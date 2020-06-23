With a new letter of intent ("LOI") from another company and a significant market opportunity, Net Element (NETE) could deliver a lot of value in 2020. If the negotiations with the buyer are successful, the company's business model will grow. Besides, with recurring revenue and a double-digit gross profit margin, NETE's current market capitalization appears to be too low. Notice that the buyer believes that obtaining sales of $100 million may be an option, and the current market capitalization equals less than $40 million.

Strategic Review, Recent Stock Performance, And LOI

In May, I bought shares of Net Element, Inc. when the company reported a strategic review to unlock value for its shareholders. I suggest investors to closely study companies that are currently looking for buyers. Note that according to my expertise, if the company receives a bid, the share price can, on average, spike out about 15-20%:

As part of this process, the Company will evaluate all potential options for its business, including sale, licensing of technology, spin-offs or business combinations. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or outcome of the strategic alternatives review process. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until the Company's Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law." Source: Press Release

During May, traders bought shares at $1.56-2 and 0.24-0.32x sales. In the following weeks, the share price did not move a lot, which made me wonder whether somebody was acquiring shares at about $2. I imagine that other investors thought the same too.

Source: Ycharts

Suddenly, very recently, the company's share price spiked out first to $3 and later on to more than $7. We are talking about stock returns of more than 100% in less than two months. Clearly, the investment has paid off.

On June 15, 2020, Net Element, Inc. signed a letter of intent to merge with a private company "Mullen Technologies", an electric vehicle company. The agreement includes a stock-for-stock reverse merger, which is expected to happen in the Q3.

The market does not know a lot about the new Net Element's acquirer. Mullen was founded in 2014 and is currently a private corporation. We don't have any financial information about Mullen, but we know about the company's projects and business model. According to Mullen's website, the company manufactures electric vehicles:

Based in Southern California, Mullen Technologies is a licensed electric vehicle manufacturer. Mullen Technologies owns a number of synergistic businesses including: Mullen Auto Sales, a fast-growing series of pre-owned auto dealerships through California, CarHub, a new and unique digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car and Mullen Finance Corp., a captive finance arm for consumer vehicle leases and loans. In addition, Mullen is currently working independently and with several OEM partners to provide exciting electric vehicles that will fit perfectly into the American consumer's life." Source: Mullenusa

In my opinion, the most interesting thing about Mullen is the expected launch of Dragonfly K50. The company expects to launch the luxury sports car in H1 2021, which may, in my view, deliver significant sales growth in 2021, 2022, and future years. If Net Element, Inc. executes the reverse merger and the new emerging player can manufacture the vehicle and report sales, the share price will most likely creep up.

Source: Mullen's Website

Let's understand the letter of intent. According to the contract, in order for the acquisition to close, Net Element, Inc. needs to have cash less accounts payables and debt worth $10 million:

Source: LOI

In the last quarterly report, Net Element, Inc. did not report more than $1 million in cash. Thus, I expect that Net Element will launch a capital raising in the coming weeks. As a result of the increase in equity, in the days following the announcement, investors could see a decrease in the company's share price. I would not worry a lot about the decrease in the company's equity value. Net Element expects to use the funds to execute a reverse merger with Mullen Technologies. In my view, if Mullen's business model is successful, Net Element's share price will increase in the near future.

Conditions And Expected Completion of The Merger

In my view, it is very important to understand when the merger could be completed. According to the LOI, negotiations will take place in June and July. In my opinion, if they reach an agreement, the share price could spike up. If that happens, it will take place in July:

The parties agreed to exclusive negotiations from June 12, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the date 30 days from the date hereof." Source: LOI

Once an agreement is reached, the parties expect the Closing to happen before September 30, 2020. In my view, if there is an agreement in July, the share price will spike up a bit. Additionally, the announcement of the Closing may generate an additional increase in equity value:

"The date of the Closing shall be referred herein as the "Closing Date"). It is intended, but not assured, that the Closing shall occur or before September 30, 2020." Source: Binding Letter Of Intent

