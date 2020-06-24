I like these moves but do not plan to initiate a position in Aurora.

The plan will close many of Aurora's cultivation facilities, leading to one-time impairment charges but ultimately improving margins and cash flow.

As of June, they are on track to hit two out of three of their targets.

Aurora has a free cash flow deficit of C$781 million over the past four quarters. Source: Author based on company filings.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is one of the most popular cannabis stocks frequently appearing in retail portfolios and Robinhood's most popular stocks. Unfortunately, investors in the company have not been rewarded as Aurora has suffered hefty losses due to over spending and over building. After the departure of their previous CEO in February, management announced a business transformation plan aimed at remedying those issues.

The plan contained three elements: (1) SG&A cuts, (2) an adjusted EBITDA profitability timeline, and (3) capital expenditure cuts. As of June 23, Aurora achieved their SG&A target and is said to be on track to hit their adjusted EBITDA goal. It appears likely they will miss their capital expenditure target, although that's arguably the least important of the three elements.

Personally, I will remain on the sidelines on Aurora. Although two out of three isn't bad, I prefer to invest in the more rapidly-growing U.S. cannabis market.

Running for the ATM

Aurora funds itself by issuing stock using an at-the-market sales program. Source: Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora is largely a story of over-estimating market demand. The company anticipated an enormous Canadian and global cannabis market that has failed to live up to expectations. As recently as last year, Aurora boasted of a "funded capacity" to grow up to 625,000 kilograms/year of cannabis. The company had enormous ambitions and they built up to match those dreams: Aurora has spent C$775 million on capital expenditures in the past two years.

Unfortunately for Aurora, there's no demand for this much cannabis.

Over the last year, Aurora has sold less than a tenth as much cannabis - only 52,500 kilograms split between the Canadian recreational market, the Canadian medical market, and the international medical market. As a result, Aurora's spending on cultivation capacity has largely been a waste - they are paying to build and operate cultivation facilities for a product they cannot sell.

Losses have been enormous.

Over the past year, Aurora has burned through over C$780 million of free cash - more than 2.5x higher than their sales during the same period. Because of these enormous losses, Aurora's balance sheet is stretched: The company ended the March quarter with C$230 million of cash but also with C$593 million of debt. Aurora also has relied on at-the-market ("ATM") equity sales, with a $400 million ATM program started in April 2019 and a further $350 million ATM program initiated this April.

Overestimating demand has not come cheap for Aurora shareholders. Shares are down 85% over the past year. Clearly, something needed to change.

Fixing the problems

Aurora is closing the facilities in red, scaling back at Aurora Sun, and keeping the facilities in green. Other facilities were not mentioned and Aurora Polaris is not listed. Source: Aurora Cannabis.

Seeking to stem the bleeding, Aurora announced a business transformation in February. Among other changes, the company announced the departure of then-CEO Terry Booth, replaced by interim CEO Michael Singer. They also announced a business transformation plan which "better aligns selling, general & administrative expenses, and capital expenditures with current market conditions."

Aurora continues to work toward these goals today. On June 23, the company provided an update on their efforts to transform their business and right size expenses to match revenue. Among the announcements:

Run-rate SG&A costs are down to C$42 million at the end of Q4/FY20 (the June quarter). This hits Aurora's announced target of C$40-45 million. Aurora achieved these savings by eliminating 25% of their SG&A staff and 30% of their production staff.

at the end of Q4/FY20 (the June quarter). This hits Aurora's announced target of C$40-45 million. Aurora achieved these savings by eliminating 25% of their SG&A staff and 30% of their production staff. Consolidating cultivation to five large, efficient facilities . Aurora will close Aurora Prairie, Aurora Mountain, Aurora Ridge, Aurora Vie, and Aurora Eau. They will grow cannabis in Canada at Aurora Sky, Aurora River, Whistler Pemberton, and Polaris. They will grow cannabis in Europe at Aurora Nordic. Operations at Aurora Sun will be downsized with the option of ramping up cultivation later if demand warrants such a ramp.

