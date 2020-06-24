Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is a large U.S. utility company with a specialty in renewables. The company offers a stable dividend with a decent yield. In an environment of uncertainty, Avangrid is a bet on future renewable growth with the stability to weather this crisis and continue providing income to shareholders.

New CEO

On June 23, Avangrid's CEO will retire, and Dennis Arriola will become the company's new chief executive. Their new CEO seems like he will be a good fit for the company as his previous employment was as the Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Sempra Energy. Having been focused on sustainability should help him to put a greater emphasis on growth for the company's renewables segment.

Wind Farm Approval

Avangrid's major wind project off the coast of Massachusetts has reached the next stage on its way to approval, with the release of the federal environmental study of the site. Despite potential COVID-19 setbacks, the company is confident that it can deliver the project by 2024. This project is the largest wind power development currently underway in America. The site will initially produce up to 800 MW of electricity and offers the possibility of an expansion of 1,200 MWs at a later point.

An American Renewable Edge

Avangrid is unique in the United States with its expertise and emphasis on renewable energy: the company's largest shareholder Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF), a Spanish-based utility and number one producer of wind power worldwide, helps to provide Avangrid with experience and assistance in renewable electricity generation. This relationship has given the company a unique positioning in renewable energy in the United States and positions them to capture greater market share as more states require greater percentages of their electricity to come from clean sources. Compared to other major US utilities, Avangrid is better positioned, thanks to Iberdrola, to create this new capacity without having to internally hire massive teams to help develop the know-how, which gives them speed and cost advantage in the renewable space.

In the coming years, more and more states will approach their target dates for renewable energy; with these dates approaching, and many states still far from meeting their set goals, Avangrid will have the opportunity to capture substantial shares in state electricity markets. Many of these agreements are intended to be expanded upon as well, and with climate concerns having only been amplified in recent years, there is little doubt that renewable energy will be mandated as an even greater share of U.S. electricity generation - great news for those in the business of producing it.

Source

Along with this, companies have chosen to opt-in to certain renewable-only electricity plans to appear environmentally-friendly. Avangrid's new Oregon solar farm is tied to a 15-year power purchase agreement with Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), who is selling the power under a special program where companies pay a slight premium for electricity that funds new renewable projects, such as this one. Avangrid has multiple renewable development projects ongoing, nearly completely backed by long-term power purchase agreements, which guarantee future income and low risk of these projects.

Growth Outperformance

Avangrid's earnings growth is expected to outpace that of many other utilities, largely due to its renewables division which continues to growing capacity.

Annual EPS 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 4-year growth AGR 2.21 2.43 2.63 2.93 3.06 38.5% D 4.35 4.62 4.84 5.04 4.89 12.41% SO 3.14 3.31 3.55 3.85 3.97 26.43% DUK 5.14 5.47 5.71 5.98 6.17 20.04% NEE 9.09 9.87 10.64 11.28 11.93 31.24%

Data from respective SA earnings estimate pages

As you can see, expected growth from Avangrid is well above that of other utilities. The company is expected to have an 8.84% CAGR in EPS from now to 2024, which is quite attractive, but reasonably attainable for this company.

Valuation

Avangrid's shares have fallen more than 28.5% from their late-February high of $57.24 to a level not seen since 2017, around $40 per share. The company is trading at a forward price to book value of 0.79, well below the industry average of 1.77. Their GAAP forward P/E ratio is 19.90, which is a bit above average for a utility, but still low historically for the company. Considering their relative pricing and growth potential, I think that the $40 or below price point is an excellent entry for this stock.

Dividend Safety

Since the company was created in late 2015, the company has consistently paid a dividend, raising it slightly for the past three years. Their current yield is 4.31%, which, though not extraordinary, is attractive in a low-rate environment with surrounding macroeconomic uncertainty; being backed by a nearly recession-proof business model as a regulated utility. Especially when you add the company's growth prospects. The company's balance sheet looks safe, though they have a relatively low amount of cash on hand - $27 million - with debt to equity ratio of 0.52, the company is financially stable. Another guarantor of dividend growth at Avangrid is Iberdrola's 81.5% ownership of the company. With Avangrid being their subsidiary, yet publicly traded, Iberdrola has an interest in keeping a consistent - and growing when possible - dividend, so that they can extract value from their ownership in the company.

Conclusion

Avangrid is a great investment because the company offers a great pairing of stable dividend payment and largely recession-proof business with the potential for significant growth from its renewables business. The company currently has several large renewable projects under development in solar and wind which promise to add to its earnings within a couple of years. General development of renewables for the company is an advantage due to its relationship to its parent company and their expertise. Following the company's pullback following the COVID-19 outbreak, shares are now at an attractive entry point for long-term investors and may go further down yet before returning to growth.

