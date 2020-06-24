John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), the energy services engineering group, is in the midst of a large re-brand as it tries to reposition itself with a greater focus on renewables. The company has suffered from a couple years of diminishing growth. It has now changed its focus, with net zero carbon emissions targets for the group just 10 years away. I believe this repositioning does have the ability to turn around John Wood Group’s fortunes, particularly with a large focus on trimming debt and deleveraging the company's balance sheet. I also see the current price fall as an overreaction, as John Wood Group is still a profitable entity, albeit not growing currently.

(Source: Proactiveinvestors.co.uk)

Switch in focus

John Wood Group shareholders have been suffering over the last couple years, with the current crisis exacerbating these pressures. The company has now started to accelerate its turnaround plan as it places a greater focus on providing solutions for a more sustainable energy market. This is supported by the company securing two major procurement and construction contracts for U.S solar projects providing a combined output of 190 megawatts and worth $200 million to John Wood Group. This contract complements the company's other contract awards, including onshore wind projects totalling $100 million. John Wood Group says that these wins will see its US renewables business double in size in 2020. Due to the company's smaller size in comparison to other larger plays in the energy sector, it is able to transition a significant part of its revenue mix far more quickly towards renewables projects in order to reach net emissions by 2030.

The company clearly believes that this area will receive far greater investment going forward and wants to position itself accordingly. Although John Wood Group is still a predominantly oil field service-focused company, its commitment to zero emissions demonstrates that the company wants to be part of the "energy transition" going forward and it is targeting contracts that aim to achieve this. The CEO mentioned this along with the net zero 2030 targets:

"As well as setting targets for Wood, we see a key role for our business in the global energy transition journey, applying our technical expertise and trusted experience to support the decarbonisation commitments of companies and governments in a range of industries."

This latest contract win also proves that John Wood Group has diversified its solutions in order to win contracts in all environments, even as the poor oil prices put a strain on its predominantly oil-focused business.

Crisis impact and performance

The company provided a well-anticipated H1 trading update last week, which saw revenues for the six months to June 30th 2020 down 11% and adjusted EBITDA down 19% to $295-305 million. Although these results were disappointing, they were not unexpected and are significantly COVID-19 affected. I believe that these results don't justify the 50% share price fall since March, particularly when studying the planned actions of the company going forward. Although the order book fell 11% since December 2019, it still remains strong at $7 billion, half of which is due to be delivered this year. The company is also confident that it can deliver stronger margins in the second half due to cost savings of $200 million.

At the same time, the group is continuing the shrewd management of its debt pile with a forecast that the debt pile will be "lower" on June 30, 2020, than in December 2019, when it was $1.42 billion. This follows notable actions in H1, including the $399 million sale of its nuclear and industrial services business and the withdrawal of the previously recommended final dividend which preserved $160 million of cash (but would also have contributed to negative shareholder sentiment).

Even though the order book fell 11%, the company still booked new orders of $1.3 billion during April and May, showing continued strong demand for the group's services. The market was neither impressed nor disappointed by the report, but to me it proved the resilience of John Wood Group’s business. The company showed it could act swiftly to cut costs, while also indicating stronger second-half margin performance many times in its trading update. The board seems confident going into the second half of the year.

Conclusion

Over the near term, the main focus for John Wood Group will be continuing to work through its backlog, while also securing some material contracts. The company still maintains ample liquidity and $1.4 billion of headroom against its debt facilities. A pick-up in oil price has helped fuel the company's new contract wins in April and May, and greater stability in relation to this will see more contract wins over the coming months.

I believe that the current share price provides a compelling entry on John Wood Group, particularly over the coming months, as I believe the company will show improvement on margins and profitability, which will lead the market to react positively in the future. The share price being down around 50% since the crisis took hold is an overreaction, in my opinion, as the company has proven now that it can swiftly cut costs while also ensuring focused management of its debt pile.

In the medium term, the board continues to spearhead a greater focus on repositioning the company towards renewables, and although this still represents less than a quarter of the group’s revenues, contract wins in relation to this strategy are accelerating and put John Wood Group in good stead to position itself for future energy transition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.