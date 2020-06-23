The 8% Dividend Sleeve

Below, I provide an example of how an investor can create a high yield dividend sleeve for a portfolio while mitigating the risk of holding a single stock.

There are strong arguments for and against investing in many of these individual companies. However, a more prudent approach would be to diversify.

There are currently a number of dividend stocks yielding 7, 8, 9%+ that have recently been attracting a lot of investor attention.

I've recently read a lot of articles examining the merits of individual stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Altria (MO) and Iron Mountain (IRM) partly because of their massive dividend yields. With yields like 7.22%, 8.18%, and 8.88%, respectively, I can certainly understand the initial attraction.

At those yields, many investors look at these stocks like high yield bonds - the coupons (dividends) alone would earn a respectable total return (assuming the price remained constant). Speaking of total returns, however, none of these yields - nor the share prices - are guaranteed to remain intact.

A high dividend yield on any stock invariably comes with the inherent risk that the dividend will be cut. The vigor of debate over these kinds of stocks is typically intense. Some argue these stocks are being unduly punished for previous mistakes (e.g. Altria's purchase of Juul) but have the free cash flow to cover their dividend. Others argue these stocks are in a dead-end industry (e.g. cigarettes) and will continue to see cash flows eroded.

Recognizing there are solid arguments for and against each of these companies, many investors are torn. Do they take the risk to get an 8%, 9%, 10% yield? Or is the yield too good to be true?

I would never suggest anyone invest more than they can afford to lose in a high yielding stock like Simon Property Group (SPG). A single stock of this nature should certainly not play a large part of anyone's portfolio. However, many see its 11.06% yield and are tempted to roll the dice. To me, chasing that 11.06% is akin to gambling.

Yet, I recognize that many investors still spend a lot of time trying to decide whether a company like Simon Properties Group is a 'buy'. Instead, I suggest a more cautious approach to adding yield to a portfolio.

The High Dividend Portfolio Sleeve

Although diversification is the cornerstone of portfolio construction, I rarely see diversification mentioned as a way to mitigate the risk that a high dividend yield is too good to be true.

In theory, you can diversify away the idiosyncratic risk that a particular individual dividend will get cut by combining a number of high yielding stocks from different sectors with low correlations. Of course, this doesn't mean the risk disappears entirely. It is simply reduced by pooling a number of high dividend yielding stocks together and using that to add a yield-enhancing sleeve to your portfolio.

For example, let's say an investor with a $100,000 60/40 portfolio wanted to shift 5% of their equity allocation to high yielding dividend stocks. Instead of shoving 5 grand into Altria and hoping for the best, it is much more prudent to split that $5k across a few companies. It sounds like common sense, but I find it's so rarely part of the conversation.

With this in mind, I looked at the ten highest dividend yielding S&P 500 constituents with a market cap of over $10 billion. These included the following:

Simon Property Group (SPG) ONEOK (OKE) CenturyLink (CTL) Williams Companies (WMB) Altria (MO) Ventas (VTR) Exxon Mobil (XOM) Wells Fargo (WFC) Prudential Financial (PRU) AT&T (T)

Each of these stocks provides attractive yields ranging from 6.69% to 11.06%, as shown in the table below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For those who haven't looked at their Finance 101 text books for a while, the benefits of diversification are dependent on low correlation of returns between assets.

Below, I looked at the rolling 3-year correlations between all 10 stocks over the past decade. Notably, few stood out as being highly correlated with one another (correlation >0.7). This provides more support for the case that a combination of high dividend yielders can help mitigate the risk of owning any single issuer.

The previous table shows how combining these stocks can help offset the risk of owning just one. However, to show the potential diversification benefits of adding high yield stocks to an existing portfolio, I looked at the correlations of each of the ten dividend stocks to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Again, correlations are also quite low across the board, with Exxon Mobil and Prudential Financial being the exceptions.

From a more qualitative perspective, the table below shows how each of the ten companies mostly operates in different sectors. It intuitively makes sense that companies operating in different industries are affected by different economic forces to some extent. Given that, this provides further support that combining a number of high-yield stocks could help offset the risk of owning just one.

While one strategy might be to blindly allocate to each of these ten stocks, I decided to apply a little more nuance to the decision. By weeding out those with weaker dividend histories and excessive dividend payout ratios, I believe risk can be further contained.

As you can see in the table below, only four stocks - Simon Properties Group, Altria, Prudential Financial, and AT&T - had payout ratios below 100% and positive five-year dividend growth rates. (Of course, past performance is not an indication of future performance.)

While a large high yield dividend sleeve might benefit from including more than four stocks, given the relatively small allocation in the example above (5% of a $100k portfolio), I think four might do the job in this case.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Concluding Remarks

If I were looking to add a yield kicker to my portfolio, I wouldn't focus on adding just one single stock. Instead, I would diversify across a number of companies to help alleviate the risk that any one company cuts their dividend (or worse).

In this case, Simon Properties Group, Altria, Prudential Financial, and AT&T might present a combination that could provide that yield boost while mitigating the risk that any one company cuts its dividend. These four companies have low correlation to each other, are in dissimilar sectors, have a low payout ratio, and have grown their dividends over the years.

An equal allocation to each of these companies would create a dividend sleeve that yields 8.1% with far less risk than simply putting $5k in a single stock and hoping for the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.