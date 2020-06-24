Stock valuation, although frothy, is nothing compared to Shopify and Zoom Video. I don't see this as a reason to stand in front of a speeding freight train.

Fastly appears to have the right cloud-edge developer tools for companies experimenting with next-generation applications such as eCommerce, 5G and IoT.

For the last two months, Fastly stock has outperformed Shopify and Zoom Video, two of the hottest Wall Street darlings around.

I suggest that you make the choice to hitch a ride and don't look back. This is the best advice I can give you when it comes to Fastly, Inc. (FSLY). This company is as hot as they come, hotter than work-from-home beneficiaries such as Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), two wall street darlings.

Fastly is right in the middle of a paradigm shift called digital transformation, a pedal-to-the-metal shift that is in full acceleration as a result of the work-from-home mandate. While the connection isn't obvious to most, Fastly stock is surely benefiting. I wrote my last article on Fastly less than one month ago and the stock is up 97% already.

One thing I have learned is not to step in front of a speeding car, as I did with my article on Shopify. I'm still scraping myself off the windshield with that bearish call.

In this macro-environment, stock valuations are less important for an investment thesis for companies directly involved with digital transformation, at least for the immediate future. A year from now I might be telling a different story as investors will have a better picture of Total Addressable Markets (NYSE:TAM) and positioning of individual companies and products.

But for now, it is safe to say that the valuation of Fastly stock could increase fairly significantly before it is on a level with other juiced stocks such as Shopify and Zoom Video. For example, it could increase in price by ~80% from where it is now before encroaching on Shopify's valuation.

Followers of my work will recognize my scatter plots. Those individuals not familiar with this valuation technique can read more about it here.

Why Fastly?

Most investors are watching Fastly's stock price movement in awe, not understanding what is going on. On the surface, Fastly is just another content delivery network (CDN) that attempts to improve cloud-based applications by moving some programming to the cloud edge. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has been in this business for many years and has actually expanded into cybersecurity in order to improve revenue growth. Large customers such as Netflix (NFLX) save money by utilizing their own CDNs. This is a significant deterrent for CDNs as large customers abandon their services in lieu of their own.

From what I can gather, Fastly's share price movement over the last two months has to do with its forward guidance, list of top technology and eCommerce customers, and their need for next-generation applications. Fastly's customer list is a who's who of bleeding-edge technology and cloud companies, including Shopify, Vimeo, Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), Slack (WORK), and GitHub which is owned by Microsoft (MSFT). These companies are seeing large usage spikes in the current macro-environment.

When you couple this list of customers that are performing quite well in this pandemic-driven economy, with the fact that Fastly has limited exposure to industries affected by the pandemic, it is no wonder that the management has increased full-year guidance.

But this isn't all there is to the story. In a recent interview, CEO Joshua Bixby explained that digital transformation is creating an environment where developers are empowered, where applications are built not bought.

Developers are working to build next-generation applications for things like eCommerce, 5G networks, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). These applications have to be extremely fast and optimized from end-to-end. This takes a large amount of experimentation, by developers and not by third-party pre-built applications. Bought-out applications won't suffice.

Readers, please take note. The CEO mentioned that not only Fastly is benefiting from this phenomenon, but also companies such as Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), and Twilio Inc. (TWLO). If these two companies aren't on your watch list then you might want to consider adding them.

According to the Fastly 2020 Q1 shareholder letter:

... we’ve been learning from our customers as they experiment with a whole new area of serverless applications, and it’s been inspiring to see the host of innovative use cases that we’re enabling. Some customers are building elaborate content transformation solutionsat the edge, including digital encryption and signing for more advancedcryptographic use cases. Some are starting to build edge authentication/authorization and identity enforcement solutions to enhance their singlesign on deployments. One of our ecommerce customers is developing an enterprise wide data loss and protection solution for all of their web applications and API’s.

Investment Risks

One of the things that I stress in my Digital Transformation Marketplace Service is that investors should be very conservative in this recessionary environment. We have no idea how long the recession will persist and it may extend into 2021 perhaps even further out. For this reason, I prefer stocks with substantial free cash flow margin. Fastly does not have positive free cash flow. In fact, its free cash flow margin is currently -25%. On the bright side, it appears to be improving fairly quickly.

There is also a danger that over time, Fastly's major customers may decide to develop their own cloud edge platforms. If this happens, it could have a serious impact on the company's financials and stock price.

A lot of Fastly's customers are developing next-generation products such as 5G and IoT applications. Many of these initiatives are Big-Tech driven, not based on consumer demand. Given the global recession, many such initiatives may be pushed off into the future or even canceled. For example, do we really need "smart cities", autonomous vehicles, 5G performance when we are facing a long-term 25% unemployment rate? My opinion is that we don't and there are going to be a lot of cutbacks in these areas once the recession really hits home. If or when this happens, Fastly's customers will be impacted.

Summary and Conclusions

Fastly is a company that has a cloud-edge platform that was set to capitalize on the paradigm shift to digital. But with the pandemic, this company has been thrust into the limelight, and as a result, the stock price is exploding.

Fastly has bleeding-edge cloud-technology customers such as Shopify, Spotify, GitHub, Pinterest. These customers are using Fastly in order to develop next-generation applications that require a new level of speed and optimization. Fastly, with a cloud edge platform and developer-friendly tools, appears to be in the right place at the right time.

At present, analysts don't really know the extent of which the digital transformation opportunity is, but we know it is huge. We know that Fastly is raising its outlook for the year and revenue growth will be strong in spite of the recession. For these reasons, I suggest putting aside stock valuation, make a choice, and don't look back!