. Aurora will close Aurora Prairie, Aurora Mountain, Aurora Ridge, Aurora Vie, and Aurora Eau. They will grow cannabis in Canada at Aurora Sky, Aurora River, Whistler Pemberton, and Polaris. They will grow cannabis in Europe at Aurora Nordic. Operations at Aurora Sun will be downsized with the option of ramping up cultivation later if demand warrants such a ramp. Incurring up to C$200 million of impairment charges this quarter. Aurora will incur up to C$60 million of assets due to closing cultivation facilities and will incur up to C$140 million of inventory impairment.

Aurora's inventory impairment is notably high: The company had C$251 million of inventory after the third quarter, so this charge impairs ~56% of their inventory. This charge is similar to, but larger than, Canopy Growth's (CGC) impairment of C$132 million of inventory (21% of pre-existing inventory) in their fiscal fourth quarter results in May.

These impairment charges will appear on Aurora's fiscal fourth quarter results, to be released in early September. These are non-cash charges.

Two out of three isn't bad

Aurora is targeting run-rate SG&A of C$40-45 million by Q4 and capital expenditures of under C$100 million in the second half of fiscal 2020. Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora's business transformation plan, as first announced in February, contained three major elements. Aurora has achieved one of these objectives while the other two objective remain pending:

Cut run-rate SG&A to C$40-45 million by the end of the June quarter: Achieved. These costs were C$80 million in the third quarter. Aurora recorded a further C$31 million of other operating costs including share-based compensation and depreciation expenses. Hit positive adjusted EBITDA beginning in the September quarter: Said to be on track. Cut capital expenditures to a total of C$100 million in the second half of FY2020: Not mentioned. Aurora spent C$84 million on capital expenditures in the fiscal third quarter (March quarter), so this goal requires capital expenditures of under C$16 million this quarter. Given that Aurora did not mention this goal, I suspect they will not achieve this goal and are hoping investors either do not remember or do not care.

At this stage, it appears Aurora will hit two of its three targets announced in February, provided that the company is correct about being on track to hit adjusted EBITDA targets.

We've been here before

Aurora planned to achieve sustained positive adjusted EBITDA beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Source: Author based on company filings.

However, some investors may be weary about counting chickens before they have hatched given Aurora's track record:

February 2019 : Aurora will "achieve sustained positive EBITDA beginning in fiscal Q4 2019 (calendar Q2 2019)."

: Aurora will "achieve sustained positive EBITDA beginning in fiscal Q4 2019 (calendar Q2 2019)." May 2019 : Aurora "continues to track towards achieving EBITDA positive results beginning in Q4 2019."

: Aurora "continues to track towards achieving EBITDA positive results beginning in Q4 2019." August 2019 : Aurora "continues to demonstrate leadership in transparency and disclosure" and "continues to track toward positive adjusted EBITDA, and in particular adjusted EBITDA from cannabis operations."

: Aurora "continues to demonstrate leadership in transparency and disclosure" and "continues to track toward positive adjusted EBITDA, and in particular adjusted EBITDA from cannabis operations." September 2019: Aurora achieves an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$11.7 million.

Despite repeated promises of sustained positive adjusted EBITDA and of tracking toward those promises, Aurora has not yet achieved positive adjusted EBITDA.

Notably, this failure was under previous management: Former CEO Terry Booth retired in February. First quarter results, potentially containing Aurora's first adjusted EBITDA profits, are likely to be released in early November.

Thoughts

Overall, Aurora's moves look solid: They are closing facilities and cutting costs. This is precisely what they need given bloated spending- operating costs were 3.5x higher than gross profit ex-FV last quarter. Closing facilities will lead to a one-time impairment hit, but also will lead to perpetually lower operating cash burn as Aurora will pay less cash to grow cannabis that withers in its inventory.

That said, I do not plan to invest in Aurora.

The company has a long way to go to reach real profitability rather than paper adjusted EBITDA profitability. Even if their SG&A costs had been C$42 million last quarter, the company would have reported operating losses of C$41 million last quarter (-54% operating margins) and net losses of C$95 million (-125% net margins). Those losses are likely to lead to continued debt and dilution. Generally, I tend to prefer investments in the higher-growth U.S. cannabis market over the relatively more mature Canadian pot market.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.