Let me include the conditions prior to the Closing in the article. Among them, the most relevant are NETE's shareholders' approval, the Nasdaq approval, and the results of the due diligence investigation. In my view, the conditions are standard. I don't think that they represent a risk for the completion of the deal:

Source: Binding Letter Of Intent

Net Element's Business Model

Let's understand the company's business model so that we can foresee what's going on. Net Element, Inc. offers a long list of payment solutions, which include card processing, mobile payments, bill payments, and electronic commerce among others:

Source. IR Presentation

Source. IR Presentation

I became interested in Net Element, Inc. because it is currently developing innovative systems based on blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence. It means that the company is targeting a market, which is expected to experience double-digit growth. I believe that the company's current EV/Sales ratio does not reflect the growth of the market. When the company traded at $2, the share price did not reflect it, and I don't believe that it does even at $4-10:

Source: Grandviewresearch

The global payments industry is also delivering impressive sales growth. Digital commerce is expected to report a transaction volume of approximately $4.56 billion in 2023, 21.6% more than that in 2020. Besides, the Mobile POS payments segment is expected to have transactions of $2.11 billion, 107% more than that in 2020. Given these figures, most investors will be most likely expecting Net Element, Inc. to report magnificent sales growth in the next three years:

Source. IR Presentation

There is another interesting fact, which other analysts did not seem to disclose. Net Element, Inc. offers a significant amount of recurring revenue. As a result, in 2020, if the recession gets worse, Net Element's business model will successfully navigate the great time of trouble. See the image below to notice that 85% of sales from transaction processing and 12% of revenue from software licenses are recurring. Some of Net Element's clients will pay for services. There are many companies, which cannot say the same about their clients.

Source. IR Presentation

Most retail investors will probably be knowing Net Element's clients and collaborators. In my opinion, the connections of this company indicate that Net Element is a credible and respected business player. Yes, it is not a large corporation, but large corporations trust the company's systems. Thus, I do trust the company's business prospects:

Source. IR Presentation

Let's be clear here about the business model of Net Element, Inc. We don't know whether Net Element will continue to offer its payment solutions once the reverse merger takes place. Net Element, Inc. disclosed a significant amount of recurring sales, so I don't see any reason that the company would stop the payment business. Besides, Net Element also operates in the Artificial Intelligence industry. Mullen runs CarHub, a unique digital platform using AI. Thus, I believe that Net Element's know-how combined with Mullen's expertise in the AI industry may be very beneficial. To sum up, I don't see why Net Element will stop its previous business model:

Source: Press Release

Goodwill Could Represent An Opportunity

In my view, what matters the most here is the company's market opportunity and sales growth. As of March 31, 2020, Net Element offers an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, cash of $0.6 million, and intangibles and goodwill worth $12.9 million:

Source: 10-Q

Most investors in the market appreciate companies with goodwill accumulated because it may enhance sales or increase EBITDA in the future. Keep in mind that Net Element, Inc. may be expecting cost synergies from the acquisition of Unified Payments, Aptito, and PayOnline:

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

I researched the amount of money paid for PayOnline. It was more than $8.48 million in a combination of cash and stock:

The first installment will be payable upon closing of the PayOnline acquisition and will consist of $3.6 million in cash and the restricted shares of the Company's common stock with a value of $3.6 million. The other four installments will be payable after the end of each applicable quarter for which the installment is calculated, and will consist of a combination of cash and the restricted shares of the Company's common stock, in each case equal to the earn-out. The earn out will be calculated based on PayOnline EBITDA for certain post-closing periods, multiplied by 1.35. Pursuant to the Offer, the aggregate valuation of PayOnline on a debt-free basis will be $8,482,000, and the purchase price will not exceed such amount." Source: 10-K (2014)

The acquisition of Unified Payments was worth approximately $21.24 million. The company assumed debt worth $20.6 million. The acquisition of Aptito was made for a total purchase consideration of $0.918 million:

Source: 10-K (2014)

Source: 10-K (2014)

