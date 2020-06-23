Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Management Presents at HPE Discover Virtual Experience 2020 (Transcript)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) HPE Discover Virtual Experience 2020 June 23, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for HPE Discover Virtual Experience IR Summit 2020 with Tarek Robbiati, HPE’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This is Sonalee Parekh, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. And I am delighted to be moderating today's session.

As most of you know, Antonio Neri, HPE’s President and Chief Executive Officer tested positive for COVID-19. And as a result, he is following self-quarantine protocols for the next 14 days. I'm pleased to report that he's feeling well and plans to proceed with business as usual while he quarantines from home.

This morning, he kicked-off HPE Discover Virtual Experience with his keynote from home. However, he will not be joining us for the Q&A today. We are all wishing him a very speedy recovery.

Prior to today's webcast, we reached out to our investment community for their top questions. Thank you for your high level of engagement. We received a lot of feedback and we'll do our best to address them during today's webcast. If due to time constraints we don't get to your question, please follow up directly with me or one of the members of the IR team.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Sonalee Parekh

With that, let's start with our first question, covering market dynamics on HPE’s business model.

Heading into 2021, how does the company think differently about the market revenue opportunities of the various business areas versus prior to COVID? And how does this impact how the company thinks about the overall business model, i.e. top line growth, cost cutting and alignment, increasing levels of investments, operating margin and free cash flow generation?

Tarek Robbiati

Sonalee, good morning. Thank you for hosting this and thanks everyone for joining us at this Virtual Discover Event. This is Tarek Robbiati and I'm very pleased to be here with you and take care of this first and very important question. So, let me Sonalee talk to you about the key themes and how we are positioning ourselves to win in this new normal environment.

The first thing that we think about is that data will continue to explode. As I've mentioned before on many occasions, the data is not created in the cloud. It is created where we work. And we are living and working in an evermore distributed and virtual environments, that's the edge. And so fundamentally, we believe there is a big opportunity with data being increasingly generated at the edge.

The second trend we are seeing is that digital transformation is accelerating. You probably have heard this from other CEOs, and I've said several times before that, that we believe the enterprise of the future will be uncensored cloud-enabled and data driven. That is a reality today.

We're going to live in a much, much larger distributed environment, where ubiquitous connectivity will be essential, as essential as water and electricity are. And you must be secure. Therefore, we have to understand that security is a big aspect of the overall environment.

Thirdly, if you think about it, the cloud as we know it is not a destination. Antonio has been saying it over and over again. The cloud is an experience that has to be delivered transversely from the Edge to the cloud.

And finally, you have to drive meaningful outcomes from the data that is being generated, and we see AI and machine learning, obviously as techniques to accelerate those outcomes, and we have differentiated solutions in that space.

And that's why I think customers are going to step back and look at this, and look at the implications of what's happening to their workforce. I made a point a few weeks ago that we believe that at least 50% of our employees were unlikely to come back to the office because fundamentally, there is a way to drive productivity with the digital tools we have, and ultimately streamline the company across all business functions and use the real estate footprints in a very different way that we have done before.

So these are some of the themes that are we're seeing. And these trends represent in our view an opportunity that HPE is well-positioned to capitalize on. Frankly the pandemic is simply accelerating trends that we've been speaking to for some time, and for which our strategy is well-aligned.

As you know, the Edge is central to our strategy and our unique IP in the Edge is Aruba Central, which is the industry's only cloud native, simple to use and secure platform that unifies network management for wired, wireless and WAN networks, and soon 5G.

This allows organizations to manage and deliver the optimal experience at all the Edge. When you combine this with HPE GreenLake Central, which is a cloud native platform that provides customers with an operations console that runs, manages and optimizes your business, wherever your data workload live, we're now, delivering a consistent experience everywhere in a data center, in the cloud, in a Colo or the Edge.

And with our HPE container platform, we allow organization to rapidly modernize their existing apps and workloads that live on premises, which are fundamental to their business and continue to play an important role in the innovation and digital transformation.

