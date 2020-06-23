Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at SVB Leerink's CybeRx Series: 2nd Annual CNS Forum Conference (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) SVB Leerink’s CybeRx Series: 2nd Annual CNS Forum Conference Transcript June 23, 2020 12:30 PM ET

All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome back. We are lucky enough for our next session to have Chris Henderson, who is the Head of Research at a little company called Biogen. And Chris, you’ve been in this new role now since March, but [Technical Difficulty] for almost six years, so maybe you could just give us just a sense of behind the scenes at Biogen.

Q - Marc Goodman

Talk about the general strategy of R&D there, your research capabilities, the R&D mantra. How maybe you’re even different from a few other organizations, just -- quickly just set the stage?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I think that’s a really good way to start actually, because I think, our main mantra is what that right for other companies and that’s a strong focus when you’re assigned. And this is just a huge unmet need going forward for the coming century and we feel it’s the right time to be facing this all.

And this focus has got really lots of advantages for us in R&D actually and its first of all, it allows us to go deeper in each disease. And so, if we’ve got the in depth knowledge that allows us not to discuss of the surface, which shows how valuable this is for instance in the past and multiple sclerosis and SMA, but for something like I hope I’ll talk about a bit later ALS just having a first trial and that the teaches us so much about expanding that the depth is important.

But I think that’s another thing about focus on neuroscience, which is the strong interconnection between different disease areas. So, some targets in fact, we will be working on a target like alpha-synuclein, as it has implications both for Parkinson’s disease, obviously, but for rarer diseases like MSA.

Really good example, I think is the work we do on biomarkers and especially biomarkers of disease progression. So one thing we’ve talked about a lot and I think I’ve made a lot of progress on it using neurofilament levels and serum and CSF to measure ongoing neuronal damage and neuro degeneration.

And there that what we learn from MS, what we learn from ALS, which is some of the most advanced areas and SMA where shown a drug response effect really now impacts every program we take going forward and should allow us we hope to take early decisions on some programs.

I think the interconnections we have two across modalities. So, obviously, where you know about ASO that’s SPINRAZA and what we’ve learned about is really helping us expand the pipeline for ASOs across the whole disease spectrum in neuroscience.

And I think today’s talk is about R&D, I mean, research, but I’d like to say that from the very beginning, when we think about a new disease or a group of diseases. We do think about the commercial impacts because there is so many potential synergistic adjacencies. If we want to take on a bunch of diseases and they have increased it by the clinical -- same clinical endpoint, the same commercial points of start and the same people look at the patient. Then we can help more patients with less upfront investment over disease.

So we -- I think one other strength is that we have so all the different modalities available to us now, especially the new focus on gene therapy. So we can follow the biology and that’s really the mantra that comes down from Michel an outlook, every time he talks about research, which is to follow the time and we can use that both to drive our internal research operations, which I think is recently well-respected, but also to drive some of the fantastic partnerships we’ve set up.

So, on that basis I think we’ve built a pipeline in neuroscience that we are really pleased about and we’ve added 15 clinical programs since the beginning of 2017. We’ve got six assets in Phase III, 12 in Phase II and 10 in Phase I. And just as importantly, we’ve got a whole series of preclinical assets that are yet more novel and we think yet more groundbreaking. So this focus on neuroscience allows us as a reasonable sized company we think has the most impact.

Marc Goodman

It’s interesting. I don’t think Biogen gets much credit for its pipeline. It viewed as portfolio of very high risk, high reward type of projects. What’s your thoughts on that view? I mean, do you agree with them? What steps are you taking to mitigate risk with steps, what steps to lower the risk of the portfolio if that’s the goal?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I -- honestly, I do agree with that point of view being from the inside. Of course, these high visibility assets are important for Biogen and they’re important to patients. But we look very much with a portfolio mindset as what’s coming through. And so we talk about high risk and high rewards, but -- and the -- it is the reward that thrive us and which driven by the patient needs. These are dreadful diseases they’re more and more abundant. And we feel that we can -- we are well-positioned to deliver on those needs.

And we’re always feel the risk may be decreasing. It is a risky area. But it may be going down. We have got treatments now for diseases that were unthinkable before in terms of therapeutics, like, the ones we have SMA for instance. I talked about the biomarkers. We’ve got much better human genetics and so the risk is decreasing.

