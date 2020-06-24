This is not an investment at any price and is not worthy of speculation above $30/share.

The company compares itself to Costco, Disney, and Berkshire, but it has little in common with them.

Intro

Founded in 2015, Pinduoduo (PDD) came out of nowhere to achieve a GMV of $144.6B in 2019, an impressive feat regardless of how it was accomplished. That being said, impressiveness is not a sound investment thesis, and long-term investors need reach their own conclusion on the following questions.

How does GMV translate to net income?

How was this GMV growth accomplished and is it sustainable / does it need to be sustained?

Does the current price justify the answer of the above 2?

Let's dive in to see if PDD can live up to its sky-high expectations.

GMV to Net Income

The first number reported by PDD in its 1Q 2020 highlights is GMV of $163.4 billion for the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2020, up 108% y/y. Sales for the quarter, not the year, were $923.8 million, up 44% y/y. Sales for the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2020 were $4.539 billion. PDD lists the relationship between GMV and sales as its monetization rate, which has held steady over the last 6 quarters between 2.8% and 3%. For the TTM ending 3/31/20: Monetization Rate = Sales ($4.539 billion) / GMV ($163.4 billion) = 2.8%. There's our fairly stable link between GMV and sales, which we'll call 3% to account for COVID-19 impact in Q1, although Q1 is PDD's seasonally least important quarter.

Going from sales to net income is harder, but because the company breaks down its income as a percentage of revenues, we'll start there:

The trend isn't good, but it also isn't stable, so I'm hesitant to draw a negative conclusion from this information alone. Where we do have a more stable trend, especially when accounting for seasonality, is PDD's Sales & Marketing Expenses:

The company has consistently spent more than 80% of revenues on sales and marketing expenses alone. Furthermore, S&ME is only 80% of overall expenses, so PDD consistently loses a proportionate amount of money as GMV grows. This answers the first half of question 2, that GMV growth is fueled by S&ME expenses, and that growth is not sustainable. However, if PDD can remove these expenses, it's clearly a very profitable company, so let's look at its chances for doing that.

The Costco + Disneyland Narrative

Pinduoduo's claim is that customers are attracted to the company because it can perfectly blend value with entertainment, and its CEO has expressed his vision for the company as follows:

If you close your eyes and visualize the next stage for Pinduoduo, it would be an exemplification of a multi-dimensional space, seamlessly integrating cyberspace and the physical space. It would be a combination of "Costco" and "Disneyland"

If the company can achieve that vision, you'd be crazy not to invest, but let's open our eyes first and see how it is doing in the key areas that make Costco (COST) and Disney (DIS) successes.

Limited Customer Acquisition Expenses - If you want to shop at Costco's stores, you have to pay an annual fee. If you want to shop at Disney's Epcot (a themed shopping mall with no roller coasters), you pay a fee to enter. People love the products at Costco and Disney so much that they're willing to pay to be customers. On the other hand, PDD rewards users with credit just to check-in via its daily check-in feature, a quality that has more in common with Microsoft's (MSFT) unpopular search engine, Bing, than the companies it seeks to emulate.

Significant Moat - Costco operates a large number of physical stores, allowing its customers easy access to products they trust whether at home or on vacation, as long as they have a membership. The only real competitor in this space is Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club because it's not quick or easy to build out a nationwide chain and, furthermore, get people to pay simply for the privilege of accessing the stores. Disney has leadership positions in theme parks, streaming (Hulu and Disney+), cruises, media, and more - markets not easily broken into. Contrast that with Pinduoduo's single and easily reproducible product as demonstrated by JD.com's (JD) Jingxi, a clone of PDD's app.

(Source: WeChat Analysis)

It's especially concerning that this data was collected only 6 months after Jingxi's launch. PDD is beginning to build up a logistics network, but it's going to take a lot longer than 6 months to match JD Logistics or Alibaba's (BABA) Cainiao.

Product Consistency - An important draw of Costco and Disney is a consistency of experience that customers are willing to pay a premium for. Costco claims to offer bulk discounts, but anyone that does any comparison shopping knows Costco products are often more expensive than comparable Kroger or Walmart products. Disneyland charges a steep fee to walk around nicely arranged piles of plastic, but customers are willing to pay because kids love it, and those kids grow up into adults with fond memories, creating a virtuous cycle. Pinduoduo is well-known for being cheap, with customers willing to take a gamble on knock-off products and scams because it's just that cheap. With a good chunk of the money spent coming from the company's free games and referrals anyway, customers don't have much to lose.