So to support this vision, we formalized the GreenLake Cloud Services group to accelerate our as-a-service capabilities, and we added a new software team that will architect our software strategy and portfolio that powers our as-a-service platform. And for those of you who have attended our Virtual Discovery Event, you probably can relate to those announcements of the software team in GreenLake cloud services.

This is the environment of the future. And we believe HPE is best-positioned to deliver this distributed cloud, one seamless cloud experience everywhere from the Edge to the Cloud, all delivered and consumed as-a-service.

So over the next two to three years, we will drive increased performance in our business by aligning resources to growth segments and accelerate our HPE cloud platform as-a-service strategy.

As regard to our overall business model and – in our current focus, it remains on returning the company to sustainable profitable growth, as we outlined it some last year. While we're taking the necessary cost cutting measures, both in the short-term and long-term to realign our resources and investments more closely to our growth opportunities, to ensure we are well positioned to exploit the revenue pools profit and cash generation potential of these business segments. And you have heard Antonio saying in previous calls, we will be increasing our R&D spend in strategic growth areas, such as GreenLake Centrals, Aruba Central and Aruba ESP.

As we execute against our cost optimization plan and redirect R&D and go-to-market investment appropriately, we expect improvement in both our top and bottom line. So I hope I gave you a detailed answer to your question, so I believe -- I thought it was a good way to start to think about our business model and how it is going to be changing in the future.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks Tarek. I agree. That was a great overview. Now, let's discuss demand and order growth. So COVID-19 clearly had a significant impact on our business in Q2, and we didn't provide guidance, due to a lack of visibility on the shape of the recovery.

Many of our peers have since provided commentary around near term demand trends and upcoming quarterly guidance. While I know we can't provide long-term guidance at this point. Could you give investors a better sense of demand linearity from April to June, and any other directional indication of near term demand trends? Thanks.

Tarek Robbiati

Sure. Look, so far, I mean, the short-term, order linearity is stable in Q3, as it was in Q2. However, it is too early to infer from this that demand will continue to be sustained over the medium and long-term, as there continues to be significant uncertainty with respect to the shape and pace of the economic recovery.

In the circumstance where there could be a resurgence of COVID-19 or a prolonged coexistence with the virus, until a proper vaccine is found, prudence would suggest that we take it one step at a time with respect to revenue by executing and fulfilling every order we get. Lower our macro levels and take appropriate actions to lower our cost base and emerge nimbler out of this crisis. That is why we articulated our cost optimization program at the end of our second quarter.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks Tarek. This next question on supply chain and backlog execution was brought up frequently post earnings announcement. So now that we are more than halfway through the current quarter. Could you provide an update on supply chain constraints? Will we be able to work through the significant backlog in the July quarter or supply constraints persisting into the second half of 2020? What is proceeding well versus what might take more time to resolve your supply chain to reduce our backlog?

Tarek Robbiati

Great question. As we mentioned during the last earnings announcements, supply chain was significantly constrained in Q1 and Q2, notably in components, commodities, logistics and manufacturing capacity.

As a result, we've exited the second quarter with more than $1.5 billion in backlog in Compute, Storage, HPC, MCS, and Aruba, which in total represented two times the backlog level at the end of Q1. The most heavily impacted segment was Compute, followed by HPC and MCS, Storage and then Aruba.

So, obviously, our number one priority is to clear that backlog. And we are laser focused on ensuring that we execute against that.

As we said in our earnings announcement, the COVID pandemic is unlike any other crisis we faced. It has created significant economic disruption on both the supply side and the demand side.

The supply chain productivity issues morphed between Q1 and Q2 from material shortages to manufacturing constraints. Our manufacturing plants could not operate at full capacity due to the pandemic, causing excess backlog that was significantly higher than what we would have had under normal circumstances.

