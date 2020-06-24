The increase in oil prices, from less than $20 a barrel a few weeks ago to almost $40 at the time of this writing, will give respite to shale oil producers in the US. Callon Petroleum (CPE), which has been hit hard by the downturn, could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The Houston, Texas-based oil producer's earnings might recover, and it can deliver free cash flows consistently in the future as oil prices increase. The excess cash can help improve Callon Petroleum's financial health and push shares higher. But, in my opinion, Callon Petroleum is a high-risk play, with weak liquidity and high levels of debt, and might not look appealing to defensive investors.

The oil price environment has improved meaningfully in the past few weeks, with the US oil price nearly doubling since early-May. These gains have come on the back of improvement in the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals. On the supply side, the record levels of production cuts from OPEC and its allies and shut-ins in the US, Canada, and other oil-producing countries have helped rebalance the market. The global oil supply dropped by 11.8 million bpd in May, as per data from the International Energy Agency. At the same time, the demand has started to recover as governments around the world ease lockdowns and travel restrictions. Both China and India, the world's second and third largest oil consumers, respectively, have reported a major rebound in oil demand. If these trends continue, then the oil prices may rise further into the $40s and exit the year on a firmer footing, setting a positive tone for 2021.

The rise in oil prices has improved Callon Petroleum's outlook. The company is struggling with weak earnings and cash flows, thanks to the dip in oil prices. Last month, Callon Petroleum reported its financial results for the first quarter in which its adjusted profits fell by 25% on a year-over-year basis to $0.12 per share. The drop in earnings is a big deal, considering the company's production more than doubled from a year earlier to 100,955 boe per day after it completed the acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas in late-2019. The earnings drop came as oil fell from more than $60 at the start of this year to $20 by the end of the quarter.

Callon Petroleum also burned cash flows in this period. Although the company hasn't reported a free cash flow number for the quarter, it said that it generated a little less than $177 million of adjusted cash flow from operations and spent $244.45 million as cash capital expenditures. From this, we can estimate the company faced a cash flow deficit (or negative free cash flows) of $47.5 million. Based on the company's definition of free cash flows which primarily uses adjusted EBITDA and operating capital, we can estimate the cash flow deficit was well over $60 million. Either way, Callon Petroleum couldn't generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures.

Callon Petroleum's earnings will likely fall further in Q2-2020. The company reduced drilling activity substantially in response to the plunge in oil prices, dropping its rig count from nine units to just one rig by mid-May. The company has suspended all completion work until the third quarter, at a minimum. It also reduced gross oil production by 1,500 bpd in April and 3,000 bpd in May. For the second quarter, Callon Petroleum expected to produce more than 105,000 boepd, depicting a modest increase from Q1-2020, although this forecast does not incorporate a potential cut in production for June. Besides, any positive impact of production growth will get completely offset by a large drop in realized oil prices. Even if WTI ends up averaging at $38 per barrel in June, the commodity will still end up averaging below $30, substantially below the Q1-2020 average of $45. Callon Petroleum will realize weak levels of realized oil prices for Q2-2020, which will likely push the company's profits and cash flows lower from Q1-2020.

However, things might begin to improve from the second half of the year on the back of the oil price recovery. The WTI futures contracts currently show prices average around $39 per barrel in Q3-2020 and $40 in Q4. If the strip holds or gets better, then Callon Petroleum will realize higher levels of oil prices than Q2-2020. Additionally, Callon Petroleum will also likely restore the curtailed production, possibly starting from June, in response to the improvement in oil prices. This might push the company's output higher in Q3-2020. This increase in prices and production is going to give a boost to the company's profits.

The restoration of output and an increase in oil prices will also lift Callon Petroleum's cash flows. Remember, the company's cash flows have significant downside protection for the remainder of the year, with around 60,000 bpd of oil output hedged primarily using swaps with a weighted average price of $43 per barrel. The hedges are equivalent to a vast majority of the company's Q1-2020 oil production of around 65,000 bpd. These hedges will provide crucial support to the company's cash flows in a sub-$40 a barrel oil price environment. A small chunk of the company's barrels, however, will still be exposed to weak oil prices. But this risk also gets reduced as WTI climbs to $40.

While on one hand, Callon Petroleum's operating cash flows will likely increase, its cash outflows as capital expenditures will decline. The company has reduced this year's operational capital guidance by 40% to 45% from the original forecast to the range of $525 million to $600 million. It has already spent around half of this budget in Q1-2020, as per the mid-point of the guidance. It expects to spend less than $100 million in Q2-2020, which means capital spending will fall to just $75.0-112.5 million per quarter in the second half of the year, depicting a large drop from approximately $275 million spent in Q1-2020. The increase in operating cash flows, combined with the decline in operational capital, will likely push Callon Petroleum to free cash flows.

Callon Petroleum stock has performed poorly this year, dropping by 69% and underperforming its peers (XOP) by a wide margin whose shares fell by 38% in the same period. Callon Petroleum stock is trading just 5.05x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, considerably below the peer median of 8.24x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think the stock has room to move considerably higher if Callon Petroleum reports free cash flows, grows its cash reserves, rebuilds liquidity, and reduces debt. The company had $14.8 million of cash reserves at the end of last quarter. It faced a cash flow deficit and financed it by borrowing funds from the revolving credit facility. But if it starts generating free cash flows consistently, then this might ease investors' concerns regarding the company's deteriorating financial health and help push shares higher.

In my opinion, Callon Petroleum's weak financial health makes it a high-beta oil play, and investors, particularly those who have adopted a defensive approach during the downturn, should exercise caution before loading up on this stock. Callon Petroleum's total debt surged from $1.19 billion at the end of 2018 to $3.25 billion at the end of the previous quarter, mainly due to the Carrizo acquisition. This pushed the company's debt-to-equity ratio to above-average levels of 94%.

The good thing is that Callon Petroleum is facing no debt maturities in the next two years, which gives the company plenty of time to devise a plan to either refinance or repay its debt. If during this time, oil prices increase to more than $50 a barrel, then I expect Callon Petroleum to generate strong levels of free cash flows and sell some of its non-core assets (such as the midstream water asset) at a decent price. The company will then use the excess cash and proceeds from assets sales to repay debt.

On the other hand, if oil prices drop again to $20s a barrel range in the future, then that could create a lot of problems for Callon Petroleum. All of the company's debt will become due between 2023 and 2026. This debt wall will start looking threatening if we witness another oil price crash. In this case, the company's woes may also get compounded by its shrinking levels of liquidity, which primarily consists of funds available under the revolver.

Callon Petroleum has seen its total borrowing base from the revolving credit facility shrink to $1.7 billion from $2.5 billion at the end of last year following a redetermination from lenders. The company has already used up most of this facility, with $1.35 billion of funds borrowed until the end of Q1-2020. The company had just $365 million of liquidity at the end of Q1-2020, down from $710 million at YE-2019. If oil prices improve, then Callon Petroleum might generate free cash flows and further enhance its liquidity. But if prices decline, then the company might face a cash flow deficit.

Remember, although Callon Petroleum has sufficient downside protection for this year, it has no meaningful hedges in place for 2021. Its cash flows, therefore, are fully exposed to any potential dip in oil prices. If the company faces a cash flow shortfall next year, then it will draw even more funds from the revolver to bridge the funding gap, which might push its liquidity lower and debt higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.