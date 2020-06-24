It seems like AMD (AMD) Zen 2’s sales momentum is still intact even after almost a year of its launch. Latest sales data from German e-retailer Mindfactory reveals that AMD’s market share stood at 91% in the first half of June, up by about 260 basis points from two months ago. This continued sales outperformance suggests that the company is doing well financially, which should come across as an encouraging sign for its long-side investors.

The Encouraging Data

We had 92 SKUs under our coverage when we last collected the data on June 15. About 50 SKUs were out of stock at the time, out of which 70% belonged to Intel (INTC). We’ve seen Intel’s SKUs going increasingly out of stock in the past couple of weeks, and this could be due to three reasons:

Logistics-related challenges have disrupted Intel’s supplies at Mindfactory, and/or; Intel is facing yield issues once again, and/or; The chipzilla is clearing its older inventories to pave way for its new 10th gen Comet Lake chips.

With brick-and-mortar stores, supply chains and manufacturing facilities returning to normalcy as more and more countries come out of their coronavirus-driven lockdowns, it’s unlikely that the first two bullets would have a major role to play here. However, it's likely that Intel and its channel partners are deliberately clearing inventories to make way for newer Comet Lake stock.

We’ve seen in the past cycles that AMD has generated a healthy sales contribution from its Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 2000 series processors. Intel’s sales, on the other hand, have mostly been comprised of its latest product generation at the time. So, it makes sense for the company and its channel partners to clear out older stock and make room for its recently released 10th Gen SKUs.

We didn’t register any material sales for Intel’s 10th Gen chips during the cycle, perhaps because resellers at Mindfactory are currently in the process of stocking up these parts, or perhaps the sales have just been languishing. Whatever the case may be, I’ll keep you posted as we get more data points in the coming weeks to arrive at meaningful conclusions.

One might argue that Intel and AMD’s sales volume declined once again on a sequential basis, so it’s a net negative for both the chipmakers. But that’s not necessarily the case here. I’ve discussed in my past articles (such as here) that both the firms saw their sales drop in Q1 as brick-and-mortar stores were variably shut down during the period across the globe. I believe this led to the sales mix shifting towards online channels wherever possible; Mindfactory, being an e-retailer, temporarily benefited from this mix.

Looking into the future

Now that lockdowns are being lifted across the globe and brick-and-mortar stores are coming back online, Intel and AMD’s sales volume at Mindfactory is returning to normalcy, and I expect their combined sales volume at the e-retailer to drop in the coming few weeks at least. Investors need not be concerned by this sequential drop. AMD’s overall sales volume during the first week of June is still higher than the levels seen during March.

Also, Intel recently released its 10th generation Comet Lake chips, but there’s no clarity on when exactly is AMD releasing its next-gen Ryzen 4000 series desktop chips. This may cause a shake-up in market share figures between the duo in Intel’s favor over the coming weeks. However, I expect market share changes to be minimal, as there have been mixed reviews for Intel’s 10th gen Comet Lake processors (such as here) versus AMD’s nearly year-old Ryzen 3000 SKUs.

I suspect that Intel will, at best, gain 200-300 basis points at Mindfactory market share in the coming few weeks until AMD releases its highly anticipated Ryzen 4000-series desktop processors sometime later this year. If these trends are prevalent across international markets and also across different sales channels, then AMD’s computing and graphics-side financial growth momentum may remain intact over the coming weeks and months.

Final Thoughts

I’d like to point to readers that Mindfactory is a popular e-commerce store for PC parts in Germany. It caters mostly to DIY PC builders in the country, and it’s unlikely to include any wholesale/OEM sales component. So, this data, at best, should be used to spot traction-related trends prevalent within the online retail space, for PC parts from Intel and AMD.

There’s also the risk that Intel’s Comet Lake SKUs go on to sell really well in the coming weeks. Our thesis breaks down in that case, as then it would imply that the chipzilla will gain more than the hypothesized 200-300 basis point share gain at Mindfactory. So, investors must be aware of these risk factors when extrapolating the said data points.

But having said that, it’s an encouraging sign for AMD’s long-side investors that the chipmaker has been able to retain its market share even after a year of launching its Ryzen 3000 series line-up. If its products had lost their relevance, the Mindfactory data, which is the DIY PC builders' sales channel, would have surely reflected the change in narrative.

But this shift hasn’t happened yet, and AMD continues to dominate Intel in the said sales channel. So, I expect AMD’s financial growth momentum to more or less remain intact over the coming weeks. Investors may want to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating in the rumorverse and remain long on AMD. The company still has plenty of growth in store. Good luck!