Our main priority is to work through this backlog, but it will take a couple of quarters as our ability to convert the backlog depends on a number of key factors. Number one, getting supply chain productivity to normal levels, that will vary with each manufacturing side as different countries have ranked or goals for reopening manufacturing sites.

For example, our manufacturing capacity in our Mexico plant is coming up at 80% plus capacity as the world economy opens up other supply constraints such as logistics and components should start easing up as well.

Number two; availability of the customers and resumption of their activities. For example in HPC and MCS as we foreshadow, the customer must have resumed their activities in even more pronounced – is even more pronounced than in other parts of our business because these are sophisticated machines.

And the number one requirement is making sure that customers test and accept these machines. This requires our engineers and the customers' engineers to be side by side on site to make sure that the system is compliant.

Now the good thing about HPC and MCS is the fact that these are very large contracts and are typically involved in government entities. Sharing our view, there is very little risk for cancellation in that segment.

Number three, more importantly, the shape of the economic recovery. We don't believe this will be a quick V-shape recovery. We believe it will probably be a U-shape recovery, but the uncertainty is around the depth of a trough and the width of the uptick with bounces in between.

So, while it's very hard to predict with certainty, we have started to see positive momentum in working through the backlog from improvements in supply chain productivity, as well as better installation activity and customer acceptance, as countries are slowly opening up.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek, a lot to take in there. With the recent rise in DRAM and NAND prices, how should investors think about the timing of component costs, flowing through the income statement on the cost side, as well as our ability to pack cost increases through by prices in a demand environment that's softer than the last upcycle, which happened in '17 and '18? And how does this impact server ASPs in your view?

Tarek Robbiati

Yeah. So since the start of the year, the ratio of market supply versus demand for DRAM and NAND has been trending down. And this is due to strong demand at the start of the year and an exacerbation of supply disruption caused by the corona virus pandemic in recent months. This resulted in inflation in DRAM and NAND costs in the first few months of the year.

In our recent quarter, we highlighted the commodity costs were a headwind to gross margin on a sequential basis as DRAM and NAND cost rose since the start of the fiscal quarter, and we had not fully pass-through those costs increases to customers.

We have now started to pass-through price increases to customers that should help server ASPs and provide some tailwind to gross margin in the current quarter on a sequential basis.

However, it is important to understand that the demand environment for DRAM and NAND continues to be uncertain, as there is unevenness in the demand profiles for mobile hyperscale, and data center markets.

So looking forward, while gross margin will benefit sequentially from the price increases to customers as I mentioned earlier, it could also face some pressure by an inflationary commodities environment, depending on the supply-demand situation of DRAM and NAND, which is quite uncertain at this time.

We'll continue to monitor the overall demand recovery in mobile, hyperscale and data center market, and its impacts on the supply-demand curve or the ratio between supply and demand for DRAM and NAND.

Even though we are in recovery mode after the peak of the pandemic and demand is software compared to prior years, the competitive landscape is fairly rationale. So, we should see a sequential benefit in server ASPs in an inflationary commodities environment. Furthermore, with the introduction of the Gen11 series of servers next year, we expect richer configurations driven by data intensity and new service CPUs to add to ASP.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek. Moving on to our Storage segment, can you provide an update on how HPE is responding to Dell’s new mid-range storage launch and more aggressive bundling and promotions to defend share? Given the recent performance of our Storage business and possible share loss, what is HPE doing to recover that share loss?

Tarek Robbiati

Great question. Look, we remain confident in our strategy to offer a product portfolio that is one of the most comprehensive in the Storage industry, delivering superior simplicity, availability and performance. Specifically in terms of the Dell refresh, there is no reason in our view to alter our strategy.

Nimble remains a very strong product, especially in the mid-range and stands out for its ease of use and automation. Let's not forget that also Nimble gave us InfoSight, which we developed into a cloud-based AI operations platform that now supports our broad storage line, and for LAN servers and is a critical differentiator for HPE.

