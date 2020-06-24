Investors that can move past the valuation fears will likely agree that the business fundamentals are strong, and that shares could still move higher from here.

Today, I put my Big Tech track record to the test, and decide whether Amazon is still a top pick for the rest of this eventful year.

I don't nail the timing of my entries very often, but my FAAMG calls in 2019 and 2020 have been spot on.

As the first half of 2020 comes to a close, it is time to put my Big Tech track record to the test.

Right around this time last year, I called Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) "my FAAMG stock for the rest of 2019". I saw an interesting combination of high-growth opportunities in services and wearables coupled with a pullback in valuation. But once share price advanced more than 30% in 4Q19 alone, I knew that it was time to move on.

Credit: WBUR

So, in January 2020, I saw in Amazon (AMZN) a more compelling opportunity. I believed that investors were not giving enough credit to the company's metamorphosis from an online retail giant to a subscription-like business model rooted in deep customer relationships (e.g. Prime, Alexa) and cloud services. Worth noting, Amazon's stock had also been a Big Tech laggard in 2019, which made shares even more appealing.

Lo and behold, Amazon has been a beast so far this year. The stock has climbed nearly 50% YTD, despite a global pandemic of epic proportions. Given so much market activity in the first half, I revisit my January call today and decide whether Amazon should remain my FAAMG pick for the second half of this eventful year.

Source: graphs by Yahoo Finance

A look around the FAAMG group

Before addressing Amazon, let me take a quick look around the peer group and assess whether each stock might be a good investment today.

Facebook (FB): My previous reservations towards Facebook remain unchanged. In my view, the company is fighting battles on a number of different fronts: from potential softness in advertising spending to increased security and privacy costs to yet another round of "boycott Facebook". I appreciate the company for its pristine balance sheet and ability to generate large quantities of cash. At the same time, I remain concerned about the risks described above leading to a deceleration in usage and revenue growth.

(FB): My previous reservations towards Facebook remain unchanged. In my view, the company is fighting battles on a number of different fronts: from potential softness in advertising spending to increased security and privacy costs to yet another round of "boycott Facebook". I appreciate the company for its pristine balance sheet and ability to generate large quantities of cash. At the same time, I remain concerned about the risks described above leading to a deceleration in usage and revenue growth. Apple : I have been bullish on the Cupertino company since my sell-side research days. Today, Apple seems very well positioned to capitalize on its service business and growing wearables segment. I fear, however, that too much hype may have been created about this year's 5G supercycle, and any disappointment around it could be bearish for the stock within the next six months. Also, regarding the rest of 2020, the company's hardware (including watches and AirPods) may remain under pressure from the COVID-19 crisis.

: I have been bullish on the Cupertino company since my sell-side research days. Today, Apple seems very well positioned to capitalize on its service business and growing wearables segment. I fear, however, that too much hype may have been created about this year's 5G supercycle, and any disappointment around it could be bearish for the stock within the next six months. Also, regarding the rest of 2020, the company's hardware (including watches and AirPods) may remain under pressure from the COVID-19 crisis. Microsoft (MSFT): I always want to pick Microsoft as my favorite FAAMG stock, but never end up doing it. To be clear, this is probably the Big Tech name that I admire the most. As I explained in a recent report, the company became much more cloud-centric, therefore more efficient and profitable, under CEO Satya Nadella's watch. Because of the consistent execution and gradual improvement in financial performance, Microsoft may be a great bet for long-term investors looking for better risk-adjusted returns. This is not to say, however, that the company will be the sprinter that I believe Amazon can continue to be in the second half of 2020.

(MSFT): I always want to pick Microsoft as my favorite FAAMG stock, but never end up doing it. To be clear, this is probably the Big Tech name that I admire the most. As I explained in a recent report, the company became much more cloud-centric, therefore more efficient and profitable, under CEO Satya Nadella's watch. Because of the consistent execution and gradual improvement in financial performance, Microsoft may be a great bet for long-term investors looking for better risk-adjusted returns. This is not to say, however, that the company will be the sprinter that I believe Amazon can continue to be in the second half of 2020. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL): In my view, the best case to be made in favor of GOOG now is the stock's recent lack of traction. Alphabet is the only FAAMG stock yet to reclaim February 2020 all-time highs. The company has been suffering from the impact of COVID-19 on advertising, and the second quarter is likely to be ugly - analysts expect to see the company's first YOY drop in revenues ever. I believe Alphabet's 2020 story will be one of bumpy recovery, not one of strength from favorable stay-at-home trends.

Finally, Amazon

Were I to be consistent with my own criteria used in the past, I would probably need to dump Amazon as a top pick today. The stock dipped only 22% from peak to trough in February, bottomed ten days earlier than the rest of the market and shot straight up from there, reaching all-time highs as early as mid-April. There is nothing about AMZN that suggests a bargain, or anything close to it.

But at the same time, I think that Amazon is a rare case of very strong short-term and long-term prospects. Regarding the latter, the company remains firm on its quest for world domination. It is in Amazon’s DNA to be aggressive at expanding its business and disrupting industries, and I have no reason to believe that the company's appetite will change any time soon.

In the short term, I believe that Amazon will continue to capitalize on whatever macroeconomic scenario comes its way, whether it be expansion or contraction. Relative to most other companies, Amazon is a beneficiary of the stay-at-home economy. Therefore, it is arguably more "anti-fragile" than other FAAMG names, and much more so than most companies in other sectors.

Credit: Yahoo Finance

A short-term bearish case on Amazon could be based on the most recent retail sales numbers (see above). With the slow reopening of the US economy, "old school" retailers could see a bump in activity that, at least in part, would come at the expense of e-commerce. Notice above how online sales growth of 9% in May paled in comparison to the 50%-plus seen in "offline" clothing, furniture and sporting goods.

Yet, the recent spike could prove to be short-lived. Businesses have started to scale back on reopening efforts in certain states - even Apple shut down some stores in the US once again. Consumer activity outside the home, including at restaurants and airports, have been recovering at a snail pace. Agnostic to it all should be Amazon and its market-dominant e-commerce and cloud businesses.

First to $2 trillion?

In conclusion, I maintain my optimism towards AMZN, and believe that the stock will be the best-performing FAAMG name come December 31. To re-emphasize, rich share price has been and will continue to be a risk to any bullish thesis on this stock. Investors that can move past the valuation fears, however, will likely agree that the business fundamentals are strong, and that shares could still move higher from here - maybe even to $2 trillion before Apple and Microsoft can get there.

Amazon has been a key contributor to my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth's returns since inception, but certainly not the most important one. Other mega-cap names have been responsible for an even larger portion of the portfolio's gains, which have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.