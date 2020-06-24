There are also doubts on the sustainability of Adobe's high valuation metrics, slowing growth in deferred revenue, and its financial strength following a mega acquisition and continued share buybacks.

Inevitably, questions about whether this uptrend can continue, and what price can we expect Adobe to reach, abound.

The last time it happened in mid-February, the stock tanked and reached for the other side of the price channel within weeks.

Adobe has been hitting new all-time highs and is now trading near its upper long-term share price channel again.

Background

Today, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) registered a fresh all-time high again, a feat it has achieved umpteen times since it surpassed the previous record a month ago. The company, which the general population comes to be aware of thanks to its ubiquitous PDF files, caught the attention of my investor friends as it is now trading near its upper long-term share price channel again (see the chart as follows).

Source: ALT Perspective

The last time it happened in mid-February, the stock tanked and reached for the other side of the price channel within weeks. In the past ten years, the stock has also found itself trading within the multi-year price channel as illustrated in the earlier posted chart. Thus, it was fair that several among my investor friends wondered if Adobe could break out of this strong resistance, or should we be expecting a retesting of the support in the coming weeks and months?

It wasn't just the cues from technical charting that raised concerns. Some of the naysayers questioned about:

The sustainability of the "high" valuation (e.g. P/E, P/S ratios).

The slowing growth in deferred revenue, a measure of its future revenue.

Its financial strength following a large acquisition in 2018 and heavy share buybacks in the past years that's still ongoing.

While I hadn't been following closely with the developments at Adobe, the seasoned user of Seeking Alpha's platform in me knew that these doubts wouldn't be difficult to answer. The quest to dispel the concerns motivated me to write this article. The idea was, if I could address them, we will look for an opportunity to buy or accumulate more shares. Otherwise, we will stay away, trim out holdings in Adobe or sell out.

The spoiler alert is that the mentioned worries about Adobe are largely unfounded. Although we have seen several variations of the acronyms featuring the hot favorite tech stocks such as FANG, FAANG, and FAAMG, the A's are referring to Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). Perhaps its nigh time we should consider MAGAFAN to incorporate all?

Source: Adobe (November 2019)

Is the "high" valuation enjoyed by Adobe sustainable?

As with many of the tech stocks, Adobe has enjoyed a remarkable rebound and is even trading higher than before COVID-19 became a buzzword. Since a trough in March, Adobe has risen 53 percent, neglecting fears of an oft-mentioned 'second-wave' along the way.

Data by YCharts

Comparing Adobe to its peers, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) and Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM), the former is the only one with a Neutral quant rating (see the table as follows), while the latter two are tagged 'Very Bullish'. This is a two-level difference, and from the quant factor grading breakdown, it isn't so obvious why Adobe deserved such an inferior rating.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

All three software companies scored a 'D' for Value where the coloring system clearly screams 'red flag!' It's thus understandable why a few of my investor friends expressed reservations on Adobe's valuation, even if its peers are no better. Nevertheless, while Adobe's Growth score is lower than Autodesk and Salesforce.com, it more than made it up with superior grades in the other three categories - Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Sure, Adobe's other quant factor grades look decent, but what about the original concern being the valuation is too rich? Pulling up the price-to-sales ratio chart indeed shows Adobe trading at a high of 17.88 times, surpassing the ratio it was at when it hit a record high back in February. This is also higher than the 12-16 times range it traded since late 2017.

Data by YCharts

The stock market is forward-looking, you say. Right, I agree with the concept. Let's look at the price-to-sales ratio on a forward basis then. The numbers certainly look much better in the coming years. An analyst is projecting Adobe to be achieving revenue of $32.45 billion in the fiscal year ending November 2028. That would bring its price-to-sales ratio to a mere 6.51 times.

Adobe Inc.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Perhaps relying on the forecast of a sole analyst is too risky. That's fair. Nevertheless, looking at the consensus estimates up till the fiscal year ending November 2022 provided by 11 analysts, we still have Adobe trading at a decent price-to-sales ratio of 12.40 times on a forward basis. That would bring Adobe back to the low-end of the 3-year historical range mentioned earlier, as its revenue growth is forecasted to be on an increasing trend from 13.96 percent in the current fiscal year to 15.90 percent in the fiscal period ending November 2022.

The buoyant projections for the revenue are also trickling well to the bottom-line. The consensus EPS estimate will rise from $9.77 in the current fiscal year to $13.07 two years later. The forward price-to-earnings ratio would correspondingly shrink from 44.91 times to 33.56 times. This compares with the 41.95 times for Salesforce.com in its fiscal year ending January 2023.

Adobe Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Hence, a mini-conclusion here is that Adobe's valuation does seem rich currently, but when viewed on a longer term and in the context of its peer group, we could say it's par for the course.

What happened to the deferred revenue growth? It's slowing!

Nothing beats plotting dozens of quarterly numbers on a chart for clarity. Thus, the first thing I did when posed with the question in this sub-section header was to pull up the following chart.

Data by YCharts

After Adobe's quarterly current deferred revenue exceeded that of its reported revenue from late 2014, it has remained so to date. However, the trend looks set to reverse. Plotting the current deferred revenue over the reported revenue shows the ratio declining from around 1.2 times to 1.062 times based on the Q2 FY2020 numbers.

