On balance, despite the recent rally on its shares, this stock is still not expensive.

Qualcomm has a very strong balance sheet that supports its dividend policy. However, for now, I expect share repurchases to be cut back.

5G is the biggest question mark here. Even though supply chain restrictions are hampering Qualcomm's revenue growth near-term, there's the expectation that this is temporary.

Investment Thesis

Qualcomm (QCOM) generates strong cash flows and is not expensively valued. For now, supply chain restrictions are weighing down its near-term 5G prospects, but this is largely expected to be temporary. 5G technology in the handset is expected to meaningful boost its revenues over the coming few years.

For now, investors are asked to pay less than 15x trailing free cash flow, which is not expensive at all given its strong balance sheet, and increasing dividend policy. This stock is well worth following. Here's why:

Near-Term Prospects For Investors May Be Priced In Already

Qualcomm (QCOM), together with many companies has rallied strongly since March lows, with Qualcomm's returning to shareholders more than 50% in capital appreciation alone.

In actuality, of late, the market has not been discriminating, with both high-quality and low-quality stocks posting meaningful gains in their share price. Although, it should be noted that Qualcomm's returns have certainly been above average.

Put another way, investors are very optimistic that 5G will be a large and positive driver for Qualcomm's prospects over the coming twelve months.

Indeed, even though the total number of 3G/4G/5G handsets was lower approximately 21% compared with its own internal expectations, Qualcomm was able to still meets its revenue guidance -- a very bullish sign.

Looking ahead, though Qualcomm states that it expects a 30% reduction in handset due to COVID restrictions, investors are looking past this temporary reduction as noise and are expecting handset sales to bounce back sooner rather than later. Consequently, there's still some uncertainty on the macro level, but on balance, there's not much in the way of negative aspects to the story.

Some Positive Aspects To Qualcomm

One of the strongest aspects of Qualcomm is that the majority of its cash flows are organic, without the need to frequently resort to M&A to bolster its financials.

Furthermore, Qualcomm's financial position only has approximately $6 billion of net debt. Given that Qualcomm's total amount of cash flow from operations in fiscal 2019 was higher than this figure, this is a reflection of just how strong and flexible Qualcomm's balance sheet is.

Put another way, if Qualcomm wished it could easily leverage up its balance sheet further, particularly at present, with interest rates so low. But the fact that it has not pursued this avenue speaks of prudence and it is certainly a positive aspect of this thesis.

Indeed, we can see that Qualcomm went ahead and raised its dividend by 5%, despite the global economic uncertainty -- this is certainly a move of confidence in its underlying 5G potential.

How Sustainable Is Qualcomm's Recent Shareholder Return?

During Q2 2020 Qualcomm deployed $1.6 billion to share repurchases. Accordingly, Qualcomm's buyback and dividends together came to $2.3 billion, which is more than double its total cash flows from operations during Q2 2020, which came close to $1.1 billion during the same period.

Hence, I question just how much more firepower will Qualcomm have to repeat this move in the coming quarters? To further illustrate, while its capital returns came to $2.3 billion during Q2 2020, its adjusted EBITDA was just $1.5 billion.

Even if we assume that 5G will provide Qualcomm with substantial tailwinds on market conditions normalize, I am unsure of whether's there's enough near-term growth that will support returning these sorts of sums. Indeed, during the earnings call Qualcomm's CFO Akash Palkhiwala stated,

Given the current economic landscape, we have performed scenario planning with a focus on liquidity and we will continue to evaluate our cash flow and capital policy as the situation evolves. [emphasis added]

Thus, in light of the above statement, I believe investors should not expect the recent level of share repurchases to continue to support Qualcomm's bottom-line profitability.

Valuation -- Still Some Upside Potential

I'm a huge fan of investing in slow-growth companies, with strong leading positions. Particularly companies that are highly free cash flow generative, as Qualcomm is.

Looking back over fiscal 2019, Qualcomm's trailing free cash flow reached slightly more than $7 billion, putting its stock trading for less than 14.3x. Therefore, investors are in no way paying a premium for a 'story'.

Particularly if look elsewhere in the market right now, there are not many opportunities to pay companies with growth that are not priced at approximately double that multiple.

The Bottom Line

Qualcomm carries a reasonable market cap valuation at less than 15 times trailing free cash flow. Also, Qualcomm has a very strong and flexible balance sheet, together with its strong cash flow potential, which is fully supportive of its dividend policy.

Saying that near-term I do not expect Qualcomm to continue to repurchase its shares, opting instead to increase the strength of its balance sheet and preserve liquidity.

However, capital deployment is nice to have, but not the whole story. Once restrictions ease, 5G demand is likely to be a strong revenue growth opportunity for Qualcomm.

Ultimately, Qualcomm is a cheap stock, with some revenue growth potential and it is worthwhile considering.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.