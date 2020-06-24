GBP/USD: Risk-Reward Still Not Favourable

For these reasons, I continue to take a bearish view on the GBP/USD.

While the Bank of England has not taken rates into negative territory, this remains a possibility if the economic fallout from COVID-19 proves greater than expected.

The GBP/USD seems to have limited upside in the case of a Brexit deal, but significant downside if one is not struck.

Last month, I made the argument that the GBP/USD would continue to trend downwards based on the anticipated economic damage from COVID-19 as well as the growing risks of a no-deal Brexit.

While the currency did trend downwards through May, it eventually recovered to a peak of 1.28 before retreating once again.

Source: investing.com

However, the currency has been seeing a more or less continual decline against the euro since the beginning of May:

Source: investing.com

The prospect of a no-deal Brexit is looming ever larger - even if COVID-19 may have pushed this to the "back of the headlines", so to speak.

Nevertheless, negotiations between Britain and the EU have reached somewhat of a stalemate in recent months - with both sides unable to reach a sufficient compromise for a deal to be made.

In spite of the fact that no-deal remains a distinct possibility - it would be erroneous to assume that this risk has already been factored into the British pound. After the Brexit vote took place - the pound had dropped sharply against major currencies as markets had apparently underestimated the true risk of such an event transpiring.

A similar situation may be at play in the current scenario, whereby markets are taking an optimistic view on the whole that a deal will be struck between Britain and the EU at the last moment.

Let's take a more long-term view of the GBP/USD.

Source: investing.com

Bearing in mind that several industries have already made contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit by relocating some of their operations, it is unlikely that the GBP/USD will reach pre-Brexit levels of 1.45 or above.

When the British government collectively chose to pass the Brexit withdrawal bill in December 2019, the GBP/USD rose to a level of 1.35. Under the scenario where a deal is agreed, I see this as the upper bound for the GBP/USD. On the other hand, an outright no-deal would mark uncharted territory, and the GBP/USD could see an even more significant slide under this scenario.

For this reason, the GBP/USD seems to have a negative risk-reward at this time - little upside if a deal is agreed with potentially big downside if it is not.

Last week, the Bank of England chose to add another £100 billion to its existing bond-buying program to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19. The central bank chose to hold rates at 0.1%, indicating that the decline in growth from COVID-19 was not as severe as expected - even though growth did see a decline of 20% in April. However, if the economy does not recover as quickly as the central bank is expecting - coupled with the possibility of a no-deal Brexit - the possibility of negative rates cannot be ruled out - which would place even more strain on the British pound.

Ultimately, the GBP/USD seems to have more downside than upside at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.