Deckers Outdoor's share price has seen a strong rally across May to now put the shares up YTD. The company's fourth quarter report proved that they have done well to mitigate the effects of the crisis. I believe that Deckers Brands can weather the short-term storm in relation to store closures and continue to fuel expansion and greater shareholder value over the years to come.

Source: Deckersbrands.com

Fourth Quarter Report and Full Year Results

The company posted a strong fourth quarter report and full year 2020 results. These results showed that they have done well to mitigate the effects of the crisis and store closures. The three months were to the 31st March, and so had around half a month of affected sales. This caused overall net sales to decrease 4.9% to $374.9 million from $394.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Margins remained strong at 51.5%, showing the strength in the brand image and good price control - still full price selling. One of the main impacts the crisis had (other than store closures) was the company had to close their distribution centre in March but acted swiftly to get it reopened as quickly as possible (within a week). Earnings per share were, of course, down from the prior year. However, the company still remained very profitable throughout the period with an operating income of $16.7 million or $0.57 fully diluted earnings per share. The company's ecommerce platform has performed really strong throughout the period as it has seen triple-digit growth. CEO Dave Powers highlighted that they are seeing substantial new customer gain in their earnings call:

We are also experiencing a substantial gain in new customer acquisition online, which has been great news as we know that customers entering our online database have a higher lifetime value and purchase frequency than those purchasing in stores. We are especially excited about UGG customer acquisitions as this is typically a lower volume period for the brand. And our strategy aims to convert these new customers into repeat purchases down the road in the holiday period.

Although the company's ecommerce business will not wholly mitigate the loss of retail store sales over quarters to come, acquiring new customers who will continue to shop online in the future will contribute to sales over the long term.

The more impressive results came in the overall full year delivering revenues of $2.1 billion up 5% from full year 2019. This means that Deckers have now delivered 3 years of year-on-year growth as management have executed on their growth plan set out a few years ago. When delving deeper into the 'brand summary' for the final results for how each of Deckers' brands performed, it is clear to see where COVID-19 had the greatest impact and how well the company would have performed without the crisis. Both 'UGG' and 'Sanuk' brands performed particularly poor during the fourth quarter, with sales down 18% and 58%, respectively. The 'UGG' brand provides the majority of the company's revenues ($1.5 billion representing 71% of total sales), and the crisis caused overall year sales of the UGC brand to decrease by 0.8% year on year. However, this brand would have shown growth without the fourth quarter pressures.

The company's 'HOKA ONE ONE' brand ($353m annual sales representing 16% of total) delivered extremely impressive sales for quarter four where its strong performance across the year continued into the final quarter delivering a sales increase of 51% in Q4 and 58% across the full year. Looking at the other elements of the business, 'Teva' brand's net sales increased 0.4% to $138.0 million for the full year (representing 6% of total. While the company's 'Sanuk' brand represents only 2.4% of total revenue, here the sales declined by 38% from 2019 into 2020.

Future Growth drivers

The predominant brand that I believe will play a big influence in driving growth and shareholder value going forward is the company's 'HOKA ONE ONE' brand. After delivering strong sales across the year and the robust nature of the brand in mitigating the sales effects of the virus, this brand will be a large catalyst for shareholder value going forward. If growth in this business is sustained, then in the future, the brand has the ability to make a significant contribution alongside 'UGG' - although it is currently a long way off. The company continues to place a large amount of focus and resources towards 'HOKA ONE ONE' as it provides the greatest amount of opportunity for shareholders going forward.

The company outlined its expansion plan strategy in their Baird 2020 presentation. The ecommerce side of the business will become increasingly important going forward as both the near and long term as consumer trends are transitioning to the web. This may also be accelerated by the current crisis. They also want to "de-seasonalise the business and move beyond just footwear". If Deckers is able to pivot away from primarily just footwear (which is what all four of their brands are predominantly known for), it can generate a far greater amount of sales through more diversified offerings. This transition will involve greater digital marketing for the other products they offer which they did reference as part of the strategy going forward in the presentation. The company has already taken action to move in that direction with the 'HOKA ONE ONE' new apparel line launch in March.

The company continues to build a diversified business model that in the future will be less reliant on the sales purely of one segment ('UGG'). They are putting themselves on a path to achieve this through the broad range of demographics that the company is targeting (e.g. 'UGG' - younger consumers and 'HOKA ONE ONE' - high end premium consumers), while they are also looking to accelerate international sales. International sales which represent 34% of total sales were relatively disappointing, decreasing by 1.4% for 2020. Sales improvement going forward will be important as this part of the business is currently lagging. The sales growth is clearly coming from the US currently, so if the company can bring international sales in line with domestic, far greater value will be unlocked for investors. 'Supercharging' the company's ecommerce platforms will play a vital role in this going forward.

Liquidity

The company continues to maintain a very robust balance sheet, allowing them to steady the ship for future headwinds. Deckers has plenty of headroom:

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a liquidity position of over $1 billion dollars, which included $649.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $469.5 million available under its existing revolving credit facilities.

Having a large amount of liquidity is a real positive for Deckers. The company's large cash position has prepared for the worst scenarios they face, including COVID-19. Investors should be pleased to see that, unlike the majority of other retailers during this period, they haven't had to access extra liquidity - showing the resilience of the business. The company continues to maintain a well managed debt pile of circa $600-700 million. If the company can weather the period without adding to this debt pile, the company will come out of the crisis in a very strong position. Due to the high cash position pretty much level with debt and further available liquidity under the company's revolving credit facility, the risk of a liquidity crunch is highly unlikely.

Risks

The predominant risk facing an investment in Deckers right now is short-term losses and how this influences the share price. Now that shares have recovered well from the lows to stand level on the year, there is a real risk of further dips as the immediate future quarters' trading may disappoint. However, this should be largely understood and anticipated by the market. These near-term quarters generally have a greater reliance on physical sales, and so I fully expect that, over the short term, results will take a hit. After all, the CEO did highlight this in the earnings call:

I would like to caution now as we move into the second and third quarters, retail volume typically becomes more impactful to our overall results. And we do not expect e-commerce to fully capture lost retail sales volume in the event as stores remain closed or limited in operation.

Conclusion

I believe that the performance of Deckers Brands throughout this crisis so far has displayed the resilience and strength of the underlying business. Although there is no forecast for 2021 because of the unpredictable nature of current circumstances, the company is well placed to deal with the current crisis. It is particularly pleasing to see 'HOKA ONE ONE' continue its growth into quarter four. Once the company weathers the current storm, there is a large amount of catalysts to push the share price higher over the long term, particularly if the company can improve and grow international sales going forward. I see Deckers Brands as a long-term buy.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.