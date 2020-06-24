Nothing Can Stop The Market: Harrison

A W-shaped recovery could be in our future since the recession that began in February was so sharp and short.

Companies get away with fraud until the economy goes down, and when that tide recedes, you see who has no clothes on, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison made the remark during a conversation about disgraced German financial services provider Wirecard, which is embroiled in a $2.1 billion scandal. He said the recent fraud revelation is the perfect example of how it works every cycle; when we’re in a bull market all is well, but when the economy weakens, people start to ask questions.

As for Wirecard’s long-term outlook, Harrison thinks they’re facing a long road ahead and we’ll likely see the company go insolvent.

Turning to markets, we saw the NASDAQ hit new all-time highs today, which Harrison said has nothing to do with the narrative but everything to do with the people piling into markets as a result of the Fed’s massive injection of liquidity. Nothing can stop the market, he said, while warning investors that there’s no justification for these levels based on earnings.

“It is a bubble driven by the Fed and liquidity, pure and simple, and it will end badly,” he said.

One scenario he envisions is a W-shaped recovery. When the pandemic started, we had a terrifying drop, then a surge up as places began releasing out of lockdown, but now as we’re seeing dramatic rises in cases, hospitalizations, and soon, deaths, Harrison said there will be a consumer reaction.

Despite the wall of liquidity and bullish equities, consumers will pull back, the data will roll over, and it will have a pernicious effect on economic growth and therefore shares, he said. This second leg down will only begin to reverse once people feel the virus is under control again.

Because the current snapback has been so large the recession that began in February is technically over. If there’s a secondary relapse and we go back into recession, it will likely be longer and more pronounced than the first, Harrison said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.