There is a degree of optionality in the Facebook story. WhatsApp is yet to be monetized, the company is rolling out an eCommerce feature, and VR remains mostly untapped. With this optionality comes risk. For this reason, I'm no longer recommending Facebook.

Instagram will likely pick up the slack that the core platform is leaving. This should drive revenue expansion as Instagram begins to monetize at core Facebook levels.

So, fundamentally where does Facebook go from here? The core platform is seeing a deceleration in usage trends, and ARPU growth is likely to decelerate as well.

Facebook seems to have finally found its groove, with the stock breaking out to fresh all-time highs well north of $200.

Facebook's Breakout

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), after being one of the worst-performing FAANG stocks out of the group for quite a while, is finally beginning to find its groove.

Data by YCharts

While Facebook is a counterintuitive play in a coronavirus infected market, the market just doesn't seem to care as of late. The stock continues to break out to the upside while investors ignore some prominent short-term and long-term risks.

While the market has begun to appreciate the fundamental alpha in Facebook's business model, at this point I can't reasonably make the case that it is a good fundamental long-term investment.

Problems With Facebook

While the issues with the Facebook platform are well-documented, I have generally overlooked them in the past. Whether it be monitoring and taking down "hateful content" and "misinformation", the removal of conservatives from the Facebook platform, or the general lack of care that the company shows for user privacy. In the past, I have largely ignored these problems, as Facebook continued to offer superior ROI compared to smaller competing platforms. So, despite advertisers potentially having moral objections to Facebook's practices, it basically got the job done better than any other platform. That is, until recently.

(Source)

Recently, a growing group of advertisers have chosen to temporarily hold off on spending ad budgets on the Facebook - and sometimes Facebook-owned - platforms. An example of this is the Patagonia brand. Whether this is corporate posturing to win social brownie points, or a legitimate and long-term move to direct spending towards other advertising platforms, the trend is worrisome nonetheless. If advertisers become more socially conscious of the issues Facebook is causing, and CMOs direct marketing spend elsewhere, then ROI on Facebook ads may not be as relevant.

That being said, smaller businesses that do digital advertising are going to be primarily focused on generating ROI, so SMB advertising churn is likely to be low, no matter what.

But there is another problem: that solid ROI proposition is beginning to fade. What has made Facebook's platform such a good platform for advertisers in the first place? I have gone into great detail in the past as to why Facebook is the best social media platform for advertisers, but here is a short and sweet summary: Facebook has two factors that other platforms don't have: (a) targeting and (b) scale.

Both of these are coming under attack. We'll start with targeting first. Facebook uses first-party and third-party data collection to target advertisements to users. First-party data is data that Facebook collects on you when you are navigating the platform. This is data that you log when you simply use the platform. Whether it be scrolling through your newsfeed or watching some form of content, Facebook logs it. And this isn't particularly unique, as basically all social media advertising companies utilize some degree of first-party data targeting. Where the story gets interesting is Facebook's utilization of third-party tracking. For an in-depth writeup on what the company's third-party model is, I would highly recommend this report by fellow SA contributor Beth Kindig. In essence, Facebook collects third-party data via a platform called Audience Network. Audience Network tracks your digital footprint across hundreds of apps that Facebook doesn't even own. This is the difference that gives Facebook such precise pinpoint targeting. However, Facebook has already shut down its desktop version of Audience Network. If the same happens on mobile (the big enchilada), its almost proprietary third-party data advantage is gone. All Facebook would have left is scale.

Facebook's sheer scale is impressive. Almost too impressive. As a fellow SA contributor pointed out, the company is asking you to believe that roughly half the world's eligible population uses Facebook on a monthly basis. I've got a gut feeling (and it's nothing more than a gut feeling) that Facebook's number of fake accounts contributing to these totals is much larger than the Street expects. On top of this, the company is telling us that it found 77 million more people in the last three months that had never heard of or used Facebook previously. Do you really believe that? If ROI drops off on the targeting front, expect more and more advertisers to raise a stink about the legitimacy of Facebook's scale.

If both these headwinds play out, not only will the growth thesis be completely dead in the water, but the valuation will no longer be compelling. Think about it. Right now, Facebook gets 20X the valuation of the next largest social media platform. Why is that? Its superior targeting and vast scale. What happens if you remove both of those factors? What really is different?

On A Lighter Note...

While the risk profile on Facebook is quite elevated, there are reasons to be somewhat optimistic on the name:

Instagram growth driver

WhatsApp/eCommerce/payments/VR optionality/crypto

Strong balance sheet

Somewhat reasonable valuation

The first point here is Instagram. Instagram is quickly growing and will likely drive growth at Facebook in the coming years. In my valuation model, I am assuming Instagram nears Facebook levels of ARPU, with continued strong user growth as the platform expands across geographies.

Optionality in the Facebook story is also very compelling. The company has a 1 billion+ user platform in WhatsApp that is barely monetized. If Facebook does figure out a monetization strategy eventually on WhatsApp, that could generate meaningful revenue upside. eCommerce is another interesting vertical that has some serious potential, helping brands drive end-to-end sales on Facebook's platforms. Payments and virtual reality are both potential verticals that could drive growth going forward. Facebook's Libra may eventually gain traction. Who know? Essentially, the company is working on projects as it attempts to pivot away from an advertising-centric business model to a more diversified one.

And who can argue with Facebook's balance sheet? The company has ~$50 billion in net cash. That is enough to acquire another growth driver, buy back stock, or invest heavily in future products. It is always good to have a fortress balance sheet like Facebook's.

And finally, the company's valuation is not too commanding.

Data by YCharts

The stock trades at ~25X consensus '21 EPS estimates, which, in my opinion, is a fair multiple that balances out the growth potential, risk, and balance sheet. While I do believe the EPS estimates have run ahead of themselves, the multiple the stock trades at isn't too aggressive. But that is part of the problem. Facebook is fairly valued - the multiple isn't too low or too high. If there was still a valuation discrepancy, I would be more willing to recommend the name.

My Target

Right now, I'm modeling ~$92.6 billion in 2021 revenues, well short of the current sell-side consensus. In addition, I'm modeling ~$8.55/share in EPS. This number is also much lower than the current consensus expectations for the company. Applying that 25X multiple to $8.55/share in EPS, I get to ~$214/share, which is ~12% downside from the current market price. To be clear, this is my base-case scenario. A bear case for Facebook would far lower than $214/share. So, I'm no longer going to be recommending Facebook as a Buy.

TipRanks: Hold.

Disclaimer

Before commenters decide to bash me as being a Facebook bear on the wrong side of the trade, I encourage you to look at my track record on the stock. I have been quite optimistic and long the stock for some time. I am hardly a bashing short-seller, so please do not consider me as such.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the securities mentioned.