I demonstrate that Uber is undervalued today and its intrinsic value is closer at least $40.

In this article, I highlight Uber's strong gross margins (which demonstrate the strength of its core business in its current form), then highlight the money-losing R&D/SG&A trends.

These marketplace participants will be "business owners" who connect with passengers on the Uber, Lyft, and Tesla platforms. Regardless of who wins, this is the future of transportation.

My vision for the company is that it will be the "marketplace" for third-party sellers to sell access to their autonomous vehicles.

Many investors continue to misunderstand Uber's long term vision. They see it as a ride-hailing app, but, instead, they should see it as an "autonomous vehicle marketplace".

Source: Uber’s 2020 Investors Presentation

Investment Thesis

Alright, before we even get into the financials, Uber's (UBER) future prospects, and the nitty-gritty of the company, we all need to get aboard the vision of the company.

With near absolute certainty, Uber will be different than it is in its current form in 10-20 years. That is, it might not exist... But if it does, it will be a platform on which autonomous vehicle fleet owners and passengers are able to connect.

So envision this:

You are an entrepreneur, and you decide that you want to run an Uber business. In the past, this meant you needed to purchase a vehicle and get out there yourself.

The future Uber entrepreneur will look like this:

You are an entrepreneur, and you decide that you want to run an Uber business. Now, you purchase 10 autonomous vehicles and hire "10 attendants" (who you pay minimum wage as they will be no different than valets) to staff these vehicles. You list these vehicles on Uber's marketplace platform, and via Uber's matchmaking function, you are almost instantly paired with 10 different riders, all of whom hop aboard your autonomous vehicles, attendants in tow.

As you can see, Uber will not be the Uber of today. It will be a massive marketplace on which entrepreneurs will sell access to their autonomous vehicles.

Well... as I write this, I realize that it currently is a marketplace, but drivers sell themselves and their cars for shoestring margins.

In the future, the autonomous fleets on Uber's marketplace will be a substantially higher margin business for all involved, as outrageous gasoline costs will no longer exist, i.e., these vehicles will be electric, accidents/insurance will be dramatically lower due to the safety gains of autonomous vehicles, and the opportunity to monetize these vehicles with ads and other services will be available.

Alright, so now that we have gotten all of this straight. Let's look at the current execution; because as has been said,

“Ideas are a dime a dozen. People who implement them are priceless.” -Mary Kay Ash

Checking In On The Execution

As we all know, Uber operates in a de facto duopoly in the U.S. alongside Lyft (LYFT), and it owns a handful of stakes in the most dominant rideshare apps globally. The overarching goal of Uber and its management is to create a one-stop-shop, transportation as a service platform, wherein, whether you need to get somewhere or have something delivered, Uber will have the solution via this one-stop-shop marketplace.

In the following portions of this note, I will analyze Uber's overall business and the metrics thereof.

Source: Uber’s 2020 Investors Presentation

Core Ride-Sharing Business

Currently, younger generations are using ridesharing more than ever as they are two to three times more likely to use ride-sharing services compared to people over 55, which is good for Uber’s core business long-term. What's more, Uber is the most established ridesharing service in the U.S., accounting for 65% of the market share and has a strong presence all over the world.

Source: Uber’s 2020 Investors Presentation

As can be seen above, Uber has subsidiaries in other countries as well. With a strong global presence and ownership in China's Didi and Russia's Yandex Taxi, Uber is poised to capture the aforementioned ridesharing usage trends internationally as well. Next, let's check out the overall ridesharing market, for which I have provided a chart that you can see below.

Source: Ride Sharing Market

As illustrated above, the ride-sharing market is growing rather rapidly.

An Autonomous Vehicle Marketplace... But Where's The Autonomous?

The path to safe autonomous vehicles will be difficult, but Uber has established strong partnerships and is committed to investing (much to many investors' dismay) in the research and development (R&D) necessary to accomplish the feat of fully autonomous fleets operating on its platform.