And I say as far as risk reward goes, whatever the conversations about drug prices, something that’s really innovative, that really makes a change to patients lives is going to be painful and we’re not indicating the rich [ph] product. So you’re right about this and we think about very briefly. And then I tried to -- concretely actually, and the research level.

And we’ve taken a whole series of steps to reduce the risk. And I’d say the single most important one is that more and more we’re taking what we call a human first approach to drug discovery. So, obviously, you think genetically validated targets and we’ll come back to some of those probably.

But just using all the evidence we get from humans from human pathology, from other drug trial outcome from natural history studies and actually other clinical trials. So, we think we’re going forward with much better targets that we ever had. And as a result, we were attracting, I think, some of the best people, this is a place to do neuroscience, if you’re keen on -- we have a great neuroscientists keen on applying your knowledge to making drugs for people.

And the biomarkers, I think, are a major effort in reducing risk. They should allow us not only to choose better targets, but to terminate trials earlier if really things are not going the way we think they are. And they were allowing us to select patients better for the trials. And I think Biogen can really claim to have led the way there going back to the aducanumab drug we won’t be talking about much today, but the inclusion of amyloid PET as an inclusion price here and there.

But it’s just a really important step forward to the field I think and I’m pretty sure we’ll be talking about the Opicinumab drug that you know very well and the imaging data to look for white matter integrity there another way of focusing on outcomes.

And just last but not least, I think, we agree with everyone. We need to have more digital readouts and that includes things that are happening in the real world. It also includes improving the sensitivity of clinical tests performed by clinicians in hospitals and where we’ve got quite a lot going on for Parkinson’s disease for instance in the last phase.

But we’re really pleased to have some things that go well beyond R&D, the applications that caused Aby/Cleo and neuro DM [ph]. And there are ways for patients to independent with the drug that they’re on by the way, whether it’s sufficing drug to receive curated information that helps them respond, helps them know what they need to do and recently it’s been really valuable in providing them with MS specific insight about COVID for instance. So, yes, there is a risk, it would be stupid to say not, but the reward is so great, the need is so great and we’re trying to think of every way of improving the risk benefit ratio.

Marc Goodman

When you think about -- in neurology and you think about the risk spectrum, right, from higher -- highest to lowest risk and maybe Alzheimer’s is the highest and I don’t know, maybe we’ll pick another CNS area like epilepsy there might be lower risk just because there’s so many proven areas that have worked. Do you try to have drugs across that spectrum or are you really saying we need to hit the high unmet need areas? And unfortunately, those just tend to be high risk and the way we derisk them is what you just went through biomarkers, target engagement and things like that?

Chris Henderson

I mean, I think, overall, what you said is correct, but then you’re implying that there’s no unmet needs in epilepsy but certainly is...

Marc Goodman

Well, you know what I mean, lower versus higher I meant?

Chris Henderson

I think, it’s -- we don’t have any high risk programs. If there’s a place where we can make a significant impact based on our modalities based and our biology based on our insight into the disease, we’ll do it. We just don’t want to make a major impact.

Marc Goodman

Yeah.

Chris Henderson

But we don’t deliberately choose whole areas that are high risk. We want to find low risk areas. And I think maybe we’ll come back to this later if we are going into ALS, sporadic ALS is a high risk area. It’s been a high risk area for as long as I’ve been working, which is a long time. And yet now by going in -- monogenetic familial -- genetic forms, they clearly are low risk. But they are no risk, they’re lower risk, and I think, we’re seeing the first signs of that being a great approach, actually. So I wouldn’t want you to get away with the idea that we deliberately choose risk because there’s nothing there, but if we choose only areas whether that’s available then we are going need to and not my means.

Marc Goodman

I want to talk about approaches to Alzheimer’s that go beyond…

Chris Henderson

Yeah.

Marc Goodman

… alone. What’s your view of tau? We just had a panel with two physicians who spoke about tau. We had AC Immune CEO go through a little tutorial on tau for everybody and their approach. Talk about Biogen’s view of tau, the different approaches and what you’re doing?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I mean, we think tau is critical target for Eisai and we’ve got three clinical stage programs and another one coming. And we’ve also got preclinical program and we’re using multiple modalities to go after it. I mean it’s striking this as opposed to APP. Most of the evidence of tau comes from examination of postmortem brain. And we can, it’s so striking that the spatial distribution of the tangle which are the aggregates of tau that -- a characteristic for Eisai.

