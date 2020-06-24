West Pharmaceutical Services' (WST) strong track record hasn’t been ignored by the market. There is strong momentum behind the company’s stock price. Value investors might find WST’s valuation multiples absurd. That said, for the past 5 years, the market has assigned EBITDA multiples to WST above 20x. Currently, shares are trading at an all-time high EBITDA multiple of 38x.

The strong momentum behind the stock is due to a strong Q1 and the positive investor sentiment and outlook for WST, as demand for its products can remain high in a current and post-COVID-19 world. Because of WST’s strong presence in the vaccine world, COVID-19 is a positive tailwind for the outlook of the company. For these reasons, we believe the company can keep its momentum going, which would make its premium valuation reasonable. Momentum investors might do well to invest in WST shares.

Strong Q1 results boosted WST share price

As the pandemic has intensified as expected we have seen an increase in customer orders in recent weeks.



- Q1 call

The above comment is a perfect summary of WST's strong performance and optimism. First-quarter results were strong across the company’s two operating segments. Total sales of $419 million were up 12.7% organically (excluding the effects of FX and incremental sales from acquisitions).

WST’s Proprietary Products segment grew organic sales by 11.8% during the first quarter, mainly driven by growth in its high-value products. The company’s high-value products aim to increase the service level given to its customers. These services can include inspection, sterilization, and primary component production. High-value products now account for more than 63% of its Proprietary Products Segment.

WST Contract Manufacturing segment also saw strong growth, with revenues increasing 15.9% for the quarter, from $103 million to $118 million on a year-over-year basis. However, the Contract Manufacturing segment only accounts for 24% of total sales.

Gross margins continue their upward trend

Source: TIKR.com

On a consolidated basis, gross profit margins expanded 90 basis points from a year-ago period to 34%. WST’s gross profit margin continues to improve as its high-value services gain market acceptance from its customers. The company's Proprietary Products segment saw 130 basis points in gross profit margin expansion, which now stands at 40.2%. Meanwhile, WST’s Contract Manufacturing segment saw a 30-basis point increase to 14.3% year over year.

We believe there is a strong case for improving margins going forward as more customers opt in for WST’s high-value products. For WST, promoting its high-value services has little incremental costs. Once the relationship with their customer is established, the company is incentivized to promote these services. A higher-margin business with minimal incremental cost would not only boost margins, but also strengthen WST's market position as the company's relationship with its customer becomes “sticky”. We believe once a company decides to outsource such high-value services to WST, it is acknowledging the efficiency of hiring a third party rather than building its own infrastructure. As long as WST customers find value in the company's services, they would keep the relationship intact. The increased momentum behind WST high-value services indicates that is currently the case.

The company’s 2018 restructuring plans are also benefitting profit margins, as management is optimizing its global operations by adopting lean processes to improve efficiencies and higher throughput.

Guidance was reaffirmed

During the company's Q1 call, management reaffirmed its guidance for the year, which has sales in a range between $1.95 billion and $1.97 billion. However, its previous guidance saw FX headwinds of $15 million, compared to a currently estimated $26 million. In a way, revenue guidance is slightly better if adjusting for currency headwinds. Diluted EPS guidance is expected to be in a range between $3.45 and $3.55, with FX headwinds impacting EPS by approximately $0.07.

What we like about the business

We believe WST benefits from barriers to entry. From a quantitative point of view, we find increasing returns on capital plus expanding margins to be good enough reasons to believe in the company's competitive advantages. From 2004 to 2019, returns on capital have increased from 10.6% to 15.2% respectively. During the same time frame, gross margins have increased from 29% to 32.9%, and EBITDA margins have gone from 16% to 21.5%.

Being a leading global manufacturer in a highly regulated industry keeps new entrants at bay. Customers rely on WST to deliver their products in the safest way. For example, defective packaging could be costly for both WST and drug manufacturers. Because of its expertise and reputation for quality, new competitors would have a difficult task in taking market share, as drug manufacturers won’t risk production inefficiencies. The large operating scale of WST also prevents possible competitors from entering the market. We believe these factors allow WST to maintain a return on capital in the mid-teens with the possibility of growing, as efficiencies are improved and more customers adopt the company’s higher-value services.

Bottom line

Source: TIKR.com

With shares trading way above their 5-year average EBITDA multiple, WST is trading too rich for our liking. However, the company's reaffirmed guidance is a clear indication of the strength behind its results and visibility ahead. Management sees a clear path of revenue growth going forward.

With shares trading at all-time highs, we wonder how much of those expectations are already embedded in the stock price. A slight miss in revenue or EPS growth expectations can bring shares down, re-rating the company to its average valuation range.

The quality of the company makes this a good stock to follow, but we remain neutral on the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.