Adobe has long stated the strength of its deferred revenue provides forward revenue visibility. John Murphy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Adobe, reiterated at the Q4 FY2019 earnings call that deferred and unbilled revenues serve as "an indicator of the health of the business going forward." At the rate the ratio is falling, we could see the reported revenue higher than the deferred revenue once again. What's going on?

For readers who have not followed Adobe for quite some time or new to Adobe's reporting, you may not be aware that the company switched from accounting standard ASC 605 to ASC 606 for the fiscal year 2019. Following the adoption of ASC 606, Adobe includes "unbilled backlog" together with deferred revenue as Remaining Performance Obligation or "RPO".

RPO has become important to Adobe as its Adobe.com cloud offerings gain prominence in its business. According to Adobe, its Adobe.com cloud offerings, typically billed monthly, are reported as unbilled backlog, whereas channel offerings billed annually upfront are reported as deferred revenue.

Take the latest reported quarter as an example. John Murphy said that the RPO "grew by 19 percent year-over-year to $9.92 billion exiting Q2 FY2020 and was relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. The strength in acquisition from Adobe.com during the quarter drove a mix-shift from deferred revenue to unbilled backlog. We exited Q2 with $3.46 billion in deferred revenue."

Hence, even though the deferred revenue in Q2 fell $150 million from the prior quarter, RPO remained "relatively flat quarter-over-quarter", thanks to the rise in the unbilled backlog. Similarly, while the deferred revenue exiting Q2 FY2020 rose only $330 million from a year ago, the RPO was higher by $1.55 billion. That is, the majority of the gains in RPO was contributed by unbilled backlog from Adobe.com cloud offerings.

With that, I hope the concern over a lower deferred revenue/reported revenue ratio is considered debunked.

Adobe's financial strength appears weaker following a large acquisition in 2018 and heavy share buybacks in the past years that's still ongoing

Again, instead of pouring over the wall of text in the financial filings and crunching the numbers, it's more convenient to generate the chart showing the net financial debt changes over the years. From this, we can understand why long-time shareholders of Adobe are getting uncomfortable that its net cash position has dwindled from as much as $4.5 billion in 2018 to a mere $237 million at the end of Q2 FY2020.

Data by YCharts

In September 2018, Adobe announced the acquisition of Marketo, a $4.75 billion mega-deal that IDC Sales Technology Research Director Gerry Murray and Program Vice President Melissa Webster said would solidify "Adobe’s position as the market leader in marketing campaign management."

The purchase, which was financed with a combination of new debt and cash, brought Adobe into a net financial debt position, a territory it stayed far away for years. Nonetheless, it quickly got back into net cash and looks set to continue rebuilding its cash position with its strong free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

One operational improvement that helps Adobe's cash flows is its effort in reducing the Days Sales Outstanding ('DSO'). Its DSO has been on a downtrend since 2017 and is now at 40.2 days, down from more than 50 days before 2018.

Data by YCharts

John Murphy said in the latest earnings conference call that Adobe would "cease pursuing transaction-driven Advertising Cloud deals" in view of the extensive global decline in advertising spend amid the operating environment as COVID-19 rages on. The discontinuation of the transaction-driven Advertising Cloud offerings is expected to contribute to a further improvement in the DSO as well as overall gross margins.

While Adobe is a no-brainer beneficiary of the work-from-home phenomenon, it is by no means unscathed from any negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In Q2 FY2020, executives noted "some increase in customer requests for billing concessions."

There isn't much clarity offered such as the quantum involved except that the management would "continue to be focused on working with our customers to ensure their success while managing our cash flows." We can only monitor quarter to quarter on the impact on its cash flows and guidance by the executives.

Meanwhile, Adobe is expected to continue share repurchases. In Q2 FY2020, Adobe repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares at a cost of $850 million. It still has $3.4 billion (as of June 11, 2020) remaining out of the $8 billion repurchase authority granted in May 2018 which goes through 2021. This amount can be fully funded without debt given the free cash flow of $4.4 billion.

Investor Takeaway

I set off to answer three major concerns spelled out by my investor-friends and mentioned in the background section. Since they could also be what readers are worried about, I decided to share my findings in this article. While some doubts about Adobe is unfounded, the stock is seemingly trading near a multi-year price uptrend channel.

It does not necessarily mean that the share price is due for a correction, as the stock should "breakout" or inch its way gradually upwards within the price channel. Nevertheless, if a correction does happen, it would be a great opportunity to buy into Adobe in the sub-$300 range towards the support level perhaps some time in Q3 (see the Yahoo price chart posted at the beginning of this article).

In the longer run, should the price channel hold, the stock could reach $730 by 2022 as reflected in the chart. The strengths of Adobe's product offerings and the staggering scale of user engagements provide it with the runway for further revenue and earnings growth, and consequently, share price appreciation. Adobe's FY2019 revenue of $11.2 billion is a small fraction of the estimated $128 billion total addressable market in 2022 its management guided.

Source: Adobe (November 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.