The density and the spatial distribution really correlate quite well with this rarest disease and as I think you know quite well and in other diseases with how aggregates powers actually the place where you find those in the brain correlates really quite well with Eisai the specific clinical phenotype. So there is a real set of strong basis implying that tau is a driver of disease and in particular as.

I mean, we should just open with the fact there is one big unknown. We simply do not know which forms of tau drives disease and we weren’t until the successful clinical trial. So the only way of getting around that is to attack tau from multiple angles and that’s what we’re doing. And so, you know well, I think, we have multiple antibodies that they’re mainly targeting extra similar tau and should help to prevent tau spreading.

And but we also recognize there is a lot of tau in inside cells and that maybe those antibodies won’t affect that. We think that the extra similar tau and which is increased Aby and maybe we’ll come to that is really important. But we are also -- that’s why we’re also developing with AVONEX brand and antisense oligonucleotides is going debated at the moment, which should go to all the potential mechanisms of tau pathology and these trials with the way we’re going to better understand Alzheimer’s disease and better help patients.

Marc Goodman

Well, I mean, it’s interesting, like, is tau more important than A-beta, are they equally is important, do we need combination of the two to kind of get there?

Chris Henderson

Yes. I wish I absolutely knew the answer to that and I think your question says.

Marc Goodman

Don’t worry, we’re going to hold you to this for the next five years. So don’t worry.

Chris Henderson

Don’t worry that what my boss says. No. I mean, we just need to develop a greater understanding of outcomes as biology I think. And until we do, we’re looking at isolated data points, but there’s obviously quite a bit of evidence out there that the two mechanisms are linked. And so, mouse models using transgenic mice to express the amyloid. They suggest that you may also need to have tau there if you’re going to see the toxicity of the amyloid peptides, those mice though not the same.

I mean, what’s striking is that in ALS you do see the increase in tau and also tau in the CSF, and in both the EMERGE and ENGAGE trials, we’ve got a reduction in those circulating power level and even those proportional response in the EMERGE. So -- and other similar data being another AbbVie trial. So and that suggests the link in humans.

And so I think one of the strong rationale is going after tau is that -- the aggregates appear later in AbbVie patients and do the amyloid. And they correspond quite closely to the onset of some of the cognitive and other symptoms. So there’s a feeling that the tau therapy may be able to target patients slightly more advanced. Once again, that needs to be proven by trials, but that’s what we’re testing that very actively.

So you asked about combination. I mean -- if as current wisdom would have it ATP is the initiator of disease or a basic initiator and tau is the executioner. Then so both stopping new fires and putting out existing ones would seem to make sense to explore from mild and moderate Aby. But honestly before we do that, we need to know a lot more about the individual agent and drive them how they work.

Marc Goodman

Right. Right. Well, you could talk about 092, which is your antibody. You could talk about that and how it works and what kind of data do you have so far that gets you excited and what do we expect?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I mean, I think, what the data that really excites us is the degree to which it will suppress the level of unbound tau in the CSF. And so this is an antibody that goes against an internal epitope and that that epitope is found in both in full length versions of the protein that can aggregate and also these fragments of tau and some of the fragments that I have talked to reduce excess toxicity by over stimulating neurons.

So, we have the Phase I data from the BIIB092 trial in PSP either as a single dose in human volunteers or multiple IV infusions. And in all cases, we saw a very significant decrease in levels of unbound tau going up to 96% the highest dose and the longest time point.

So this is obviously a tool for asking the right question and we believe that asking that question and outbound is important now. And so we believe we can lower tau, we now need to know what that will do for patients.

Marc Goodman

You feel like the anti-tau mechanisms more validated for Alzheimer’s than the PSP. We’ve seen, UN another company have problems in PSP with this approach?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. Honestly I do. And I would just said that even before the news of the PSP trial, because I mean, I think, it’s important to remember that ADM-PSP are really quite different diseases and different regions of the brain is affected and how it’s handled though in different places. And actually, the molecular forms of tau that are observed in the brain are quite different between the three arm and four arm.

So that’s already a way of saying we might expect quite different results. I have already said that the fragments of tau are specifically elevated in Alzheimer’s, but not in PSP or any other tau offers. And you know, as we look at the trials, what we did in PSP and what we’re planning to do in Alzheimer’s. The PSP patients were mostly further along in the disease course, you might call it moderate disease, whereas we’re hoping to go in earlier in MCI mild Aby with Alzheimer’s.

