Dell Up 20% Post Market On A Spin Off Of VMWare - Good News For The Market? Hardly...

Sorry if this piece feels like a scold, I was scolding myself. When I heard the DELL news I hit my own forehead. Tomorrow, I will be merciless and get my cash reserve back on track.

It is precisely when so many stocks beckon that being disciplined will come in handy. I had a pile of cash today, and I frittered it away.

Let's take his advice and sell some of our inventory too. I know you are "all in", it is so hard to maintain discipline in a market like this.

VMWare is supposed to be part of the long-term strategy, what's changed? The market is so toppy, Dell knows he will never get a better price. He's gotta sell.

Why is this a bad sign?

I always like deals. I always say deals are a great sign of the health of the stock market. True, all true, but this is different. How many times has Michael Dell said that VMWare is central to the Dell/EMC (DELL) long-term strategy? How many times was the opposite idea floated, that DELL would buy the entire VMWare (VMW)? Why the change? My sense is that Michael Dell, a master of acquiring companies, which requires an understanding of stock valuations, and where value is going. So what's getting Mr. Dell to change strategy? Simple: Mollah, mammon, bread, simoleans, filthy lucre - that’s right - it’s all about the benjamins. Michael Dell wants to top-tick the market and sell this prime piece of property simply because he’s never going to get a better price. I wonder if insider selling also is at a record high level. I bet it is.

If this was a trial balloon he got a resounding yes.

So DELL made sure to say that nothing is definite and that nothing is happening in the short term. You know what? It doesn’t matter. Both Dell and VMW shares are up 20% and 11%, respectively, that's the message of the market. The way it will work is that Dell will spin off a tiny stub to shareholders and then sell the rest in a secondary, or spin off the whole thing to shareholders but charge a big dividend to the division prior to the spin, and probably lard it up with debt to pay for it. Either way, this will be a windfall for DELL. If I was an owner of DELL shares, I would be selling all night long in the post market. But who knows, maybe they take it up 30% tomorrow, The market is that nutty. The point is, DELL and VMW are a drama all their own. Let’s leave that aside, whether it happens or doesn’t happen is beside the point. I'm making a call on the overall market. This is not a sign that the market is undervalued, this is the opposite. This is an owner putting a prized possession up for sale, long-term "strategery" be damned because he knows he will never get a higher possible price. What I want to see is a buyer making an offer to an owner at a record price. Maybe DELL is sending up this trial balloon to get a buyer to come out of the woodwork. I bet that an offer happened, and the price was almost there but not quite. A spinout is easy because he negotiates with himself and the market won’t say boo. It's saying hurray bring it! This market is too complacent, too ready to bid up a stock that's already moving up. So my friend right now is the time to remind you about our cash management discipline. Please, sell, some, shares. Not everything, not even most anything, just some shares of each position.

Don’t wait for everyone to rush for the doors for you to sell too

Do you know what happens when you try for the exits when everyone panics at the same time? Yeah, you get stomped on and trampled. Better to have a foot out the door and get a jump on everyone. Not only will you be out before everyone is harmed but ready to buy at a fire sale prices.

I'm looking to raise 30% cash in my trading account. You take some profits, and losses too.

I don’t see a big swoon in market indexes tomorrow, or maybe not even in the next week or two. Below I throw out some ersatz “Black Swan” possibility. I say ersatz because a true Black Swan is an Unknown/Unknown as per Donald Rumsfeld, meaning it has to be something totally out of the left field, like a volcano eruption causing a mini ice age, heaven forfend that comes out of nowhere to ruin your trading day.

We have a real-life example of how tippy this canoe is...

In any case, what I'm trying to say is, that even though this is a very hated stock market, I think we are topping out. As we saw yesterday evening when China hawk Peter Navarro said that the trade deal with China was dead on Fox News, the index futures crashed hard. If Navarro didn’t furiously back pedal and if the president didn’t tweet out contrary pronouncements, we’d all be crying into our Cream of Wheat this morning. It also helped that Chinese officials chimed in support of the trade deal, and digging at Navarro having no credibility, very catty... it worked though and when you opened your iPhone to check on the world you were greeted with hugely positive futures none-the-wiser that calamity was the word at less than 12 hours before.

Cash management as a discipline

It's part of my discipline to be mindful of my cash position. Loyal readers will recall that I use cash as a way to manage my risk. It’s really a psychological ploy, by focusing on cash it is my hope that I can distance myself emotionally from selling stocks. If you buy a stock you presumably have done your research and that creates some attachment to that stock. Selling it can be fraught - seller’s remorse if you sell and the stock continues to go up, and buyer’s remorse if the stock goes down. The latter is especially unsettling if the stock is at an elevated price and you didn’t take advantage. Just because I don’t remind you endlessly at some point at every article doesn’t mean you should only sell when I remind you too. I acknowledge that it's so hard to sell when the market goes up up up. It's also so hard to sell a stock that stopped working the moment you bought it. You even threw more money at it, and it still went down. What nerve! Guess what, if it’s not working in this market, it’s because you bought it at the top of its valuation. Do you want to sit with it, as it falls all the way back to the -20% support level? Look at the chart, does it look like an ICBM launched from a submarine? Yes, it’s parabolic, because everything is parabolic. Best, then, to just press the destruct button and save what’s left to go into your cash box. Yes, I'm going to ask you to be a bit more aggressive and not sell two or three shares, but five or ten shares. You, know why? We both know that you have sunk every nickel into equities, and your rainy day fund is at zero. So get to 10% in a hurry and then proceed at a slower pace for the rest.

