I have been looking forward to discussing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) again. This time, I will tell you why I moved this stock on my dividend watchlist as I am planning on buying this stock as a long-term investment. I like the company's long history of rapidly raising dividend payments, its solid financial position, and healthy cash flow. While COVID-19 has crushed the economy, and we might not be looking at a V-shaped recovery, I am planning on buying Caterpillar's >3% dividend yield to add industrial exposure to my portfolio as I do not own basic material-related dividend stocks. In this article, I will tell you why Caterpillar is the right stock in this case.

Caterpillar - Buying Cyclical Exposure

Let's start this article by looking at some characteristics that make Caterpillar an interesting stock. As the company's stock price in the graph below clearly shows, the stock has returned roughly 8.3% per year since 2005. As good as this sounds, investors have been through some very volatile times. The obvious one is the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 followed by the commodity peak of 2011. Then, in 2014, the world saw a global manufacturing recession. In 2018, global economic growth peaked again followed by COVID-19 in Q1 of 2020. Note that I added the price of copper to the graph below (red line). I am using copper as a proxy for global commodity prices as a lot of commodity ETFs are overweight oil. While Caterpillar has a wide variety of products, the company is a good proxy to trade the global economy. As you can see below, during weaker economic times, Caterpillar gets dragged down by falling commodity prices. Mining companies are unlikely to accelerate capital spending when their outlook worsens. While I am not a big fan of holding commodities long term, Caterpillar has the benefit that, even during longer commodity declines (2011-2014), the stock price is able to remain stable as a lot of companies simply have to invest in equipment.

With that said, Caterpillar sells more than just mining equipment. In 2019, more than 40% of its sales came from construction industries, followed by 34% of sales generated in the energy and transportation industries. Resource industries accounted for 18% of sales. Financial products were slightly more than 6% as financing is increasingly more profitable for the company.

As you probably already guessed, the company's sales and operating income are cyclical as well. Both the Great Financial Crisis and the 2014-2016 manufacturing recession hit the company's financials like a wrecking ball. Sales fell by roughly $20 billion in 2009 and roughly $30 billion between the commodity peak of 2011/2012 and 2016. Regardless, on average, sales improve by 3.7% per year. Operating income is even more impressive as the company's operating performance has a CAGR of 7.1% since 2004. This includes two years with operating income down more than 75% from its prior peak.

With that said, let's look at the company's dividend payments and buybacks.

Investor Returns Are High And Sustainable

The graph below is what keeps investors smiling. As you can see, Caterpillar has raised dividends every single year - even during the tough years. For example, prior to the Great Financial Crisis, dividends soared by roughly 20% per year. In 2009, the company still raised dividends - this time by slightly less than 4%. This growth rate accelerated to more than 16% right before the global manufacturing recession hit the company. Still, the company raised its dividend again in 2017. In 2019, when the stock was down due to global growth concerns, management raised dividends again by almost 18%. When looking at the bigger picture, Caterpillar's dividends have a 16-year CAGR of 10.5%. That's roughly 5x the Fed's inflation target. The company also buys back shares. However, as the total number of dilutes shares outstanding has declined from 707 million to 567 million over the past 16 years, this impact is much, much smaller than the benefits provided by rising dividends.

As good as all of this sounds, let's check the company's cash flow and balance sheet as nobody wants to buy a company that debt finances its dividends and struggles to generate free cash flow.

First of all, it's important to mention that Caterpillar's dividend payments are roughly 15% to 40% of the total cash from operations. You guessed it already, but cash from operations is as cyclical as sales and even more volatile as more factors are influencing this number. For example, 2004 saw negative cash from operations due to a big outlier in net working capital. Additionally, the company's net change in cash is a net positive. Note that net change in cash, in this case, is cash flow after operating, financing, and investing activities.

Normally, this is the part where I discuss the balance sheet. However, as the company has been through some troubles in its first quarter, I will combine these two things.

Q1/20 And Balance Sheet Strength

Before I go any further, if you want a detailed version of the company's first-quarter, feel free to read this article. In the first quarter, Caterpillar's sales declined by 21%, with adjusted earnings per share falling 46%. Regardless, the company paid dividends of $1.03 per share, which translates to a payout ratio of 51.9%. While the company is focusing on adjusting its inventories and production to meet falling customer demand, investors continue to benefit from a strong balance sheet. In the first quarter, the company saw a net change in cash of $1.2 billion as total debt worth $2.5 billion was repaid. That is roughly $1.2 billion more than the prior-year quarter. Cash from operations was up $10 million from the prior-year level - mainly due to changes in accounts receivables. With regard to the company's debt levels, not a lot has changed. Total liabilities are valued at 81.2% of total assets. This is unchanged from the prior-year levels. It's not a number that makes it the 'safest company ever', but the company is operating well with a somewhat elevated debt load. Adding to that, EBIT is covering interest expenses 15x. And this is after EBIT took a hit in the first quarter. Note that net debt is valued at 3.3x EBITDA. That's sustainable. Even adjusted for capital expenditures (EBITDA-Capex), this number rises to just 4.3x.

With regard to liquidity, the company has a current ratio of 1.4x. Meaning current assets are covering 140% of current liabilities. Even adjusted for inventories (quick ratio), this number falls to just 0.90. Note that the first quarter cash balance was $670 million. Additionally, the company has access to an available global credit facility of $7.75 billion as well as supplemental liquidity facilities worth $8.0 billion. Overall, available liquidity resources surpass $20 billion. Technically speaking, this would be enough to erase one-third of total liabilities.

Takeaway

Caterpillar has entered the worst economic environment since the Great Financial Crisis in February of this year. While Q1 was a total mess, Q2 is expected to be even worse. The good thing is that Caterpillar has been through many economic cycles and always managed to come back stronger. I expect the dividend to be safe and have no doubt the company will come back stronger than ever in 2021 as I expect global commodities to rally due to a weaker dollar. For now, I am trying to buy Caterpillar as close to $100 as I can. I do not expect the stock to drop to $80, but I would love to buy it below $115. As I already own cyclical exposure, I am not too worried about maybe missing some upside. What I do worry about is buying too much at current levels. Right now, the stock is down roughly 13% year to date, which means investors are pricing in a V-shaped economic recovery. Any risks of an extended period of weakness are not sufficiently priced in.

Either way, if you disagree with my economic view and believe timing should completely be ignored, I think you should only make sure that your Caterpillar exposure is adjusted for its above-average volatility. Make sure to start buying slowly at current levels. Other than that, I think we are looking at a tremendous long-term opportunity which gives dividend portfolios industrial/basic material exposure, strong dividend growth, and a tremendous business track record.

On a side note, I will write an update covering all of my existing dividend holdings as soon as possible as I am planning on expanding my dividend coverage starting in July of this year.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

