrible 28.9; the service sector was a little better at 42.3. With the exception of Japan, all reports hinted at a fairly quick rebound in growth.

US states that reopened have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Some states are slowing the reopening (emphasis added):

More than half of the United States is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases weeks after parts of the country reopened. And now some state officials are slowing the return-to-work plans and in some cases, reimposing earlier restrictions. In Maine, indoor bars won’t be reopening as planned. In Louisiana, occupancy limits will remain in place. And in Riley County, Kan., where case numbers grew more than 50 percent over the past week, officials said they would tighten restrictions on mass gatherings.

Expect a fair amount of "two steps forward, one step back" as we progress. I'm in Houston, Texas, where the caseload is rising quickly and there are rumblings of a slowdown.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The markets inched higher today, although the order of indexes is odd. Transports led the pack, followed by micro-caps. Large-caps are the next in line. On the plus side for the bulls, the long end of the Treasury market lost a bit. 8 out of 11 sectors were higher. The table's order is bullish: defensive sectors are at the bottom, losing some ground. Consumer discretionary led the pack higher, followed by the rally's old stalwarts, technology and communication services.

Today's chart is less than inspiring: Starting at 10:30AM, prices formed one long arc, which continued throughout the trading session.

Yesterday, I noted that the two-week chart was forming a cup and handle pattern with a very long handle. Prices broke through resistance today but quickly hit resistance in the lower 314 price area. This was the high from June 16. For the last six trading sessions, prices have trended in a very narrow, 8-9 point range. On the 30-day chart, prices technically broke out of their consolidation. But it's a very uninspiring break-out.

Finally, this is all taking place against the backdrop of a very bearish Treasury market: The entire Treasury complex has been trading at high levels since the beginning of April.

Ultimately, it's been a very boring six days, with the SPY trading in a very narrow range. It's hard to write an exciting column with boring fundamentals, isn't it?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.