So and last but not least, we can -- in Alzheimer we’ve got potential to benefit from patient selection using tau biomarkers and the current tau PET tracers don’t recognize the PSP aggregate. So none of that is the guarantee of success, but I think the argument is stronger and what the PSP gave us is a very strong tool to ask the question.

Marc Goodman

We all hope that that is true very much. Let’s switch gears to neuromuscular.

Chris Henderson

Okay.

Marc Goodman

And an area focus for your career even before you joined Biogen right? So we’ve all watched the SMA space, we have two products, there’s going to be a third. But if you just kind of move away from SMA, what are some of the most exciting, places in the field right now? What are you excited about?

Chris Henderson

So, yeah, I think, I have to tell you, the single thing I’m most excited about is our new ASO called Tofersen and this form of ASO that’s caused by mutations and the SOD1 gene. This is a relatively rare form of the disease and we’ll maybe come back to that. But this ASO really unable to select a reduction in levels of SOD1, it dose dependent and it’s reversible and there is a beautiful like a preclinical data actually that show that.

So probably, I could say, where this plays the role in Biogen’s pipeline highly visible, up and down the company actually. I’d say that’s first deliberate step to build an ASO portfolio that will support adult living with neuro-degenerative disease. So that’s sort of a big claim for fairly rare subset of ALS patients, but we saw, as I think you’ve seen some very helpful times indeed, in a small group of patients in Phase I.

There’s an ongoing Phase III VALOR study and we need to wait for that before affirming anything more. But this would just have a lot of impact across the field. I mean, obviously, first and foremost, if it works out, it will have impact on the patient, some of whom has the most rapidly aggressive forms of ALS and many of you on the call know that it’s a really bad thing to have.

I think more generally, if we planned out and it will dispel the idea, which I think is too negative, but treating patients with over clinical science is inevitably too late, treating earlier may be better. But I think if we rule out the possibility of treating patients who already sick, that will get an error. And our first data seems to suggest that not the case for SOD1. And we can see people face us but ASOs were validated with SPINRAZA, and of course, they were in wonderful ways.

But that was an ASO the correct splicing rather than reducing gene level and it was used in children. And so if the SOD1 data continue as they seem, we will have a way of reducing gene expression in adult patients. And using an RNA -- the RNA based mechanism. I think that would be a big breakthrough across the Board for us. And to be fair that seems to be the data coming out of the Huntington ASA trial that Roche conducted with Ionis.

So I think it’s a really good time for ASOs in adult and it’s just overall, I’ve been working ALS much longer than I just admit on this public webcast. But this will create the first significant crack in the glass ceiling for people affected by all forms ALS.

So I’m really excited by that and it couldn’t have happened I don’t think without a sustained commit from Biogen. Honestly, the reason I’m here I had a very happy academic career at Columbia. I was just the way that Biogen has been so upfront about this from the beginning.

We had about seven years ago, we had a failed trial with a small medical called DexPramipexole, that was in the EMPOWER trial. And then majorly afterward, George Scangos who is the CEO at the time because having said, of course, we’re not stopping. We’re out help patients and we don’t have to expect that success is all the time. And Michelle, Vanessa and the Board just really being equally out and supportive of this approach and recognizing the need to go stepwise.

And so this has really allowed us to build an explicit multiyear strategy and as you’re wondering that George Scangos also said is that was an old fashioned trial referring back to the EMPOWER trial, we’re never going to do one like that again.

Marc Goodman

Old fashion meaning without?

Chris Henderson

Meaning, we didn’t know the target, we didn’t have a biomarker, we didn’t have…

Marc Goodman

Yeah.

Chris Henderson

So now recite -- I get told off I recite too many of those. But as a result honestly and ALS trials are just really entering a completely different period for what were basically into the last 30 years. So we have much better target, much better preclinical data, biomarkers that are really informative. We’ve got patient stratification and we’ve refined outcome measures and when we understand the disease a lot better.

And so I really think those are all needed if we’re going to take the measure of the ALS challenge and the tau first and it’s just the first sort of theory Biogen that victimize what we’re going to do there.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. Yeah. And I mean, obviously, SOD1 ALS is just a small piece of ALS. I mean, you’ve got a pipeline that moves into the other forms, right? I mean, so…

Chris Henderson

Yeah.

Marc Goodman

…how do we go after the big population of it?

