Good News For REIT Investors: Fundamentals Drive Earnings And Dividends

At the core of this perspective is how REITs must pay out at least 90% of taxable income annually.

Therefore – unlike most other asset classes – investors can eliminate a lot of uncertainty by carefully analyzing each company's underlying source of rental income.

One of REITs' most significant advantages is that their revenue is generated by rental income.

I know it seems like nothing but bad news for REIT investors at the moment. And, to be sure, some of that bad news is accurate.

My immediate colleagues and I have written about that kind of bad news time and time again this year. As well we should.

(Case in point: we wrote on EPR Properties (EPR) yesterday.)

It's our job to warn subscribers about the kind of risky plays that could turn out phenomenally, but probably won't.

We want to save your money. Make no mistake of that.

With that said, we also want to grow it.

As such, it's also our job to point you toward the kind of strong opportunities that could turn out phenomenally, and probably will. This means acknowledging the good news out there for REIT investors as well.

And, yes, there really is some of that available. Significantly so.

Supporting this concept is the Barron's article I came across the other day. Written by staff senior writer Lawrence C. Strauss - who has over 20 years' experience analyzing investments - "Dividends Are Down, but Far From Out" - included this insight:

"While there has been widespread pressure on corporate cash flow, as well as regulatory restrictions on payouts from companies that received government aid, many companies have maintained or raised their dividends."

If that takes you aback, it's understandable considering all the negative news in circulation. But there's always another angle to consider.

And it can often lead to very good places.

Some REITs Still Point Due North

Here's more of what Strauss had to say:

"Since the start of the year, about 155 S&P 500 members have raised their disbursements. Though over half of those occurred in January and February, before officials took action to stem the COVID-19 outbreak."

The skeptic will no doubt focus on that last sentence. And, for our part, we definitely don't want to ignore it.

However, we do want to put it into proper perspective. That way, we'll find ourselves pointed toward the most accurate and accessible kind of good news available.

For instance, Strauss also writes that dividend cuts and suspensions are more contained in the U.S. "compared with what has happened in continental Europe and the United Kingdom." Moreover, "European regulators have forced some companies, banks in particular, to suspend their payouts to preserve capital."

On a dividend-weighted basis, nearly 40% of the Stoxx Europe 600 index has cut their dividends by 10% or more this year, or cancelled them altogether. Strauss makes a point to compare that to the S&P 500, which has only seen 8% of its listings resort to such unfortunate activity.

That's an intense difference to keep in mind.

Another interesting point to note is Strauss' comment that:

"During the pandemic, S&P 500 dividend suspensions have outnumbered cuts by about 2-to-1. In the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, that ratio was nearly 7-to-1 in favor of cuts."

The reason, he writes, is because of "the uncertainties wrought by the pandemic."

With the financial crisis, it was obvious what had happened. So people felt like they could more easily grasp what was going on and what would happen from there.

Today, everyone is much more confused due to the unprecedented nature of the situation.

Though perhaps they shouldn't be…

Source

Predictability + Reliability = REITs

One of REITs' most significant advantages is that their revenue is generated by rental income. Therefore - unlike most other asset classes - an investor can eliminate a lot of uncertainty by carefully analyzing each company's underlying source of rental income.

Even better, at the onset of the shutdowns, we decided to put together a quality scoring model. That way, we could help investors determine the risks within each property sector.

The result is the chart below, which highlights the technology sector's strengths (i.e., data centers, cell towers, and logistics). And it simultaneously calls out weaknesses in the more cyclical sectors, such as hotels, gaming, and retail.

Source: iREIT

As you can see, we provide weighting for each property sector using risk profile indicators. In that light, I find it interesting that many of the REITs that have since suspended or cut their dividends, are in the higher-risk sectors we warned about in the early innings of COVID-19.

As illustrated below, we've tracked 57 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have announced such changes.

Source: iREIT

Of those, 30 have suspended their dividend and 27 have cut. Strauss points out that investors need to treat these designations differently, and I couldn't agree more.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO and portfolio manager at Gilman Asset Management - who Strauss quotes - has a good take on it: "One leaves me with no income for the foreseeable future; the other leaves me with some."

Get Out of Jail - For Now

At the core of this perspective is how REITs must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income annually.

It's the primary appeal for owning them. They're not traditional stocks, where management teams can choose to distribute or not distribute.

Admittedly, the dividend suspension option is a new card in the REIT Monopoly game. It's interesting that the recent tax code changes allow REITs to extend 2020 dividends as late as December 2021 - assuming they file extensions (and pay the IRS a 4% fee).

I'm still not sure what that means for companies like Tanger Outlets (SKT) that could theoretically:

Collect rent in 2020. Collect rent in the first half of 2021. Make good on its dividend for 2020. Still keep its dividend-streak alive.

Maybe that's the new "Get out of Jail" card…

Source

Speaking of jail, CoreCivic (CXW) recently suspended its dividend to evaluate its corporate structure and capital allocation options. CEO Damon T. Hininger said: That capital "has become increasingly expensive" under current market conditions.

