Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is a U.S. waste management company that delivered a 3% revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate in the previous five years. At the same time, its operating income rose 5.9% and pro forma EBITDA improved 4.2%, which indicates that the company optimized its cost structure and expanded margins. Most importantly, as of my calculations, since 2010, its FCF expressed as the difference between operating cash flow, working capital, and capital expenditures, rose more than 1.7x. The median FCF growth rate during that period was 5%.

Being the second-largest player in this industry regarding revenues after well-known Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company is almost immune to the repercussions of the economic downswings. On a side note, WM and RSG trade in tight correlation. Both have been incessantly climbing up in the previous 20 years and significantly dipped three times: in 2000, 2008-2009, and 2020 amid the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession, and the coronavirus pandemic. Except for these corrections, both stocks have been on an upward trajectory and those shareholders who invested $10,000 in 2009 utilizing the rare buying opportunity are now enjoying ~$34,450.

Before we delve into RSG’s fundamentals, I should expound on one essential issue. I believe there are three main equity investment strategies: Oil, Gold, and Trash (it potential barely fits its name). The first one is apt during the times of the economic expansion when activity is climbing to the zenith and the economy drastically needs more fuels, the second one is for a permabear who wants to reap benefits from the distressed economy investing in gold and gold miners, and the latter is a defensive style, which can generate meaningful returns, no matter the market sentiment. For investors who do not shun the Trash investment style and seek to shield their portfolios against abrupt declines in the economic activity, the FCF champion RSG may be worth considering.

What bulls say

Being vertically integrated, presented in 41 states and Puerto Rico, Republic Services operates a fleet of 16,000 trucks; in the 2019 annual report (page 4), citing industry trade publication, RSG named its vocational fleet "the eighth largest ... in the U.S." It has multiple revenue streams that encompass non-hazardous solid waste collection (residential, small- and large-container) and others like transfer, landfill, recycling, environmental services, and, finally, recycling processing and commodity sales. Approximately 80% of revenue has an annuity-type profile (see slide 6), which makes it somewhat protected against the short-term macro headwinds; hence, RSG’s business almost has a non-cyclical nature thanks to long-term multi-year contracts.

An important aspect worth highlighting is that the company has been gradually shifting from gasoline to compressed natural gas-powered vehicles (see page 4). As of the end-2019, around one-fifth of its fleet operated on natural gas. That is both beneficial regarding costs & gross margin and Environmental, Social, and Governance score (or ESG), as its commitment to the reduction in emissions is a positive sign for institutional investors who factor ESG ratings in their investment policy statements and stock-picking strategies.

Apart from revenue stability, next and perhaps the most critical bullish argument is steady growth in FCF and operating cash flows, and, hence, intrinsic value expansion over the years. The high capital intensity (around 12% in the last twelve months) did not hinder it from delivering robust FCF. Since 2010, Republic Services increased organic FCF 1.74x. Its earnings quality has also been remarkable, as, in 2010-LTM, its median FCF/Accounting net income ratio equaled 113%.

FCF/NI touched a nadir of 72% in 2017, as the meager tax rate (a consequence of the U.S. federal tax reform) inflated the GAAP earnings. The fluctuation was one-off in nature, so, investors who own RSG can be confident that the EPS the company delivers is backed by robust FCF.

Next, Republic Services has solid capital efficiency, which indicates its capital deployment strategy has been reasonably calibrated. I would like to ignore the traditional Return on Equity and instead pay attention to Cash Return on Total Capital, the metric of choice in the cases of highly leveraged companies (unfortunately, RSG is not debt-free). CROTC also helps to gain an understanding of how significant a company’s cash generation is in comparison to its earnings potential, and if it efficiently manages its working capital or not.

As comes from the chart above, in 2018-LTM, Republic managed to improve its CROTC by 2% to the decade zenith of 14%. Though it is not close to or above 20%, it is still a nice result.

What bears can say, and the enigma of high debt

Sure, RSG is not a flawless company, and there are a few matters bears can highlight to enhance their theses. First, though the waste-collection business is considered to be almost immune to the GDP contraction, RSG will likely not be able to keep the top line on a pre-crisis level in 2020. Analysts are expecting the 2020 revenue to go down by around 3.9%. Besides, the analyst community does not believe the industry leader Waste Management will emerge unscathed, as its sales are forecast to creep 5.8% lower. The gist is that some of Republic's revenues come from cyclical industries like construction and oil & gas (see page 33). In the Investor presentation (see slide 23), RSG explained that there had been a correlation between its volume and single-family housing starts. As the pandemic has taken a toll on the industry (and the Architecture Billings Index illustrates that vividly), softness in the construction activity will likely be one of the culprits of the single-digit revenue contraction in 2020. Moreover, clobbered exploration & production activity caused by the capex reduction trend in the U.S. shale patch, which, in turn, was precipitated by depressed commodity prices, will likely also adversely affect Environmental Services this year. On a positive side, the impact on the overall top line will be marginal, as ES brought only 1.9% of total revenue in 2019 (see page 34).

Next, a bear will likely point to a high debt load, an around 110.6% Debt/Equity. That looks somewhat puzzling, precisely like in the case of Verisk Analytics (VRSK), a data analytics heavyweight I have covered recently. How did the FCF positive company turn so leveraged? Here we should go beyond the conventional FCF definition and scrutinize all investing activities. It appears that during the previous decade, RSG continuously deployed cash to acquisitions to successfully compete with rivals and expand the market share.

And though its operating cash flow adequately covered inorganic growth initiatives, the company used debt to have more flexibility regarding the allocation of capital to shareholder rewards. So, I would not say that was a perfect strategy. As a consequence, its Net debt/Net CFFO is inflated, equals ~3.7x. In 2020-2024, Republic Services will have to repay a significant amount of notes and financial leases (see page 49), so, it may put acquisition activity on pause or issue fresh debt.

Valuation

Despite the spring rally after the March sell-off, RSG’s valuation had not become too inflated. Here I would recommend using debt-adjusted multiples like EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA and ignore the conventional Price/Earnings due to the high share of debt in the capital structure. All the above-mentioned multiples are at the reasonable levels, well below the early 2020 level, but above 5-year averages.

Final thoughts

Republic Services has a high-quality stable and FCF positive business that is mostly immune to the repercussions of the economic recessions. The company has been growing at a healthy pace in the past. Its top-notch earnings quality outweighs a high level of debt. In sum, it is worth considering for long-term investors.

Thanks to resilient FCF, Republic Services has been increasing Dividend per Share for 16 years. Investors who bought the stock in 2004 are now enjoying a ~8.7% yield, which will likely go even higher in the 2020s. On a negative side, the current dividend yield of ~1.99% is barely attractive.

