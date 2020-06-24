When running a Monte Carlo Simulation to estimate the intrinsic value for their shares, a massive 98% of the results were above their current share price, which is seldom ever observed.

This may not sound promising, but their share price is so low that investors should still see strong returns of upwards of almost 40% per annum in the coming years.

Thankfully, they are still fundamentally viable and, thus, they should be capable of reinstating their dividend in the short-term, although it would likely be significantly less than its previous level.

Introduction

The private prison operator, CoreCivic (CXW) is known for causing controversy amongst investors, although this time instead of it revolving around the associated ethical and political considerations, it is for taking the painful decision to completely suspend their dividend. Since I have recently warned that their leverage was taking an unsustainable path, I was not surprised to see their dividend reduced, however, seeing it completely suspended was still worse than expected. Whilst their dividend is gone for now, given their status as an REIT and that they are still fundamentally viable, this should only prove temporary.

Image Source: CoreCivic.

Background

They have taken the unusual decision to completely suspend their dividend whilst they assess their capital allocation and corporate structure, primarily as a result of the market prices for their debt and equity, increasing significantly. To phrase this another simpler way, their leverage has become too burdensome and, thus, they are required to make changes to place themselves back on a sustainable long-term path.

If nothing else, at the end of the day, this is a prime example that it does not matter whether you are an oil company, a utility or a prison, leverage is still leverage. Even though the maximum safe level of leverage may differ between industries, no company can have it increase indefinitely.

Since they can consistently produce free cash flow, they thankfully seem to be fundamentally viable and thus there are reasons to be optimistic that they can reinstate their dividend to some extent in the short-term. The two graphs included below have been primarily provided for general information and context, if interested please refer to my previously linked article for a more detailed analysis. There are two important takeaways for the remainder of this article, with the first being that they have rarely covered all of their dividend with free cash flow and secondly, this has helped push their leverage up consistently to concerning levels.

Image Source: Author.

Simple Valuations

The first valuation takes a simple approach given they are a mature dividend investment and, thus, assumes that their dividend yield will revert to an average level once operating conditions stabilize in the future. It can be seen in the graph included below that their dividend yield has varied significantly across the last decade with a low of under 5% and a high of around 20%, however, assuming that their dividend yield could revert to 7.50% seems to be a reasonable middle of the road point.

The next main assumption required is regarding what their dividend will be in the future once reinstated and unfortunately due to their aforementioned leverage and often inadequate coverage, it seems unlikely it will completely return to $1.76 per share. Since the future is always inherently uncertain, two different conservative scenarios have been provided to capture the approximate middle of the road outcomes.

The first scenario foresees their quarterly dividend returning to half its previous level at $0.88 per share on an annual basis, before growing at 2.50% per annum perpetually. Whereas the second scenario foresees it returning to two-thirds of its previous level at $1.17 per share on an annual basis, before growing at 2.50% per annum perpetually. Ideally, both of these scenarios should include a margin of safety to account for both their aforementioned high leverage and the often discussed political risk associated with private prisons. Overall, it was assumed that they would reinstate their dividends quite soon, as aside from being an REIT, this suspension has primarily been to provide them time and flexibility to reassess their situation.

If it were to take two years for their share price to revert to a 7.50% dividend yield, then their share price would increase to $12.33 under the first scenario and $16.39 under the second scenario. This would mean that their compounded annual returns would be an impressive 12.57% and 29.79% respectively as of the time of writing, before any dividends and associated tax consequences. Once dividends are included, this would push the compounded annual returns to a rarely seen 20.42% and 38.85% respectively before any associated tax consequences, which would be extremely desirable for any investor.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. The valuation produced a result of $13.84 per share for the first scenario and $18.45 per share for the second scenario, which indicates that their intrinsic value is between 42.24% and 89.62% higher as of the time of writing. This indicates that the intrinsic value for their shares is significantly higher than their current share price, even if their dividend takes an extended length of time to reach its former level.

To further illustrate how their odds are stacked favorably in the long-term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions for both scenarios. It can be seen in the graph included below that a staggering 98% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current share price. This is extremely impressive and speaks to the extreme deep value dividend investment opportunity that awaits investors. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

Image Source: Author.

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their dividends, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below it can be seen that it only takes around 8.5 and 11 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment in the first and second scenarios respectively, assuming inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is very fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.21 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 23rd June 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long-term than the short-term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Even though the ethical considerations associated with private prisons may keep some investors away, for those willing to invest, they now offer an extremely deep value dividend investment opportunity. Based upon my analysis it seems that investors face very strong potential returns, even if their dividends are only reinstated well beneath their previous level. Given this situation, I believe that a very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CoreCivic’s SEC filings and Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CXW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.