All the positives supporting this market are well known as are the detractions

Everyone at this point is an epidemiologist, everyone understands social distancing, wearing masks. Most people are avoiding crowds, especially indoors. This orientation has a depressive effect on economic growth. The market could fall on disease news, rising cases have recently restrained new heights in the indexes. Conversely, any developments on vaccines and treatments will boost markets. In fact, the market also was buoyant today because European pharma companies are also having success with vaccines. The Fed is doing everything it can and more, and I do expect yet another Fiscal Bill from Congress, and perhaps even infrastructure funding. These two forces feel like they are equal and opposite, causing a truce between bull and bear. Expect to continue to stair-step ever higher, and I believe we are about to create a double top. What do I mean? Let’s look at the one month chart of the SPY for the S&P500 here.

I want you to try to keep two opposing concepts in your head for this exercise. The first is easy the red squiggle at the bottom marks out a “Cup and Handle” formation on the chart. This is one of the most bullish formations there are, and the easy answer is the market goes higher. That is the first notion. The two blue marks at the top, are marking out a “Double Top” which is like “Snake Eyes” in craps is bearish and the second notion. In this case, there's only one side of the double. What I'm saying is, we rise into the 3200s on the S&P 500 marking out a double top, and likely falling pretty darn hard thereafter. Remember, Michael Dell is telling us that market participants are bidding up the market so hard, it's making him an offer he will not refuse. Let’s take his advice and get top dollar for our stocks too.

Never short a dull market, so don’t you dare short an exciting one.

I guess I need to introduce a “Wall Street Truism” as per my daily quota for the wizened trader viewpoint. Though not as often deployed as “don’t fight the Fed." It is nevertheless a very useful guide... never sell a dull market. Of course, few would call this a dull market, and perhaps we are on the precipice of a sharp retreat. I just don’t see that happening, but as we saw with the Navarro “tempest-in-a-teapot," we are vulnerable. As I just put forward, the Fed is pumping so much cash into the market, even buying corporate bonds directly. If not for all of this and Congress’ support, we’d never have advanced this far. Yet, if there is even a tiny chink in the armor, I suspect we will sharply retreat al la Navarro. It behooves us to reaffirm a discipline that sets aside some cash in our trading and speculation activities. Putting a finer point on it, I'm not advocating shorting the market even if we do reach the 3200 level of the S&P 500. Perhaps there are some vulnerable equities out there that you could bet against. The sector that would attract shorting or put buying is what Tom Lee calls the “epicenter” names, the airlines, cruise lines, and hotels. I consider them to be a binary event, meaning if the virus is winning these names are losing. At this point, I would not bet against science, humanity, or Tom Lee. There's still plenty of fuel to power the stock market ever higher. Over $800 billion in new cash deposits going into banks in April, and $2 trillion since the crisis. This once again confirms that there is a ton of cash on the sidelines. So just in case, I'm wrong, and we power above 3200, shorting the market is not on my menu right now. No shorting, got it? Yeah, I said it three times. Don’t short this market, yeah I did it again.

Black Swan Review: What can hurt this market… What could go wrong?

Vaccine candidate failure

Overwhelming pike in hospitalizations in the south causes a new slowdown in opening

Talk of next fiscal bill stalls, as does talk of infrastructure bill crater

35% to 40% small business not reopening, if that number rises - caution

Civil unrest resurges and halts the re-opening of NYC metro and tri-state area

The number 1 Black Swan events are geopolitical India/China flareup - 20 Indian soldiers killed in clashes China COVID-19 flareup, meaning epidemic intractable South China Sea mistake, China jet fighters tangling with US spy planes Taiwan-China artillery, Naval, Air Force action Hong-Kong crackdown leads to Tiananmen Square massacre North Korea makes good on South Korea military action over provocation of South Korean



Again, I'm not saying that the market crashes, and everyone should buy gold and bury it in their backyard. Just please leave push some cash to the side.

My Trades: I had all this cash on the sidelines and there were just so many shiny objects that I went back in today with half my stash. So if this article felt like a scold, it was, to me! When I saw the DELL news I smacked my own forehead. It sounded hollow.

In any case, I made a run for Nikola Truck (NASDAQ:NKLAW) warrants again because it looks like the delta between the equity and the warrant is closing. The warrant flew up double digits percentage-wise so as penance, I will sell it... Thursday when all the profits evaporate. I'm still holding on to my Royalty Pharma (RPRX), but it's oversized in my trading portfolio. I want to hold a portion for the longer term, but I definitely need to take some profits there as well. I sold Draft Kings (DKNG) yesterday a few ticks from the high but bought it back today five points lower. I'm going to rebuild that position as it goes lower. There's major support at 35-36 and I will add if it recoils further to that level. It fell because of California. Who are they kidding, sports betting is the jam, it’s free money for them. It’s OK to smoke dope and collect taxes but some innocent betting on the Golden State Warriors is depravity? Puleeze...DKNG is a buy on weakness. Just sell something else to pay for it, plus a little extra for the house.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKLAW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long DKNG in options and equities, I am long RPRX in equities