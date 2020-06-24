Dividends are an important part of investing for many investors, especially during the challenging times that we are living in now. For many retirees, they can be the biggest component of their income. In addition to retirees, many working-age adults have dividend-paying stocks to supplement their income. This can be helpful during good times to help pay for discretionary spend, such as a family vacation, and especially helpful during difficult times, to help supplement lost income in the event of a job loss.

REITs have long been a favorite of income investors for the steady dividends that they generate. This recession, however, has hit REITs particularly hard in relation to other sectors. Shopping center REITS have been hit particularly hard as many of their tenants have struggled under “shelter-in-place” orders, with a number of them having to cut or suspend their dividends. One REIT that has stood out in maintaining their dividend is Regency Centers (REG). In this article, I intend to assess the safety of Regency’s dividend and make projections based on different scenarios. Let’s get started!

A Look Into Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a large shopping center REIT that has 416 properties totaling 56 million square feet spread across the United States. It has attractive income demographics as the average household income surrounding its properties is $122,000. This compares favorably to the median household income in the U.S., which, according to the Census Bureau, is just $62,000 per household. What I also like about Regency is that 80% of its centers are grocery anchored, which implies that their portfolio is more resistant to the effects of e-commerce.

Management has communicated in its June Investor Presentation that currently, 75% of its tenants are open for business. Given that it had collected 68% and 58% of April and May rent, I estimate that Regency will collect 67% of rent from tenants in Q2. This is assuming that all of the 75% of its tenants that are currently open for business will pay 100% of their rent.

Based on this information, I’ve calculated what the dividend coverage could look like for Q2, and what the “breakeven” rent collection percentage would be in order for Regency Centers to fully cover its dividend. In my model, I have three rent collection percentage scenarios. The first scenario is the estimated 67% Q2 rent collection percentage, which is based on the average of April/May reported figures, and the reported 75% of its tenants being open for business in the June Investor Presentation.

As seen in the graph below, the model shows an estimated Q2 payout ratio of 148%, as common and preferred dividends total $99.4 million, which exceeds the $67 million in Operating Income (calculated as 67% of Q1 revenue minus operating expenses excluding depreciation minus interest expense).

In the second scenario, Regency Centers could achieve a 100% payout ratio, thereby fully covering its dividend if it collects 78% of its average base rent. And lastly, it could achieve a safe estimated 74% payout ratio if it collects 90% of rent from its tenants. Note that this model does not take into consideration gains on disposition of assets, as I consider that to be a one-time event that is not reflective of the underlying run-rate business.

While the dividend appears to be uncovered, I would point out, that the company could choose to fund it with its cash on hand until things get better. As seen below, Regency’s cash balance has swelled as it has drawn upon its credit facilities, as many other REITs have done to boost liquidity. In addition, its balance sheet is in good shape with a 42% Debt to Capital ratio and a solid BBB+ and equivalent credit rating from S&P and Moody’s.

Investor Takeaway

Regency is a high quality shopping center REIT that, like its peers, has come under pressure in the current COVID environment. As demonstrated by the model, it is currently not covering its dividends at an estimated 67% Q2 rent collection rate, and it would require an estimated 78% rent collection rate to fully cover the dividend. While the dividend is in danger, the company could choose to fund the shortfall with its sizeable cash balance as a result of drawing upon its credit facility, with an expectation that things will get back to normal in the coming months. I view shares as a Hold, as I believe they are fairly valued at the current price of $46.13 with a P/AFFO of 15.5.