Also, if you look at other bright spots in our portfolio, these include big data storage, which delivered the 61% growth in Q2. We're seeing pull-through of these hardware solutions as part of the HPE container platform, which allows customers to optimize large scale data management, and helps our customers run cloud native and non-cloud native applications with our persistent Storage capability.

At the high-end, Primera continues to see strong adoption for high availability applications with ongoing positive customer feedback and accelerating new customer additions.

And our newly launched distributed HCI platform, which complements simplicity, is a new architecture to provide more control and optimize how the system is scaled out. HCI is a key component of our as-a-service offering.

So overall, we feel good about our Storage product portfolio and remain excited by ongoing high attached rates of Operational Services, which carry premium margins. We’re operating roughly a $4.5 billion business with operating margins comparable to our large incumbent peers, so we feel good about our scale.

In fact, storage last quarter became, those of you who looked at our earnings announcement, HPE's highest margin business segment. So while the broad storage market is challenged in the current IT spending environment, we will continue to innovate and look forward to better demand trends, as business conditions normalize.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek, and moving on to Intelligent Edge. Intelligent Edge had a strong quarter in Q2, with share gains in both switching and wireless markets, while simultaneously, improving profitability. How do you plan to sustain that momentum? And could you also provide more insight into your recent, Aruba ESP launch? And how that is differentiated versus our peers?

Tarek Robbiati

Yeah. Thank you. We're very pleased with the performance of our Intelligent Edge business, particularly in the recent quarter and in adverse conditions. While we declined 2% in constant currency, we outperformed our peers and gained share in both campus switching and wireless LAN market, while significantly improving profit margins, by 570 basis points year-over-year to 11%.

Moreover, our North American deal reported at 12% year-over-year growth, which is a great comeback in a very challenging business environment. And it demonstrates the great progress we have made with our go-to-market segmentation and, say, our leadership changes.

We are confident of continuing this relative momentum and are continuing to invest strategically on innovations to drive future growth. Let me give you a few examples. Aruba was first to deliver a complete family of Wi-Fi 6 CERTIFIED APs, distinguishing products that meet the highest standards of security and interoperability to deliver the best ability and experience.

Aruba Passpoint enables mobile telcos to extend 5G into enterprises by enabling seller and subscribers to securely and automatically roll onto participating Aruba enterprise Wi-Fi networks. Aruba Air Pass roaming service, combined with Aruba Air Slice radio resource management, delivers seamless secure mobility between cellular and enterprise networks with carrier-grade quality of service.

Aruba Air Slice guarantees performance for latency-sensitive applications such as AR and Virtual Reality, Zoom and Slack, mobile gaming and real-time IoT applications. And more recently, we announced the launch of Aruba ESP or what is also called the Edge Services Platform.

Let me tell you a little bit more about the Aruba Edge Services Platform offering and why it is differentiated. The Aruba ESP is an AI-powered, cloud-native platform that is able to predict and resolve problems at the network edge before they happen. Aruba ESP distinguishes itself from competitive solutions in the following ways.

It has AI enabled Ops and the ability to convert real-time data collection into actionable insights, which provides the exact root cause with greater than 95% accuracy. And it also provide a single pane of glass and single unified data-link, eliminating multiple tools or screens to gather information, which simplifies data retrieval for decision making.

So in essence, Aruba ESP unifies the entire networking portfolio from data center to the Edge, including the infrastructure layer, the privacy layer and security, and the services layer, meaning the industry's first networking portfolio built to support the Intelligent Edge.

It can be consumed as-a-service in the cloud, or on premises, as a managed service through Aruba partners or via a network as-a-service through HPE GreenLake. This launch is a major milestone for Aruba in the industry. We are very excited about the long-term growth prospects of this business as we accelerate our pivot of being the edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks. That does sound very exciting. I also know we're making several announcements from GreenLake this week during Discover Virtual Experience. But I think it's really important to take a moment to ask you about our GreenLake offering, as some competitors wrongly assume HPE GreenLake is just a leasing program, and not a pivot to an as-a-service initiative. What's the difference and why should it matter to investors?