Source: Uber’s 2020 Investors Presentation

As can be seen above, Uber has strategically positioned itself alongside established car manufactures to develop the holy grail: autonomous vehicle fleets. To this end, Uber currently invests prodigiously in developing its software development and autonomous vehicle technologies through massive (bordering on reckless to be honest) R&D and SG&A (both of which will likely fall as percentages of revenue in light of the massive workforce cuts and office closures the company announced in late May).

Source: Ycharts.com

While it may fall as a percentage of revenue, which is very positive, R&D is steadily increasing, and I anticipate that Uber will continue to reinvest in autonomous vehicle technology, which is further evidenced by the fact that Uber is currently testing them on public roads.

Source: Uber’s 2020 Investors Presentation

Uber will continue to scale its core business as it introduces autonomous features to its riders and drivers. For example, Uber plans to feature its self-driving vehicles in environments that are easier to navigate.

A Comprehensive Platform

Uber has been attempting to expand from a platform for cars to a platform for the entire gamut of transportation modalities. The company is growing and investing in its Eats, Freight, and Other Bets segments (which includes scooters and bikes).

Some of these services may ultimately prove to be terrible, low margin businesses, but this should not be disheartening for investors.

The overall goal for Uber at this juncture should be to retain customers within its "one-stop-shop ecosystem", so as to ensure it will have a healthy audience to which it will one day sell autonomous vehicle rides.

Finding The Autonomous

Currently, Uber’s take rate is 21%, and the company did $65 billion in gross bookings in 2019. As Uber follows through on autonomous vehicles, its take rates could increase to 60% as it further eliminates driver costs. ARK Invest anticipates, and I agree with the assessment, that autonomous driving will be safer than the alternative and will result in a decrease in insurance by ~80%, which would be a boost for Uber's free cash flow margin.

Source: Our Road to Self-Driving Vehicles | Uber ATG

During the introduction of autonomous capabilities, and by extension the creation of the initial conditions for an autonomous fleet marketplace, Uber could gradually release its self-driving technology via its own vehicles and via its partnerships with major vehicle manufacturers.

Financiers (remember the aforementioned Uber entrepreneurs of the future mentioned in the first paragraph) could work with these major vehicle manufacturers to supply fleets of autonomous vehicles on Uber's marketplace.

Here is a timeline for the introduction and creation of this marketplace:

Source: www.mckinsey.com

As can be seen above, in the next decade, autonomous vehicles will gradually be phased into the overall transportation picture.

Financial Analysis

As depicted below, Uber has been rapidly growing revenues, featuring a 26% growth in revenue in 2019 and 42% in 2018. Consensus estimates (communicated by the company itself usually) illustrate that the company will continue to grow rapidly over the coming years.

However, 2020 is going to be a difficult year due to the virus, but the company anticipates that revenues will return to normal, steady growth in 2021. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how its Eats segment has performed, which has been a beneficiary of the stay-at-home lifestyle.

Source: Ycharts.com

There is a cost to rapid revenue growth, which is partially fueled by a commitment to spending on R&D and SG&A expenses, as can be seen below.

Source: YCharts

In the graph above, we can identify where Uber is reinvesting its ~50% gross margins. As illustrated, R&D is a huge expense and more than doubled in 2019. This is due to Uber spending significantly on developing autonomous vehicle technology, as well as the technology around its freight marketplace and airborne ambitions; but as I highlighted earlier, such a spend entirely makes sense, as it would rapidly accelerate the rate at which Uber could become a significantly higher margin business in the 2020s. With Uber’s revenue expected to grow rapidly, I think that it will continue to spend steadily on R&D to develop its autonomous vehicle technology.

Uber is also aggressively spending on SG&A, particularly through sales and marketing to incentivize drivers or the consumer through promotions. I expect these expenses to normalize and become a smaller percentage of revenue as it grows since it won’t have to spend as much on SG&A in proportion to its future annual revenues, especially in light of it firmly becoming a duopoly with Lyft.

The Positives Of A Recession

When the virus hit in March, and the corresponding recession followed, I remarked how positive it would be for Uber, despite the near term pain of lower rider volume.

This recession has given the company an excuse to trim the massive excesses it'd built over the past 5 years, for which it has been relentlessly censured.

