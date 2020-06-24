Boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) (OTCPK:BHOOY), the fast growing UK online clothes retailer, recently released a trading update on the 17th June. The results were outstanding and showed continued growth across all segments of the business. Not much is stopping Boohoo right now, and I believe their strong performance is set to continue into the future. Boohoo has positioned themselves well, ready to pick up further market share as more and more consumers turn online for their shopping needs.

Source: boohoo.com

A clear 'winner'

Boohoo has been a 'winner' - by every meaning of the word. The company has delivered exemplary growth over the last five years, consistently surpassing market expectations. The share price is up over 1,400% over the last five years. The company has seen its growth accelerate under COVID-19 conditions. Even with the broad availability of UK government support initiatives during these unprecedented times, Boohoo has not had to use any of them due to such strong performance:

The Group welcomes the UK government's financial support packages that have been made available to businesses, but in light of the very strong trading performance we have not taken advantage of the available support.

The company's revenue growth since 2016 has been exceptional. Boohoo has transformed from a relatively small ecommerce play to a large international online retailer selling to over 100 countries. Revenue was just £195 million for full year 2016, and revenue for full year 2020 was £1.24 billion. This means the company has delivered compound annual revenue growth of 58% a year.

Recent performance

The company's share price actually dropped very hard at the start of the crisis - which is surprising, given the purely online position of the company. Shares were down more than 50% in March at one point. This soon changed on the release of the company's full year results. Although this update was till the end of February, so it wasn't affected by the crisis, it proved the continued strength of the Boohoo business. Revenue was up 44% year on year to £1.24 billion, while gross profit was up 42% to £666 million. The numbers were positive across the board as the company's international expansion continued to take shape. International sales were up 51%. Sales in both Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing, their main brands aimed at young (16-24 year old) consumers, were up 38%. While the 'Nasty Gal' brand saw the greatest revenue growth of 106% to £98.8 million. 'Nasty Gal' is Boohoo's offering in the US market, and with a large potential consumer base in the US, this offers an exciting opportunity for further growth over the coming years.

Boohoo full year results gave the shares a bounce back, but the most recent trading update has sent the shares rocketing to new highs, and rightly so. Boohoo's performance has actually improved under lockdown conditions. After delivering a positive full year 2020 report, the first three months of trading across the new year have shown a 45% increase in sales to £367 million in comparison to 2019's first quarter sales of £254 million. These results have proved the versatility of Boohoo's business and the large success in the company's marketing strategy, while also diversifying brand offerings to offer products for a range of demographics.

Sales are now truly international with 54% in the UK; 15% rest of Europe; 21% in the US, and 10% in the rest of the world.

Aggressive acquisition strategy

The company has built its position with both organic and acquisitive growth. They developed their own brands boohoo and boohooMAN specialising in good value, fast fashion and then acquired a 66% stake in Pretty Little Thing in December 2016 for £3.3m. In August 2019, they bought Coast and Karen Millen for £18.2m. These were two well-known UK high street retailers that had fallen into administration and subsequently closed their shops becoming online retail only.

The company completed the acquisition of Pretty little Thing in May 2020 and promised to use the £198 million raised in May to fuel further acquisitions:

In addition, on 15 May, the Group raised gross proceeds of £197.7 million from shareholders through a placing in order to take advantage of numerous M&A opportunities that are likely to emerge in the global fashion industry over the coming months. The Group continues to appraise opportunities and will update shareholders in due course. We finished the quarter with in excess of £350 million of net cash on our balance sheet.

This fundraise delivered further quick results with the acquisition of further UK high street brands Oasis and Warehouse in June 2019 for £5.3m. Again, it seems certain that the shops will close, and the brands will become online only.

This acquisition strategy will be Boohoo's focus for expansion and sales growth going forward. There will be a large amount of acquisition opportunities over the coming months, particularly in physical retail where distressed retailers may be forced to sell at a lower value or to liquidate. Buying distressed businesses and optimising the online results will involve use of targeted marketing which has previously been so successful for Boohoo.

Criticism of Corporate Governance

The company's success and incredible growth story has been accompanied by a recent high profile attack by hedge fund ShadowFall. In May 2020, a 54-page report criticised the group for the PrettyLittleThing (PLT) acquisition, highlighting that PLT was founded by Boohoo Chairman Mahmud Kamani's son Umar Kamani. ShadowFall argued that the money spent on the acquisition was staying in the Kamani family and was a way of extracting cash from the company. Boohoo "strongly refuted" any allegations of impropriety and insisted all transactions were undertaken on an arm's length basis with an independent "big-four" accountancy firm overseeing the valuation.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the versatility and strength of Boohoo's business when facing different conditions. Boohoo's business could have been directly impacted by the crisis, and there was also potential for their supply chain and distribution to be affected. In fact, this supply chain remained robust and was actually able to cope with a large increase in demand.

Although Boohoo continues to have a premium valuation, the company has a good strategy in place to continually fuel growth and grow into that valuation. Their aggressive acquisition strategy is working, and a continuation of this should drive sales and shareholder value into the future. The company's international expansion strategy will also allow them to focus on developing more country-specific websites and raise greater brand awareness internationally through successful marketing campaigns.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.