Tarek Robbiati

Yeah. So thanks for giving me the opportunity to clarify why GreenLake is not just a leasing program. So let's look back at what we started offering with GreenLake. GreenLake offering started approximately 10 years ago and mostly as an alternative to our traditional sales model. Since then, we've been adding significant new functionality to GreenLake that is not offered on traditional hardware to create an easy to use modern cloud experience.

It starts with HPE GreenLake Central, our online portal for customers to manage their as-a-service platform, both on-prem, as well as in the public cloud, people who aren't attending Discover can see live demonstrations of HPE GreenLake Central.

With GreenLake Central, we simplify the hybrid cloud experience by giving customers, one simple dashboard analytics, and tools for monitoring, provisioning, measuring usage and optimizing cost. We innovate across security, containers, automation, governance auditing and remediation and many other areas through our own IP, open source stacks and by partnering with Tier 1 stacks.

The breadth of GreenLake's use cases within a customer's network also differentiates our solution. We extend the hybrid cloud experience to cover data center, remote office co-location and edge. There is a significant data creation at the edge as we mentioned at the beginning of this call, especially for new applications and new market. And in many use cases performance requirements limits customer usage of public cloud. So GreenLake offers significant benefits for these customers on a consumption based usage plan.

And we are increasing the scope of applications that can run in an on-prem cloud environment through GreenLake. HPE container platform integrates and migrates on-prem non-cloud native applications into containers without costly and time consuming reformatting, so customers can consume them as a metered service, but with the operational efficiencies, security and cost savings inherent in on-prem networks.

Separately, we have created Aruba Central, which now delivers network-as-a-service using our new ESP software platform, creating a much more agile and highly automated experience than alternative approaches.

And there's much more to come as we build out our GreenLake and Aruba Central platforms. As we recently announced, we are accelerating our pivot to as-a-service, and recently formed a new software team that will further drive our strategy and new product development, you will see evidence of this heightened focus as we continue to execute.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks a lot Tarek. And for those who have time, I would strongly encourage you to watch Keith White’s keynote that he just delivered on GreenLake Cloud Services as part of HPE Virtual Discover. It was a really great presentation.

Now, moving on to a bit more of the macro picture, which is obviously, at the forefront of many investors' minds. In light of the current economic environment, one of the top questions on investors' list is about credit quality. So, Tarek, are you seeing any deterioration in the credit quality of HPE FS?

Tarek Robbiati

Yes. Remember that in Q2 HPE Financial Services financing volume grew 10% year-over-year and that is, despite of the impact of COVID-19. And our net portfolio of assets was up 4% this quarter with longer contract terms supporting GreenLake. In doing so, we maintain the solid ROE off about 15%.

Specifically for your question that, that loss ratio in Q2 was 50 basis points, which is best-in-class within the industry. Remember, we have a very diverse customer base. The majority, more than 85% of our asset portfolio, is from large enterprises and investment-grade companies. The top 10 customers represent only 15% of the assets. So, while there is risk with SMBs, the overall level of risk is low and manageable.

I would also like to highlight that in order to help customers and partners mitigate the impact of the current global pandemic, HPE FS introduced a variety of new finance and asset lifecycle solutions, including payment deferrals, payment relief programs, generating cash from existing assets whereby customers can accelerate migration and generating cash by selling existing assets, much being -- much payments used or certified pre-owned tech and rentals, just to name a few of the programs that we have launched to help customers and partners.

At this stage, we have not seen a significant deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio. But it is also really too early to tell. The full impact and timing is yet to be determined based upon the economic recovery.