If Pinduoduo can achieve its vision of Costco + Disney, I'd happily believe that the company could remove its Sales & Marketing Expenses. As outlined above, it is a long way off, and as evidenced by ballooning expenses, it seems management agrees.

Profit vs. Cash Flow

One glimmer of hope is PDD's positive cash flow, so I went to the Q1 2020 earnings call and past few years' worth of financial statements to better understand how the company was achieving positive cash flow despite negative earnings. A quick side note regarding the conference call before diving into the financial statements, because this was a particularly frustrating call to listen to. On multiple occasions, the CEO highlighted out-of-context facts, the sole purpose of which seemed to be to impress investors. He commented that customers were purchasing live seafood from Argentina on the app, and while I don't doubt that at least one such transaction occurred, absent any quantification, I'm going to remain in the camp that believes PDD isn't the go-to platform for live Argentinian seafood in China. Another example was the CEO highlighting 600 cars sold during a May shopping festival. Without context, it's hard to say whether that's good news in a country where 3k cars are sold per hour. When a CEO talks about transparency and then highlights edge events that don't give investors an accurate representation of the company's core operations, it's a red flag, but on to the cash flow.

As part of prepared remarks, the CFO responded to a series of questions PDD frequently receives. This one pertains to cash flow:

Is PDD raising money again because it's burning cash too quickly? Many people have assumed that our increased sales and marketing expenses imply we are burning cash and subsidizing our users with investors' capital. We would like to point out to our investors, analysts and the public to look closer at our cash flow statements. Even though we may, from time to time, record a quarter of net operating outflow because of seasonality such as this past quarter, our cash flows from operations on an annual basis have been positive since 2016.

Here's what the financial statements tell us:

2017 2018 2019 Operating Cash Flow $1.38B $1.13B $2.13B Investing Cash Flow $10M -$1.10B -$4.07B Financing Cash Flow $200M $2.52B $2.28B Cash / Equivalents $437M $2.06B $828M Restricted Cash $1.34B $2.38B $3.96B Short-Term Investments $7M $1.11B $5.07B Payable to merchants $1.41B $2.51B $4.30B Merchant deposits $254M $609M $1.13B

A US company like Apple (AAPL) would tell you that restricted cash is primarily to support the iPhone upgrade, and they would break down investments into CDs, treasuries, commercial paper, etc. Many Chinese ADRs, by contrast, are rarely granular enough to know what you're looking at without some detective work.

My first observation is that operating cash flow in both 2018 and 2019 is less than the change in cash payable to merchants plus merchant deposits. When the CFO suggested the company wasn't burning investor cash, he was technically truthful - PDD is using the cash of the merchants on its platform instead.

($4.30B - $2.51B) + ($1.13B - $609M) = $2.31B > $2.13B in 2019

The company doesn't give investors insight into the purpose of the restricted cash, but it appears to all be cash owed to merchants, as is a portion of the short-term investments.

My second observation is the amount of cash being taken in through financing only to end up as short-term investments. This would be understandable if the company was opportunistically raising capital, but that's not the case. PDD's latest capital raise worth over $1 billion came in late March, immediately before the stock price doubled. The only thing that explains PDD's poorly timed capital raise is the need for more cash to keep up sales expenses, coupled with fear that a worsening COVID-19 pandemic might make that raise difficult later on.

My final observation is informed by other comments on the conference call, where management stated:

GOME’s nationwide retail network will play a crucial role in a part of the sales process, and we’re working together to redesign the shopping experience.

This refers to one of PDD's longer-term investments, a $200 million convertible bond purchase that apparently sets GOME up as a critical strategic partner. I'm not sure why PDD thinks investors would believe this narrative given GOME's flagship store on JD, and JD's $100 million in GOME convertible bonds that barely made headlines given its many investments in companies like Five Star, D Phone, and Lenovo's (LNVGY) LeEco.

Overall, management could have easily touched on plans for future investments or mentioned the effect of merchant deposits on cash flow, given that the CFO devoted time to specially address cash flow concerns anyway. These troublesome issues were ignored, but given analysts' singular focus on GMV, I'm not surprised.

Market Capitalization Justification

At this point, the only question left is to determine if PDD's current market cap is justified, or, in other words, is worth the same amount as JD.com or 1/6th of Alibaba. A quick recap on the answers of the first two questions.

