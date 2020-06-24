If Gold Breaks $1,750, The Short Squeeze Is On

If $1,750 is broken to the upside, the losses of the swaps will become the gains of the producers, meaning the gold miners.

Plus, open interest now is much lower than it was back then and gold producers have radically lowered their own short positions, increasing pressure on the swaps.

This squeeze looks like it will be much more extreme than the last because the starting point for gold is higher and the short position to be covered is larger.

Want to know what a gold short squeeze looks like on a chart? Look no further than the 52-week period from September 2010 to September 2011.

The Gold Short Squeeze of September 2010-2011

Why do I call the period in the red box specifically a gold short squeeze? Because the Commitments of Traders (NYSE:COT) disaggregated reports at that time show that to be the case. Starting in September 2010, gold swap dealers, meaning bullion banks like JPMorgan (JPM) that are not gold producers, went from being net short 112,556 gold futures contracts all the way to net long 6,723 contracts by the end of September 2011. Here are the figures, screenshot below, taken from here. COTDLC (S) means swap dealer net position. COTDLC (P) means producer, aka gold miner, which sells on the futures market what it produces out of the ground.

In that period where we saw a net flip of 119,279 contracts from short to long in the swap dealers, gold’s starting point was $1,236. Gold eventually rose 56% to its nominal all-time highs at $1,923. I believe we are now in a similar situation as we were in September 2010, except more extreme, in 5 specific ways.

First, as mentioned, the starting point for gold back then was 30% lower than it was now, $1,236 vs. $1,750. That’s straightforward. Second, the swap dealers are more heavily short this time, over 170,000 compared to 112,000 back in September 2010, more to cover. Also straightforward.

Gold Producers Ganging Up On the Swaps?

More nuanced, third, as you can see from the producers figures above (top two red rectangles), the producers did not reduce their short positions significantly at that time, lowering them by only 8% from 190,184 to 174,837 contracts short. That makes sense in that miners should want to sell futures and lock in good prices for their gold when prices are high. This time, however, the producers have reduced their short positions significantly by about 45%, adding much more pressure on the remaining short positions of the swap dealers. Here are the relevant tables:

February 17 corresponds to the highest swap short position ever recorded on the COTs at 226,531. At that time, producer shorts were 159,081. The latest reading for June 22, however, shows the producers have aggressively reduced their shorts by almost half, while the bullion banks haven’t been able to reduce their short positions at all since gold bottomed on March 16 at $1,450 (middle box). Remember, gold producers can’t really get caught in a short squeeze per se because they produce the actual stuff. Bullion banks, which do not, certainly can. It looks like producers are ganging up on the swaps by selling less gold futures, either by choice or circumstance from coronavirus complications or both.

Gold Open Interest Still Has a Long Way to Climb

Third, open interest was sitting at an all-time high at the beginning of the September 2010-September 2011 short squeeze, about 660,000 contracts outstanding (left arrow below). This time, open interest has already collapsed from new all-time highs of 800,000 contracts in January, weeks before the net swap short position maxed out on February 17. See below:

The significance of this point is that the price of gold tends to rise as open interest rises, and now there is a lot more room for open interest to rise than there was in September 2010 with all-time highs already hit. Rising open interest with a rising gold price is a matter of logic. Short-sellers, usually either producers or swap dealers, must supply the contracts for speculators to go long, which increases open interest.

Money Supply On Pace to Triple In a Year

Fourth, from a fundamentals perspective, the rate of monetary expansion today is way beyond any records ever recorded. According to the Federal Reserve, the rate of expansion of the money supply right now is about 50% for the quarter. Annualized, that’s 200%!

In other words, we are on pace, since March 9, to triple the money supply on an annualized basis. This is the basic reason why people buy monetary gold.

So, now we have a higher starting point for the gold price, more contracts for the swaps to cover, a lower open interest starting point, much less gold futures sold short by producers, and money supply on pace to triple in a year. Given all that, then I believe we can safely assume that if a short squeeze is happening, it will likely be more extreme than the one we saw from September 2010 to September 2011, when gold rose 55%. So, what about evidence of the actual short squeeze itself? It’s also in the COTs.

First though, the daily gold chart:

We’ve been in a very narrow trading range since April 14 that keeps gradually narrowing. The 14-day RSI has barely budged during that time. I try to look for rational explanations for chart patterns in investor behavior, rather than personifying charts and treating them as entities with a consciousness of their own. That said, why would price coil like this? Since the price hasn’t moved much, we can assume that most sellers are not primarily profit-takers here. Profit-taking makes more sense when there’s a big correction after a big move higher. These small moves are something else. What are they? I believe they are the swaps trying to cap gold at $1,750. This is what the most recent disaggregated COT figures seem to suggest.

COTs Suggest Gold Short Squeeze Underway

We do know that bullion banks, aka swap dealers, are trying to get out of the gold market from this Reuters report ever since they lost hundreds of millions in March. This is now their open, stated goal - to reduce gold futures exposure, meaning reduce their short positions. Second, we know that by the COT numbers they are failing to do so. Here are the latest figures from the same COT source above, compared with the all-time highs in contracts held short by swaps on February 17 and the lows in gold at $1,450 on March 16.

As you can see above, while the producers in the top red rectangle have reduced their shorts significantly by about 45%, the swap dealers look stuck. They were able to reduce short exposure by 26% from the all-time peak as gold fell in March down to $1,450, but since then, they have not reduced them any further. In fact, swap gold shorts have increased slightly by over 2,100 contracts. Gold, meanwhile, has risen 10% since the swaps were record short in mid-February.

The swap dealers appear in a bind. $1,750 has been tested repeatedly since early April, and this level serves as very long-term resistance ever since gold fell back through it from all-time highs way back in September 2011. The producers may have sniffed this out, because if they can force a squeeze in the swaps, they will be able to sell their gold at much higher prices. They have a vested interest in ganging up on the swaps here.

For the swaps, if they do not increase their short positions, the speculative longs will have to bid more to get someone to play the other side. That would push the paper price higher, making the book value of their short positions even worse. If they do increase their shorts, they only dig themselves deeper into the hole they have already stated they are trying to get out of. So, it appears the best they can do right now is manage the position by trying to keep gold capped below $1,750 at least until the end of the quarter on June 30th, when they have to compile their book value balance sheets.

$1,750 Last Line of Defense?

Which tells me, if $1,750 gets broken to the upside and holds, we could see the swaps give up and reluctantly cover into strength. This could force gold back up to all-time highs, turning bullion bank losses into gains for the producers. In other words, if you’re still not long gold stocks yet, now is the time. It looks like gold is weeks, or maybe even days, away from a major break to the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAAU, GDX, GDXJ, SLV, GLD, NEM, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.