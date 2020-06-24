The company will continue to struggle in the near-term, but it may prove to be decent over the long-term due to the new product selection.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, oil well services giant Schlumberger Limited (SLB) gave a presentation at the JP Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company devoted a good deal of effort towards discussing its operations and making an investment case in itself. The company also discussed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on its operations and on the energy industry in general. Overall, Schlumberger has seen its operations severely impacted by the global outbreak along with many other companies in the energy industry, and this is evidenced by the recent announcement that it will take a $1.4 billion restructuring charge.

Schlumberger was originally founded in 1926 as the Electric Prospecting Company. In 1927, the company recorded the first-ever electrical resistivity well log in Merkwiller-Pechelbronn, France. Since that time, the company has evolved into the largest oilfield services company in the world, providing a variety of services to the oil and gas industry. These services include things such as seismic acquisition and processing, formation evaluation, well testing, and directional drilling, well cementing and stimulation, artificial life, well completions, flow assurance and consulting, and software and information management. Thus, the company is involved in nearly every aspect of the upstream energy industry except for actually producing oil and gas.

One of the biggest impacts that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has had on the energy industry is a steep drop in the demand for oil. This makes some sense as people were ordered to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel. As one of the biggest uses of oil is for transportation, this understandably reduced the demand for these resources. During the worst of the pandemic, there was a global oversupply of 20-30 million barrels per day. While we have now started to see economies around the world reopen, we are still nowhere near the level of consumption that we were at prior to the pandemic.

Source: Schlumberger Limited

One thing that we see above is that the supply of oil has started to decline. This is due to the fact that upstream companies around the world have begun to cut back on their production in response to the low oil price environment as well as the production cuts that the OPEC++ nations have agreed to. The biggest cuts were made by the various companies operating in the North American shale plays. As we can see here, the number of rigs operating in North America has declined by 60% quarter-to-quarter while the number of rigs operating internationally has only declined by 20% quarter-over-quarter:

Source: Schlumberger Limited

This has naturally had a devastating effect on Schlumberger's business. After all, if there is less drilling activity, then there is less work for Schlumberger to do. This has caused Schlumberger to take steps to preserve the strength of its balance sheet just as every other energy company has:

Source: Schlumberger Limited

As we can see, Schlumberger has taken some extraordinary steps to preserve its balance sheet and financial strength in the current environment. These steps naturally included both cutting its dividend and planned capital spending plans, which are things that every other energy company has done. In addition, the company has reduced its spending on research and engineering, although at only $200 million it is much less than the company's other spending reductions.

One of the more unique things that Schlumberger is doing in order to preserve its financial is a restructuring of its operations. This is something that was announced back around the end of May. The restructuring includes reorganizing its seventeen product lines into four divisions and replacing its GeoMarkets and sub-GeoMarkets teams with five basin groups covering thirty geographic units. As might be expected, these organizational changes will also involve layoffs of some of its 103,000 employees, which will involve the company incurring costs for things such as severance pay. All in all, the company expects that these changes will reduce its costs by approximately $1.5 billion annually, but it will result in the company incurring one-time charges of $1.2 to $1.4 billion. These charges will prove to be a drag on earnings until the restructuring is complete, but this restructuring should prove to be a good thing for the long-term future of the company.

In addition to providing oilfield services, Schlumberger also designs and markets software to upstream energy companies. Schlumberger has been making a big deal out of its software suite in recent quarters and even saw fit to include a dedicated slide about it in the presentation.

Source: Schlumberger Limited

The company's software suite is called DELFI, and as is the case with many modern software packages, it operates in the cloud. Schlumberger describes the package as uniting all of the different parts of the exploration & production life cycle in the cloud. This includes things like monitoring well flow rates, analyzing geological data, fluid inclusion studies, and other things that an upstream or midstream company would need to optimize the output of its assets. As we can see above, the product has already seen reasonably strong uptake by customers, and since Schlumberger sells the product on a subscription model, it provides Schlumberger with a steady source of revenue. This product could prove to be a growth engine for the company as its popularity increases, which could happen in the current environment as the product purports to save money for the customer.

Recently, there has been a great deal of talk about renewable energy, especially among younger investors. This is partly out of fears that the use of fossil fuels is causing climate change and partly out of concerns that the world only has a limited quantity of fossil fuels. In addition, many nations throughout the world have been financially supporting the development of renewable sources of energy for the same reason. Schlumberger has moved to take advantage of this newly emerging industry:

Source: Schlumberger Limited

As we can see, Schlumberger has leveraged its knowledge of drilling technologies to develop a new way to produce geothermal energy. Geothermal power has a number of advantages over other forms of renewable energy, such as solar or wind. In particular, it is not an intermittent source of energy. Solar power only works when the sun is shining and wind power only works when the wind is blowing. Geothermal power provides a much more consistent and reliable source of energy, but it is more expensive to deploy. It is likely that its advantages will make geothermal power an important part of the world's future energy mix, and Schlumberger is positioned to take advantage of this.

In conclusion, Schlumberger has been greatly affected by the decline in energy prices and the resulting falloff in business. This has forced the company to take drastic actions to preserve its balance sheet. In the short-term, these actions will have a negative impact on investors, and it already has. The long-term future of the company is much brighter, though, as it has been working to streamline its operations and introduce new products. This should ultimately prepare it reasonably well for the future.