Chris Henderson

I think we continue our very conscious strategy to build up to them. So we planning SOD1, we already had a publicly announced trial for a more frequent form genetic ALS caused C9orf72 gene and which can also provide some links to Frontotemporal dementia. That’s about 5% to 10% of ALS cases. But we’ve recognized from the beginning that we also want to help patients with a sporadic disease. And there will never be a single target for that and so they’ll never be a perfect preclinical model.

Marc Goodman

Yeah.

Chris Henderson

By definition in another word it wouldn’t be sporadic. So what we really need to do and I think we’ve succeeded in doing to some extent is to maximize the quality and the quantity of the human the preclinical rationale we have. And we need to think about diminishing the cost and duration of the proof-of-biology and proof-of-concept trial. Because in an era like this, it’s inevitable there will be failure, but the rewards would be so high.

So I thought I’d share with you actually for the first time today, in more detail a program that I believe what we believe it’s the best example of a target that bridges the genetic and sporadic forms of ALS. And this target is called ataxin-2, ATXN-2, it’s not an abbreviated and it’s first known because long nucleotide expansion repeats in the gene causes a disease called SCA2 spinocerebellar ataxia type 2 and which is movement disorder and it’s one we’re actually interested in like other SCAs.

But it was more recently when a series of physical biologic experiment touching upon a pathogen, it was discovered that medium length expansions in this gene are strongly associated with an increased risk of ALS. And it’s been shown that actually and patients with these medium length expansions, those that are more aggressive form of ALS. And so that’s one genetic link, but also every single sporadic patient examined has got problems with the way ataxin-2 is localized themselves and especially in the neurons that were affected.

So it’s probably the best example we can hope for both the target with prior adoption of private ALS, let’s say 100% probability of success, but lots and lots of good data. And so we will soon be announcing in collaboration with Ionis the Phase I trial of an ASO to reduce ataxin-2 levels as well. And there’s a build up to that we really confirmed the extended some of the published preclinical data.

It shows a protective effect of the ASO in multiple mouse models and the human genetic data about the more rapidly progressing forms should allow us very helpful patient stratification. So and this -- now we’re going to sporadic ALS, but this trial too will learn just so much from what we’ve gained from the SOD1 in C9 trial. So that’s the target that’s been in the literature, but we’re not going to talk about more.

We have talked already about another approach to sporadic ALS and that’s the drug we called BIIB100 and lots and lots of convergent biology around ALS from differences model systems, and from human pathological material. So just the common defect that affects the way molecules are taken from the cytoplasm to miniatures of the cell and back.

Under lots of mechanisms by which recycle occurs, but this small molecule which inhibit protein called escort protein 1 has shown benefits and multiple models. And it’s right on spot for that particular biology and so current in Phase I trials for ALS. So this will be our way of knowing the degree to which that biology is important in ALS, so I’m very excited about that program too.

Marc Goodman

And in SPINRAZA what are you doing as far as lifecycle strategies, initiatives?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I mean, honestly, SPINRAZA is such an amazing drug, and I would say, that if I didn’t work at Biogen and just for the change that defect before we do. And we believe we’ve established a foundation of caring SMA, but and we’ve got long-term safety data and the long-term efficacy data set. We can talk a bit more later about if you like, but we’ve never said SPINRAZA is the cure. We recognized there are ways of it enhancing its impact for patients.

We don’t think that any of the drugs out there at the moment are sure, it’s a wonderful situation to be in. But we could -- we should still look for further improvement. But first we’re doing for SPINRAZA is that using PK/PD data from one of our studies, which is called NPR [ph] that data did suggests that any individual with a higher level of the drug with CSF will achieve greater improvements in some of the clinical endpoint.

And so we wanted to make sure first of all it was safe to increase doses, which we think it is and so that the both study is being started and using a 28 mg dose instead of a 12 mg. And we hope that this will show these higher doses are even more efficacious and we’re testing them across a wide range of effective patients from infant toddler to later on platform.

And in terms of following up on SPINRAZA itself. I think we’ve taken a look at the data, I mean, really exciting data I think we just released on our longest -- on the longest study of presymptomatic patients with SMA called NURTURE. And that was presented at the cure SMA meeting just recently. And so this works with patient to being had up to 4.8 years of continuous stream on SPINRAZA, 100% of them alive none required them ventilation, 96% are now able to walk with assistance.

And these are patients with SMA copy numbers that was a predicted a much more severe clinical outcome. And we’re extending that probably to take it up to 12 years of age. But even then, we believe, obviously, especially in terms of patient convenience that can be improved -- said for improvement. So we’re collaborating with Ionis, let’s think about U.S. candidates but may have greater duration for instance.

