AT&T (T) has, for long, been considered as the blue-chip stock that provided stability to various kinds of portfolios, but the Street’s perception towards the stock may have changed of late. Latest data reveals that institutional investors actively sold their positions in AT&T during the last 13F cycle; 25 of its 45 largest institutional investors reduced their positions in the name. With AT&T’s largest investors losing confidence in its growth prospects, retail investors may also want to reassess their investment thesis and lower their price projections for the telecom giant's stock. Let's take a closer look.

(Source: Business Quant)

The Data

Let me start by saying that institutional investors tend to have several tools at their disposal - such as access to company managements and activist shareholder groups, supply chain connections and research tools - which give them an edge over retail investors. So, tracking institutional trading activity can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares may be headed next.

Coming to AT&T, 1239 institutional investors collectively bought about 190 million of its shares, whereas 1288 investors collectively reduced their positions in the telecom giant by about 273 million shares. This created a net selloff of 83 million shares, or about 1.2% of the company’s overall shares outstanding. This figure may not mean much in isolation, but some of the other ancillary data points suggest that there was an active selloff in AT&T shares.

(Source: Nasdaq)

For starters, note that the number of institutions that reduced their positions in the telecom giant outnumbered those that accumulated its shares. This crude comparison doesn’t factor in the share quantities involved, but this initial test reveals that this class of market participants was slightly more inclined towards offloading AT&T shares in the last 13F cycle.

Next, I took a deep dive into the holdings of AT&T’s 45 largest institutional investors to see if they traded any differently. As it turns out, 25 of its 45 largest holders reduced their positions in the name. This means a good 55% of the sample size was inclined to sell AT&T stock rather than accumulating or holding on to their positions in the name.

(Data from Nasdaq, chart compiled by author)

I looked at the institutional trading activity pertaining to other telecom and media firms to gain a different perspective on the data. My thought process was that maybe the coronavirus outbreak was causing these investors to panic and flee. But the results did not corroborate this thesis.

As it turns out, AT&T saw the highest levels of institutional selling in the small group of companies in my study. If the coronavirus-driven panic and fear was causing investors to flee the markets, we would have seen an elevated selloff in other mentioned names as well. But clearly, it’s AT&T that suffered the most.

(Data from Nasdaq, chart compiled by author)

So, this establishes the fact that institutional investors actively sold off AT&T shares in the last 13F cycle. But this brings us to the question - why did institutional investors grow bearish on the telecom giant in the first place?

Reasons for Bearishness

For starters, the last 13F cycle closed on March 31, and AT&T’s management has, since then, reassured investors twice (here and here) about its commitment to sustaining dividend payouts. Yet, there has been heightened debate of late about whether the telecom giant will be able to sustain its dividends or not. The stock yields a significant 6.86% at the time of this writing, so it can’t be simply ignored. So, I suspect that the uncertainty surrounding AT&T’s dividend payouts encouraged risk-averse income-seeking institutional investors to reduce their exposure to the name in the last cycle.

More to the point, there’s still no clarity on when exactly will AT&T fully resume its operations. For instance, its media business has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. From the company’s Q1 earnings call:

In the media business, COVID has impacted us on the theatrical and TV side, with production studios and theater shutdown and less advertising revenues with the postponement or cancellation of sporting events. We also expect our pay TV business to be impacted by the economic headwinds… The studios are dark for now, but as soon as we can resume production, we plan to get back where we left off in March with the steady stream of new offerings in the fall and winter.

Fast forward to last week and management’s letter to its shareholders reads that the company is “still evaluating the near- and long-term impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic... AT&T has limited visibility on the pandemic’s impact on the overall economy and how long the effects will continue to be seen.” There wasn’t any mention of production studios resuming operations.

This presents a whole new risk factor in itself. Since AT&T hasn’t yet fully resumed its operations, and its management still doesn’t have visibility on when the company's operations will return to normalcy, we may be looking at lowered revenue estimates for the current fiscal year. The chart below highlights that AT&T’s revenue estimates for FY20 have already been lowered by as much as 7% in a span of just a few months, and these estimates could be lowered still if things don’t normalize soon for the company. So, we’re looking at variably reduced growth prospects for FY20.

Data by YCharts

Also, HBO Max’s prospects have been under intense debate throughout 2020, with some arguing that the streaming service is priced at an exorbitant premium. So, it’s possible that institutional investors sold AT&T’s shares on the expectation of a lackluster HBO Max launch. Several authors have already explained here on Seeking Alpha itself that the HBO Max launch wasn’t a blockbuster success, so we may be looking at lowered revenue estimates on this front as well.

What Lies Ahead

I’d like to point to readers that institutional trading activity is a lagging indicator, based on the trades that have already taken place in the past, so we shouldn’t expect this data to single-handedly affect AT&T stock price going forward. Readers and investors should, at best, use this data to ascertain if the institutional trading activity lines up with their investment thesis.

Having said that, readers and investors may want to reassess their long-side thesis in the name. The stock was trading between $26 and $39 during the last 13F cycle when these institutional investors offloaded their AT&T shares. These investors sold the stock, as perhaps they felt it to be overvalued in the mentioned price band given the newly emerged risk factors. So, I don’t think the stock would reach its 52-week highs anytime soon, and would remain subdued for the coming weeks and months until the company fully resumes its operations. Good luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on AT&T next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.