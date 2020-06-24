Demand has proven softer than expected, as Tesla added the Model Y to its referral program in June; it took a year for it to add the Model 3.

Tesla (TSLA) has captured the public market’s imagination in a way few companies have ever managed in history. Despite having production output that is only a small fraction of that of established automakers, such as Ford (F) and Toyota (TM), Tesla has seen its market capitalization rise to $185 billion - the largest of any automaker in the world.

Key to Tesla’s valuation is the market’s expectation of truly massive long-term growth. That growth will depend on the company’s ability to expand production of its existing lineup and rapidly scale new products. The Model Y, which is billed as a compact SUV, is Tesla’s newest vehicle to reach the market. CEO Elon Musk has promised that the Model Y will be Tesla’s best-selling vehicle and will finally allow the company to achieve sustained profitability.

Unfortunately for Tesla and its bulging market capitalization, it appears that the Model Y rollout is not going smoothly. Moreover, there are signs that demand for the company’s latest product may not be as great as Musk believed. Unless things change quickly, Tesla may find the ground fall out from under its lofty valuation.

Quality Is A Big Problem

Poor build quality was a big problem during the initial ramp of the Model 3 sedan, Tesla’s first mass market vehicle. Evidently, the same growing pains have afflicted the Model Y.

On June 8th, Musk sent an email to employees extolling them to increase Model Y production speed while reducing defects. His concern appears warranted in light of the growing number of reports of widespread build quality problems.

Even Fred Lambert, editor of Electrek and a long-time Tesla evangelist, has proven unable to ignore the issue. On June 16th, Lambert published an article detailing the Model Y’s many problems, stating that “forums are flooded with new buyers reporting issues with their new Model Y, refusing deliveries, and in some cases, Tesla proactively canceling deliveries due to issues.” His conclusion was scathing:

“I am the first to cut Tesla some slack when it comes to the quality of vehicles early in a production ramp-up, but this seems a lot worse than usual. We covered the Model 3 launch closely and it certainly wasn’t without quality issues, but it was nothing like the reports I am seeing for Model Y these days.”

Unsurprisingly, Lambert found himself inundated by attacks from Tesla fans and supporters. But he was unwilling to recant his criticism. Taking to Twitter, Lambert again blasted the Model Y’s quality, calling on Tesla to take a step back from mass production until the vehicle’s problems are resolved:

“I am aware of how hard production ramps are and I was holding off on reporting about the quality issues when it was only about paint, trims and other cosmetic problems, but now the backseat and seat belt issues are just another level and I had to report. Some of [the] cars Tesla is attempting to deliver are just in ridiculous conditions that should have never made it to customers. I hear Tesla is catching some before delivery, but too many are making their way to customers and I have to think end of quarter has something to do with it...



"I am a Tesla shareholder and 100% believe in Tesla's mission to accelerate the advent of electric transport. It's based on that I suggest Tesla takes a step back with Model Y, take the hit in Q2, and focuses on quality before ramping up.”

By Musk’s own admission, the troubled Model 3 production ramp nearly killed Tesla. If the company were to follow Lambert’s advice, it could cripple Tesla’s growth narrative and throw the company’s high-flying valuation into doubt. Thus, Tesla faces a hard choice between “taking a step back”, which may hobble its narrative, and pushing forward despite persistent quality issues, which may alienate its loyal customer base - especially in the Chinese market.

Demand Looks Weaker Than Expected

In January 2019, Musk boasted that the Model Y would be Tesla’s most popular vehicle by far:

“I expect the demand for the Model Y will be maybe 50% higher than the Model 3. It could be even double. The mid-size SUV segment is worldwide the most popular type of vehicle, so we will probably see higher volume of Y than 3.”

The company has repeated the same claim, highlighting that the Model Y’s addressable market is much larger than the Model 3’s, as it is a crossover rather than a sedan. The crossover market is indeed substantially larger than the sedan and sports car markets, so Tesla’s hope to open a wider market was not wholly without reason.

Yet, while the Model 3 saw a massive burst of demand and interest thanks to a vast order backlog, the Model Y’s reception since entering production in March 2020 has been notably muted. One problem appears to be a lack of differentiation from the Model 3. As I explained in an article last winter, the Model Y appears to be little more than a slightly upsized Model 3, rather than a true compact SUV as it was originally billed. Its relatively limited interior space and cramped third row reduce its attractiveness compared to its peers in the segment.

Notably, there appears to be far less public interest in the Model Y compared to the Model 3. When the latter ramped up production 2018, it was met with widespread market and consumer attention. That has not been the case with the Model Y. One analyst, writing under the nom de tweet Stupid Investment Baby, found that the Model Y has failed to attract anything like the level of Google search interest compared to the Model 3, based on reviews of Google Trends and Wikipedia page views.

Other than a brief spike in March 2019, when it was unveiled for the first time, the Model Y has lagged the Model 3 in terms of public interest. This appears to have translated into weak real-world demand, as evidenced by Tesla’s surprise decision to add the Model Y to its referral list in early June. According to Electrek’s Lambert, the unexpected move is a worrying sign of soft demand:

“It’s early for Tesla to add Model Y. The automaker made it clear that it uses the program to create demand and wouldn’t use it on vehicles that already have a backlog of orders and therefore don’t need more demand. It took over a year of deliveries before Tesla added Model 3 to the program, and it only started with Model 3 Performance, the most expensive version of the car. For Model Y, it only took a few months of deliveries for Tesla to add the vehicle to the program. It could be an indication that Tesla is really having issues with demand amid the pandemic.”

Investor’s Eye View

Quality issues are hardly new for Tesla, but the scale of the problems facing the Model Y - and the willingness of even its most ardent defenders to speak out - appears to be. The company has relied on its public mystique and laudatory press coverage to maintain its growth narrative and bolster its stock price. Severe quality issues threaten to sour new and existing customers alike.

Moreover, the preponderance of evidence appears to vindicate the bearish thesis that the Model Y is both insufficiently differentiated to stand out from Tesla’s existing product lineup and lacks the specifications to meet the particular demands of the compact SUV consumer market. With demand looking soft already, the Model Y risks becoming a flop - a potentially catastrophic setback for a company already priced for perfection.

The bottom line is that Tesla is facing a reality far less rosy than it has been portraying for years. The promised explosion in demand for the Model Y has not materialized, while widespread build quality issues suggest the company has not learned from the manufacturing mistakes of the Model 3.

Investors banking on the Model Y to propel Tesla to permanent profitability might be wise to reconsider. Investors have not yet woken up to the harsh reality facing the Model Y and Tesla’s growth narrative more broadly. As that reality sets in over the coming months, I expect the share price to come under intensifying pressure.