We announced a strategic collaboration with Skyhawk to develop a small molecule splicing modifier. And we hope that we’ll be able to develop a small molecule that has the same effects without some of the dose limiting toxicity that might otherwise be seen. And obviously, we’re working very hard on how to administer ASO, that it is important for SMA, it’s important for every disease we’re going into in terms of devices and others and we’re actually working on that with partners.

Marc Goodman

Let’s flip gears to Parkinson’s disease…

Chris Henderson

Yeah.

Marc Goodman

Disease modifying therapy, can we get one?

Chris Henderson

I hope so, it’s a huge need, I mean, in some ways that conceals onto the undoubted success of the Aducanumab [ph] therapy is a wonderful -- symptomatic therapies, but we need to have disease modifying that does not slow the ongoing down -- ongoing neurodegeneration process. And so, we’re looking now series of targets here, but the full node for us and obviously for others with alpha-synuclein.

There’s such strong genetic evidence linking alpha-synuclein for PD, both in terms of patients with duplications and triplications of the gene and others who have from the gene lab studies that are showing a risk. And so we’re backing to the moment and I’ll come back to other ways of doing it on an antibody once again. And in Phase II trials and should have an interim readout later this year.

And the specifics of this antibody -- differently goes after the aggregated forms of synuclein because and once it’s like tau, we don’t on honestly know, which are the toxic forms, but here and a lot of arguments for thinking that the aggregate form antibody themselves and so, I am going to be the culprit.

And when you look at the CSF and PD patients, for instance, there’s a lot of I assume opportunity there that’s in a normal form and really only the subset within this misfolded and formed up this targeted by our antibody. But we believe that this by targeting that from that will change the trajectory. And though we just published a very nice, I think, preclinical study -- set of preclinical studies showing the efficacy of this in some of the model.

So that’s the first thing we’re going after. But -- and here, I think, tau it’s predicated on the hypothesis of spreading of alpha-synuclein in the role of extra cellular. I would argue that for alpha-synuclein it is even stronger that hypothesis based on preclinical data and some of the pathological data.

But once again, we are developing an antisense oligonucleotide that will be mechanism blind, but if we can safely lower the level of alpha-synuclein, which we believe we believe we can reach the relevant regions of brain. And the -- then that will be allow us to just ask whether alpha-syn is important and maybe there is a world in which it’s more effective than the antibody, because the targeting mechanism is not affected by the antibody. But it may be that the antibody will be equally effective or more convenient and so that’s why we’re derisking by taking both approaches.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. Yeah. There’s like seven or eight different companies that are going after alpha-synuclein. I mean, can you even differentiate what everybody’s doing?

Chris Henderson

Well, yeah, I mean, some are further ahead than others for SCA and there are different forms of opportunity can recognize by the different antibodies. And so, I hope that we’ve chosen the right one, but this is the type of question that will only be resolved by experiments in human by clinical trials.

We’re working very hard as well to improve our repertoire of biomarkers and clinical endpoints that can allow us to see changes faster than before. I’ve alluded to some of the work we’re doing individual SCA to make some of the behavioral endpoints with the paths of the clinical scales even more robust and even more accessible. So I think we’ll move forward on this and it is the trial that will tell us. We just have to find ways of doing this in the most effective way possible.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. I mean, I don’t know anybody else who’s also got the antisense and the monoclonal kind of the two approaches. Everyone’s kind of pick their…

Chris Henderson

No. No. I thought you were just referring to the antibodies. I believe that’s a real strength.

Marc Goodman

Yeah.

Chris Henderson

We will know a lot more about antisense oligonucleotide target at the end of the -- well, during both of these trials.

Marc Goodman

And when do we know. When is the data coming? I just don’t remember?

Chris Henderson

No. The -- for the -- there should be an interim analysis at the end of the placebo controlled phase, late -- during the coming months for the aducanumab and for the ASO further behind that we don’t know.

Marc Goodman

Right. Okay. Very good. Neuro repair, it’s very thin. We, obviously, read that recent report on Opicinumab. I mean, like, anti-LINGO, I mean, fascinating, I mean, I looked at all of the data, you look at the post-hoc analysis. I mean, it makes sense. So I don’t know, give us, yeah, what’s coming. First of all, explain to everybody why you’re so confident here in the post-hoc analysis for this drug?