So, we will continue to closely monitor the impairment losses as liquidity constraints could affect some of our customers' ability to pay in upcoming quarters. We have tightened our underwriting guidelines as necessary and will continue to do so to ensure that we can manage through this crisis, and any impairment losses remain well within our level of comfort.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks Tarek. Let's move on to free cash flow. Recognizing that the cost optimization and prioritization program, announced in our Q2 earnings call, requires $1 billion to $1.3 billion in cash funding over fiscal year 2020 to 2022. And the company also has several tranches of debt maturing in 2020, 2021, and 2022, along with usual CapEx and dividend payments. What is the preferred mechanism to meet that capital requirement, to satisfy these obligations, as well as to maintain ample liquidity to run the company in the current environment?

Tarek Robbiati

Thank you. First, let me spend a moment to highlight the strength of our balance sheet and investment-grade credit rating, which is a competitive advantage in this environment. As of April 30th, we had approximately $5.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, having successfully raised $2.25 billion in senior note in April 2020 as a low cost of capital.

We also have an ongoing revolving credit facility of $4.75 billion at our disposal. So in total, we have approximately $10 billion of liquidity.

We remain committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating, which was reaffirmed by the rating agencies in April 2020. Bottom line, we have a strong cash position and ample credit available during these uncertain times to support and invest in our business.

With respect to bond maturities, we have a $3 billion senior notes maturing in October 2020, $1.8 billion of senior notes maturing in 2021, and $1.35 billion in senior notes maturing in 2022, a total of approximately $6 billion.

Now remind you that in fiscal year 2019, we generated $1.7 billion of free cash flow, despite a $700 million arbitration payment to DXC. So we have a strong cash generation potential, once business activity starts to stabilize. Also, we have the option to tap the ABS market. So far, we have had two successful ABS issuances totaling $1.5 billion.

Our U.S. asset portfolio in HPEFS is approximately $5 billion today. So we have the option to further access the ABS markets as needed. And we are currently active in the market, raising money through an ABS offering in these weeks.

To summarize, even if the upcoming debt maturities and considering the cash funding requirements of our business, we have ample liquidity to fulfill our obligations.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek. And given your points on free cash flow, I think it makes sense to move on to capital allocation. Could you talk about our capital allocation framework in this environment? And have priorities changed in the current environment?

Tarek Robbiati

Yeah. Our capital allocation frameworks consists of capital returns to shareholders and strategic investor -- investments that together drive long-term shareholder value. Even though the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty, we'll continue to use our discipline returns based framework to assess what is best for shareholders, and that, which will provide the best value to shareholders in the long-term.

So while we suspended our buybacks. It was a very prudent action to preserve liquidity, which is of paramount importance during such environments. I would observe that more than 45% of the S&P 500 companies have suspended their buyback activity.

With respect to dividends, dividend’s remains an important part of our capital return strategy. And we do recognize their importance for our shareholders, especially in the current context. I’d like to remind everyone that dividends are paid at the discretion of the board and determined and declared on a quarterly basis in arrears. We announce our regular Q3 dividend, which is payable in July, 2020, we will announce a decision on the Q4 dividend towards the end of our fiscal year Q3.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek. So as a follow-up, how do you balance that pursuit of growth and presumably the need for greater R&D in support of that versus profitability and free cash flow? And where does M&A fit into that growth outlook longer term?

Tarek Robbiati

Yeah. Over the past few years, we've taken very deliberate steps to pivot our portfolio to higher value software defined offerings, and we have aligned our investments accordingly.

First, organically through R&D, second through strategic partnerships, and finally, third, through targeted acquisitions.

The HPE Next program has allowed us to drive operational efficiencies and make it easy for customers and partners to do business with. By removing layers between the customer and the senior leadership, simplifying our sales organization and reducing the number of platforms we offer, this program has allowed us to make significant investments in R&D and sales to support future revenue growth.

But the coronavirus pandemic has created a different dynamic. And in order to keep our strategic momentum, even as the world has changed dramatically, we're taking a set of deliberate actions to protect our financial foundations, adopted the post-coronavirus 19 world, and align our resources to critical businesses in strategic growth areas to accelerate our pivots to delivering sustainable profitable growth and our edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy.