The link between GMV and net income is negative. Without a change in strategy, increasing GMV will not on its own generate positive net income. PDD's GMV growth is not sustainable, as there is a direct cause and effect relationship between GMV growth and Sales & Marketing expenses. This is problematic because at the moment it does need to be sustained, as the company's vision of combining Costco + Disney has a long way to go. Furthermore, funding operations from cash flows that need to eventually be paid to merchants is not sustainable.

Absolute Valuation - At this point, Pinduoduo still has to prove that its business model can work. It would have to reduce Sales & Marketing expenses, and not see a proportionate drop in GMV. For that reason, I can't assign any value to PDD's core business on an earnings potential basis, but perhaps there's value in what another company might pay for PDD. Headlines have suggested that "Amazon (AMZN) picked PDD" as a partner in China, when the reality is that Amazon had no choice after watching its market share fall from 15% in 2012 to less than 1% in 2019 on competition from BABA and JD. Furthermore, Amazon did not purchase a stake in PDD like Walmart and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) did in JD, so at the moment, Amazon is telling us that PDD was not worth the ~$40 billion market cap at the time its partnership was established. Alibaba could have easily purchased the entire company any time prior to 2020, but chose to forgo any investment. Instead, both BABA and JD have created duplicate apps in months, demonstrating that any advantages that PDD has are easily replicated. These actions by BABA and JD clearly indicate that PDD is a threat, but that's not the same as being worth something. These actions could simply be tactics forcing PDD to ramp up expenditures, accelerating cash burn. Tencent (TCEHY) owns a considerably stake in PDD worth almost $20 billion (16.5% of shares), although it paid considerably less. Tencent's stake in PDD and JD is more about its proxy war with Alibaba than either of those two companies, and it's worked well. For a few billion dollars of initial investment, Tencent has cost many more billions in expenses for BABA, a worthwhile move as Tencent takes market share in cloud infrastructure and other areas in a move against BABA for Chinese internet dominance. From that perspective, PDD's potential for mutual destruction could be worth as much as $20 billion.

Relative Valuation - Conveniently, PDD has a near-identical market cap to JD at today's prices, and JD is its closest competitor, so it makes sense to compare the two.

Characteristic Advantage Logistics/Shipping JD Real Estate / Physical Presence JD Total Users PDD Sales Growth PDD by %, JD by value Profitability JD Customer Satisfaction JD Partnerships JD

JD's logistics network is unrivaled in China with an advantage not only over PDD, but probably BABA as well. JD has the first-mover advantage in physical stores, both grocery and convenience stores, which double as parts of its logistics network. The company owns a large amount of real estate subsidized at very good prices by the government, further reducing expenses and potentially providing income. JD's logistics network and direct sales approach ensures fast delivery times and product quality assurance that PDD's business model cannot replicate. JD has a ~10% investment from Walmart and a ~1% investment from Google securing foreign partnerships, not to the mention the partnerships with Microsoft, HP (HPQ), Kingston, Western Digital (WDC), and Cloudflare (NET) formed in 2020 alone. PDD leads by total users, but the release and growth of JD's Jingxi throws the sustainability of that advantage into question.

JD's revenues were up $16.4 billion from 2018 to 2019, compared with $2.4 billion increased sales y/y, so while PDD clearly shows higher sales growth as a percentage, JD is growing sales about 7x faster than PDD. Furthermore, JD's total sales for 2019 exceeded PDD's by 17x, and most importantly of all, those sales are profitable.

50% discount for the 50/50 uncertainty around PDD's business model. Specifically, the lack of proof that customers will purchase unsubsidized product.

25% discount for distance in total sales and sales growth.

10% discount for other net disadvantages.

Total discount = 0.5 * 0.75 * .9 = .3375, round it to 35%.

At JD's current market cap near $100 billion, I value PDD at roughly $35 billion.

Conclusion

There is uncertainty in every aspect of PDD's operations, including its core business model. Despite GMV and user numbers, PDD is clearly at an operational disadvantage compared to its competitors. I've sought to make the case in this article that money put into Pinduoduo stock is not an investment.

An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative



- Graham

However, I have also not proven that shorting the stock is a prudent investment either, and my only purpose in providing price targets was to suggest that this stock is also not worthy of speculation. If your goal is to invest, there are many options available to you, but if you agree with my analysis, PDD is not one of them.