Chris Henderson

Maybe I will start with a compliment not because that’s especially difficult question, but I felt a lot -- I learned a lot about this by reading a paper, Marc. So I thought it is really well balanced.

And so, yeah, I mean, you say, why are we so confident? I think we just realized that if we go to a new area, we’re going to have to learn from successes and failures. And so to say, not to, I’m coming back to Opicinumab, but just to take neuro repair. And it’s got to be one of the more exciting areas in neuroscience environment in terms of targeting SARS.

But anything applied to the clinic is just scratching the surface. There are like any new field. We’re going to find targets the work that we need to have other biomarkers and so on. So we are really excited about this readout, which also should be coming in 2020. But -- and this have written to that refers to the imaging that we think that learning from the synergy study, we can use imaging to identify a subset of patients where the criteria makes sense, where you’ve got white matter where the accident is still intact, without that it will be hopeless to remyelinate and that the, yeah, overall structure has integrity.

And one reason maybe for the lack of effective synergy was that the -- there was -- the inflammation wasn’t sufficiently presented because we just had AVONEX there. So as you know, well, we’ve got three different disease modifying therapy groups now, the interferon, we’ve got TECFIDERA and we’ve got TYSABRI. And so that’s hypothesis so I think will be well tested by this trial.

And the -- we’re using this overall response store, which has got several advantages, I think, it was analyzed in synergy. But -- and it -- I think it’s real advantages such as integrates both improvement and worsening and disability over time, whereas the primary composite endpoint that we use in synergy was really about improvement only.

So -- but it may not work and it’s really -- I’m only speculating, I don’t hope anything before seeing the data and I certainly haven’t seen those. But I think some of the things we’ll be looking at will include the specific patient profiles, the drug regimes they have been on. We need to look at these endpoints in the different ways they read out in the patients. We need to look at the emerging evidence we have from each of them.

And one thing I think it’s important to say is that synergy is testing formally for improvement in baseline disability, which would be a wonderful outcome. But we are now our advisors think that we could show an effect on cloning production. That would also be great. So we’ll obviously be looking carefully at the data for that, so.

Marc Goodman

We’re getting this data soon. I mean, previously, we thought it was going to be sometime mid-year, into third quarter, but I don’t know was COVID causing a delay or?

Chris Henderson

There’s probably a slight delay and I will refer you to the team precise communication on that, but an automatic delay.

Marc Goodman

Okay. Good. And BIIB061, which is another approach to be…

Chris Henderson

Yeah.

Marc Goodman

I mean, aside to oral what else makes this different approach?

Chris Henderson

Well, I’d say, I’m quite excited about that one and also in preclinical model little a bit show very nice effects on remyelination and dose dependent on that and we deliberately not disclose the mechanism for that. And honestly, the reason for that is that we think it taps into a whole set of pathways that could be really important and could lead us to develop other drugs that’s related to those.

And -- but, I think, the oral is not insignificant either. It just shows that where we want to go after a particular disease or in this case of therapeutic outcome, which is remyelination. We do go deep enough to decrease the risk and to learn more about the bandage at the time. So I’m sure that will gradually share more about BIIB061. But it’s clearly distinct from the LINGO mechanism.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. Is that something we’re going to learn more about you think this year or we might have to wait to next year?

Chris Henderson

About the mechanism?

Marc Goodman

Yeah. Is that this year?

Chris Henderson

I wouldn’t like to promise that this year. You’d know more about the mechanisms. We’re still…

Marc Goodman

Okay.

Chris Henderson

…in prepare to indulge ourselves and we haven’t…

Marc Goodman

Okay.

Chris Henderson

…indulge in communication strategy, so…

Marc Goodman

There is another company.

Chris Henderson

Honestly, that’s not invasive or conservative, I don’t think. It’s just trying to be rigorous about the time. When you write…

Marc Goodman

Right.

Chris Henderson

… you can summon up a mechanism overnight if you like. But we like to share mechanism for the deeply demonstrated.

Marc Goodman

Yeah.

Chris Henderson

And put myself got into that.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. And this curve, a W approach, that’s another company’s approach to repair remyelin. Do you have any comment on that? Does that make sense to you?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I mean, I think, I am not going to comment another ones clinical trials especially for the quite early one. But I mean, I just say, especially the progressive aspects of MS, the field as a whole needs to broaden and deepen the beta target. It’s been so dominated by some of the immune approaches by focusing and we are very exciting this -- very exciting, but think of the impact. We need more targets and we need for more diseases. So I think endogenous retroviruses and it’s always an interesting theory. They’ve been linked obviously to new information, ALS.