Like we said in the beginning, I believe that digital transformation is more critical than ever. Our strategy to deliver everything as-a-service from edge-to-cloud is more relevant than ever, and we are focused on accelerating this strategy.

As businesses come back online and recover, it will depend on solutions that advance IT resiliency, empower remote workforces security, extend connectivity, reinvigorate customer engagement and help organizations retool their business models. We’re best-in-class portfolio of products and services and the actions we have taken, we are well positioned to drive long-term profitable growth in the post COVID world.

In terms of targeted acquisitions, we look for value enhancing acquisitions, which improve our competitive positioning, strengthen our core and our consistence with our strategy of driving higher levels of recurring revenue and profitability. We have a solid track record of HPE driving innovation and creating value through acquisitions like Aruba, SGI, Nimble and Cray.

With our solid balance sheet and cash flow generation, we’ll always follow a discipline return-based process for evaluating investments and capital returns. Let me reiterate one more time that we are committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating that is evidenced by a strong liquidity position.

As with any investment we consider, we follow a rigorous evaluation process cognizant of size, valuation, financial impact, such as accretion or dilution, profitability and strategic fit. All of our acquisitions need to meet strict return hurdles that will create long-term value for shareholders.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek. That's extremely clear. I think we have time for just one more question. Let's wrap up with a high level strategy question on GreenLake. Since it is such an important part of HPE’s overall strategy and increasingly becoming the way customers want to consume their infrastructure. What feedback are you getting from customers on GreenLake? And how are you innovating in this area going forward? Thanks.

Tarek Robbiati

Our customers often tell us that they want a cloud experience that is simple to use, easy to understand, fast and consistent, and most importantly, under their control. We've designed GreenLake Central to surpass these expectations. Starting with our online portal, which is one simple dashboard with easy-to-use analytics and tools for user metering, monitoring, provisioning, governance and cost optimization.

GreenLake Central can support public cloud in Azure, AWS, Aruba Cloud, et cetera, not just the on-premise networks we are building. We're giving customers real-time insights into their public cloud activity, including performance monitoring, provisioning, budgeting to avoid month end sticker shock governance, and even cost optimization recommendations, if they are not fully using these resources.

Separately, if you look at our large enterprise and federal customers, they're often many constituents who each one access different subsets of the user’s data, monitoring tools, budgeting tools, etcetera. So, we designed GreenLake Central to be customized for different personas.

And now, we're excited to announce the availability of workload optimized pre-configured hardware and software all in one with delivery in up to 14 days. Our predictive capacity management tool alerts tells us to install more capacity to stay ahead of customer uses which eliminates that burden from customers IT staff.

Combined with our global point Mac support staff, we stand out in our ability to migrate customers into a modern cloud experience on prem. So, when I think about future innovation; one aspect I will share is, our focus on workload optimized solutions where we touch on in today's announcement on envelops through GreenLake.

Today, most machine learning training is not in the public cloud, so customers incur very high cost and time delays to send huge datasets to and from public clouds. We're bringing machine learning to the customer premise and delivering it as a metered service.

We are investing to support and integrate Tier 1 stacks for data pipeline, neural net frameworks for training and frameworks for deployment and optimization. And you're seeing our investment in containers and support of other Tier 1 stacks, which orchestrate the applications that create and analyze the data.

So I hope you can see we are building the right platform to support our customer needs today. And we will continue to enroll GreenLake into a stronger, more inclusive and easy to use platform in the future.

Sonalee Parekh

Thanks, Tarek for sharing your insights on HPE in the current business environment and in particular, the areas that you are most excited about. Before we end this webcast, I want to take a moment to remind everyone to join us for HPE Discover virtual experience to learn more about our pivot to an edge to Cloud Platform as a Service Company, hear keynotes, strategy updates and product announcements.

The event is free to everyone and you can find registration details on the IR website, including a list of IR curated sessions that cover technology, business updates and real life customer examples and feedback.

Thank you all for joining us today. And with that, we'll conclude this webcast.