If we sum the total purchase consideration of Unified Payments, Aptito, and PayOnline, I get a total value of $30 million. The current market capitalization is equal to less than $35 million. Most investors will be wondering why the company's market capitalization is that low; major reasons entail the current LOI from Mullen and the existing business model. In my opinion, the sum of these businesses is worth more than $35 million. Notice that in the LOI, Mullen included a condition about making sales of more than $100 million. Net Element may be acquired by a company that could be making that amount of money. Thus, I don't see why the market capitalization is equal to less than $40 million:

Source: LOI

We need to look at the list of liabilities to try to answer why the market capitalization is that low. In my opinion, the list of notes payables shown by Net Element, Inc. is what's driving the company's total valuation down. In the last quarterly report, the company noted notes payables worth $8.3 million. Having said so, I don't think that debt worth $8.3 million can justify that Net Element's market capitalization is equal to less than $40 million. If the new emerging business entity makes more than $100 million in sales, the debt worth $8.3 million will not represent a large figure.

Source: 10-Q

Decent Gross Margin And Better Than Expected Q1 Results

Net Element's business model offers double-digit gross margin of 16% and a stable revenue line. In the last annual report, the company reported net revenues of $64 million. In 2018, the sales figure was equal to $65.8 million. Given the total amount of shares, I don't see why the company's total market capitalization is equal to less than $40 million.

Source: 10-K

In the three months ended March 31, 2020, total sales were equal to 15.8 million, 5% more than that in the same period in 2019. Yes, the company had losses per share of -0.33, but the results were better than expected. Both the sales figure and the EPS figure were better than what analysts were expecting. I don't think that most investors will pay attention to the company's recent quarterly results. In my opinion, right now, what matters the most is the negotiations with Mullen. However, it is good letting to know investors that the existing business model of NETE continues to surprise the market:

Source: 10-Q

What kind of upside investors might expect as part of this deal?

It is difficult to foresee the upside, which the deal may create. I don't know the total amount of sales that the new combined company may generate. Mullen noted that obtaining sales of $100 million is possible. In the last 10-K, NETE reported sales of $64 million. Thus, I get a total amount of sales of $164 million. The enterprise value is $35-50 million right now. If the deal is successful, I would say that an EV/Sales ratio of 1x makes sense. Notice that I am very conservative because Tesla (TSLA) trades at 7x sales. With sales of $164 million and a ratio 1x sales, the enterprise value would be $164 million. It means that the enterprise value could multiply by more than 3.2x if the deal is successful. With a share count of 4.2 million, I would say that the share price would be close to $25-39. Clever individuals, who expect the merger to close, will most likely buy NETE's shares.

Risks

NETE signed a letter of intent. Investors need to understand the letter of intent very well. It does not mean that NETE will be acquired. It means that it may be acquired. In my opinion, in the coming months, NETE will most likely sign a merger contract with the buyer. However, in the worst-case scenario, NETE would not sign a contract. As a result, NETE's share price could decline to $4.

There is another clear risk. The company's total amount of debt is not large, $8.3 million. However, the current amount of cash of $0.6 million is not sufficient to pay the company's financial obligations. Thus, if the merger does not take place, NETE may have to raise capital, which may lead to a decline in the share price:

Effective July 20, 2020, we are required to make forty-eight (48) monthly payments, which includes principal and interest for $258,620, until March 20, 2024 the date the loan matures. In the event any of the installments or other payment required to be made is not received by or on behalf of Payee in full within ten (10) days after the due date thereof, and the same subsequently is received and accepted by or on behalf of Payee, Maker shall pay on demand a late charge in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the delinquent payment." Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Net Element offers, in my view, several catalysts for the stock price. Firstly, if the negotiations with Mullen are successful, NETE may add a new business model and new know-how. As a result, the total market capitalization would increase. In addition, NETE is targeting a market opportunity of more than $6.8 billion without taking into account Mullen's market opportunity. It also operates in an industry, which grows at a double-digit growth and also shows recurring revenue.

Given all these facts, I don't see why the market capitalization is equal to less than $40 million. Notice that 2019 sales were equal to $64 million, and Mullen believes that obtaining sales of $100 million could be an option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NETE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.