In the past, it’s been difficult to prove some viral hypotheses that these might be the right one. But we were actually trying to go much deeper was not -- in addition to that, we’re going to look at other targets, particularly on the highlights how much we’re trying to use human genetics. Initially, human genetics was a great reinforce of the immune related mechanisms in MS, but as people started diving deeper, I think, they’re helping with a progressive disability. So we want to have that human data and the target that later take the risk to move forward and really have a game changing therapy and that has been with this.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. Yeah. Last topic I’ll ask you about is gene targeted therapies. You have this relationship with Ionis, obviously, you have delivered one major success already. You got other programs in the pipeline. You have to deal with this Sangamo Therapeutics for gene therapy and AV gene therapy. Is there overlap with these modalities, like, how do we think about these? Is there an advantage to one or the other?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. I mean, I think, it’s a very good question actually, because they’re both going after in many cases being RNA, but -- and so that you could call that the overlap. But I actually think there’s a lot less interference than some people might say quickly. And that should be foreseeable future. Those two modalities are going to exist in common and that’s good for patients.

And both of these fields, even ASO actually still it’s in early stage compared to something like small molecules in the CNS. And we’ve got a lot to learn about the relative benefits and risk. And both fields are developing very rapidly at the technological level and obviously gene therapy no less than ASOs and if we’re not involved in both of those we just won’t be able to best make with this outpatient.

But so I just think it’s important to remember that there are objective differences. And so I think everyone would expect now that ASOs and PD with most common gene therapy vectors just reach different classes of cells in the brain. The impact of that is going to vary from disease to disease that could be decisive in the fate road ASOs to one disease…

Marc Goodman

Yeah.

Chris Henderson

…just an example. And at the same moment it’s still emerging, but the same can be true for some aspects of safety, from reversibility, probably manufacturing and patient convenience, which I referred to. So I just really think that we should be going through the thinking of patient need, thinking of the target and having these two approaches will just be an enrichment of the armamentarium for the moment.

Marc Goodman

Yeah. And then maybe just lastly in conclusion, I’ll kind of open it up for you, anything in the pipeline that we didn’t talk about that you specifically kind of want to highlight or any you may be moving into you want to talk about?

Chris Henderson

Yeah. By the way those are things in the pipeline we haven’t talked about and that’s what makes it so exciting to be at Biogen to be quite honest. And we are dedicated to building multi-franchise portfolio and I think we can call MS and SMA core businesses now, but obviously, it has not escaped your attention that we’re interested in the Alzheimer’s field and ALS, but we’ve got other emerging growth areas including ophthalmology and lupus and some of the genetic and developmental disorders.

So we’ve got following the Nightstar acquisition, we’ve got to late-stage ophthalmology assets in the clinic and perfect design and BDCA2 antibody has shown some very promising result in cutaneous lupus and so those are broadening.

And I mean, if I can take two minutes to sum up the conversation, which has been great thanks. And we do the knowledge the difficulties in neuroscience field, but we’re just so deeply motivated by what’s happened in the past for us with MS and with SMA. I think we can claim to have developed life changing therapies. And that’s just a source of touch, right motivation and pride, and yet there were so many diseases still waiting for something similar as a similar impact.

And so, if we keep the focus on neuroscience, we really believe we hope that we can foster much deeper knowhow. We can get better targets. We’ve talked about that quite a lot today. We can be agile in where we expand into neighboring areas with synergism. And meeting some goal is, we’d find a way of doing clinical trials faster and cheaper so that we can get drugs to patients sooner but with the same degree of assurance of safety and efficacy.

So I think the current state of our pipeline shows how active we’ve been and how we’ve been able to accelerate over the last few years. And with this very exclusive approach we have taken now to risk management, I think, that we should further strengthen the probability of each asset either in the pipeline now or the ones that come. So we feel very upbeat.

Marc Goodman

Well, thank you very much for joining us. Good luck with everything that you’re working on and if the other side of the house needs your help to get Aby over the goal line, I’m sure you’ll help them out just in case, right, they need something.

Chris Henderson

Fairly well.

Marc Goodman

Thank you very much. Take care.

Chris Henderson

Thank you, Marc.

Marc Goodman

Yeah.