The company is therefore exploring "other approaches" to improve its growth prospects, long-term shareholder returns, credit profile, and cost of capital. And it hired Moelis & Co. as a financial adviser to explore options such as:

Maintaining REIT status Converting back to a C-corp. Bifurcating real estate and services (i.e. prop-co/op-co) Doing a leveraged buyout (LBO).

We're putting together a detailed analysis for iREIT on Alpha members later this week. But let me go on record saying that I don't expect CoreCivic to maintain its REIT status.

Mr. Market has never liked the prison sector, only allowing it to outperform here or there. So I suspect that GEO Group (GEO) will be cutting or suspending its dividend sometime soon too.

Enough Bad News! Where's the Good Stuff?

If you resonate with the segment title above, don't worry. We're getting there.

By following our property-weighting guidelines, we're continuing to position our portfolios in sectors that are experiencing the most resilient demand.

These plays are both undervalued and well capitalized.

In a few days, we plan to launch our proprietary iREIT Quality Scoring model. This new multi-factor resource will serve as our fundamental analysis tool designed to drive outperformance.

Expect it to include many commonplace metrics such as:

Leverage

Payout ratios

Same property-growth

Cost of capital

Dividend growth

Diversification

We'll use it to screen for a variety of valuation metrics such as dividend yield, price to funds-from operations (P/FFO), and net asset value. This will allow us to promote REITs with the strongest overall fundamentals.

Again, at the best prices.

Consider this is our way of spreading the good news. We know that's why you're tuning into this website in the first place: to "seek some alpha."

So let's go on and get a piece of that.

What's Your IQ?

I'm now writing a new book called The Intelligent REIT Investor handbook in which I have purposely designed the content around the very same concept as Benjamin Graham's legendary book, The Intelligent Investor.

As such, our fundamental research is targeted at shares in REITs that are of the highest quality and that can be purchased at a discount. As Graham wrote in The Intelligent Investor, the value investor's purpose is to capitalize upon "a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other."

Our new rating model - called the iREIT IQ score - is designed to assist investors screen for the highest quality names that are trading at the cheapest valuation levels (dividend yield, P/FFO, and NAV). To give you a sneak preview of the tool, we decided to share the results of two of our top BUY convictions.

Within the industrial sector, STAG Industrial (STAG) scores favorably, based on the IQ score with an overall rating of "72." To determine that score we examined a number of leading indicators such as diversification, leverage, payout ratio, dividend history, liquidity, and management.

Although not as large as some of its peers, we gave STAG credit for its widely diversified portfolio across geography, tenancy, industry, and lease maturity. Since listing in 2012 STAG has evolved into a coast-to-coast platform with an emphasis on secondary markets.

We also provide STAG with a quality credit score due to its investment grade balance sheet (only 3% secured debt), low leverage (34.3% debt to cap) and high liquidity. Also, STAG has a solid dividend growth profile (increased dividend every year since going public) and improved payout ratio (90% in 2012 and 78% currently).

Although growth is likely to be flat in 2020 (due to COVID-19), analysts expect to see normalized growth of 5% annually in 2021. Long term (over the next 2-3 years) we are targeting STAG to return ~15% annually and we maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our second pick, using our all-new iREIT IQ scoring model is Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). In case you missed it, we recommended shares in this Net Lease REIT in the early innings of COVID-19, as I pointed out that the company "could survive four-years plus without any rent checks and still fund its dividend."

Based on fundamental analysis, we recognized that "essential businesses will return much faster than experiential business models" and the company's 14.6 WALT (weighted average lease term) - "that limits near-term cash flow erosion" - weighed heavily into the iREIT IQ scoring model.

Another factor driving the score for EPRT is the diversified platform in which the company generates rent checks from its small-scale free-standing properties (~$2 mm average investment) and many of the properties are newly assembled with solid unit-level rent coverage (2.9x).

As I mentioned, the balance sheet is purposely designed to mitigate risk and can weather even the toughest environments (such as COVID-19). The company has ~$550 mm in liquidity (excluded accordion) with $214 mm in cash and $355 mm on the revolver. In addition, there are no debt maturities until 2024.

Even with the impacts related to COVID-19 analysts expect EPRT to grow FFO per share by 8% in 2020 and that applies to 2022 and 2023. The payout ratio has a nice cushion (around 22% margin) so the potential for a dividend cut or suspension is low. Although the company has limited experience (went public in 2018), the management team has more than 50 years of collective experience in the net lease sector.

Although shares have returned over 30% since our Strong Buy upgrade (in early April) we are maintain a "Strong Buy" as we consider EPRT a solid performer in the Net Lease sector.

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, and as the title to my article states, there's "good news for REIT investors" and by selecting quality securities with a significant margin of safety, a value investor can sleep well at night, even during a global pandemic. Be safe and prosper!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Most In-Depth REIT Coverage On The Planet Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the mispricing and to build a portfolio powered by repeatable sources of divided income.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, EPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.