To this end, the company has laid off 6700 employees in an effort to cut costs. I view this as nothing but positive, as it reduces the rampant excesses heretofore apparently coded into the DNA of the company.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To determine a fair value for Uber, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Free cash flow per share $1.30 Free cash flow per share growth rate 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

As can be seen above, the present value for the company lies around $40 should the company grow at an average annualized rate of 15% for the next ten years, and should the company only dilute shareholders by another 25%.

Of course, if the company diluted to an even greater extent, the growth rate would likely accelerate well above 15%, as the dilution would be the result of raising capital to fund another acquisition or some such.

So the above illustrates the present value of the company based on a conservative discounted cash flow model, factoring in dilution, but it does not tell us the returns we should expect.

To determine this, we must employ step 3 of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.

Let's check out the results!

Expected Return

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, we can expect a ~16% return over the next 10 years... as a base case, which would be a tremendous return on investment and beat our 9.8% benchmark (the average annualized return of the S&P 500 Index Fund (SPY). Therefore, I am bullish on Uber and label it a buy under $40.

Margin of Safety

For the above model, I conservatively estimated Uber’s free cash flow margin and its free cash flow growth whereby I implemented my "margin of safety".

There are many ways one can implement a margin of safety; however, I choose to simply use conservative assumptions, such that I can be very wrong and still beat the market!

For Uber’s free cash flow margin, I used 15%, which is very conservative as the company has a ~50% gross profit margin. To account for elevated expenses in SG&A and elevated expenses in R&D, a 15% free cash flow margin is appropriate for the model, and I anticipate that these margins will be a lot stronger in the long-term as Uber looks to use its advantageous cost structure (wherein most of its expenses are variable and able to be slashed via technological developments, i.e., the introduction of autonomous driving).

Source: Uber And Lyft And Future Profits

For Uber’s growth, I used 15%, which is also a safe estimate. Given that Uber grew at 24% in 2019 and 42% in 2018, and given that hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people throughout the world over the age of 55 still don't leverage its technologies, the company has a large runway for growth by which it could easily achieve 15% growth rate.

Therefore, I estimate that on average the company will achieve a 15% annualized growth rate throughout the 2020s. And I want to be clear: this does not mean it will have to grow at 15% for each of the next 10 years. It could grow above 20% for the next three, then in the low teens for the next 7 and still achieve my target average annualized growth rate.

Investment Risks

Uber is an innovative, revolutionizing business, and there will certainly be impediments and challenges associated with accomplishing its lofty long term goals.

Uber has to abide by local governments and legislatures where it operates, which is costly. Governments could also change the laws affecting whether or not its drivers are considered independent contractors (though all traditional taxi drivers are independent contractors, so I find this argument to be highly specious.)

Uber has a lot of competition in developing an autonomous vehicle, and Tesla (TSLA) could pose a threat if it beats Uber to create an autonomous taxi service.

The central risk I see is that Uber may not be the company that actually creates this autonomous vehicle marketplace... Amazon (AMZN) could easily code such a service and offer it within its prime package, especially when millions of entrepreneurs operate their own autonomous fleets one day. This is also a reason why I've owned Amazon throughout my investing life. It's simply a hedge against every other bet I have not working out (which has been a winning strategy heretofore).

Another central risk involves the CEO of the company. At Beating The Market, we almost exclusively own companies run by the original, visionary founder. In the case of Uber, Travis Kalanick is no longer the CEO... Dara Khosrowshahi is now the CEO, and Dara used to be the CEO of Expedia (EXPE), a company on which I have been and remain very bearish. Therefore, I am highly, highly skeptical of Dara Khosrowshahi, though overall, I am very hopeful about Uber's prospects.

Concluding Thoughts

As Jeff Bezos remarked in the late 90s, the opportunity lies in front of us. It will all be measured in how we execute. The same could 100% be said for Uber as we stand on the precipice of a revolutionary autonomous future.

The company has the vision and fundamental building blocks to revolutionize transportation over the next decade and beyond. Additionally, Uber is already the most popular ridesharing app on earth, and it owns a part of the main ridesharing platform in markets in which the company does not operate.

Ultimately, investment in the company rests on this single question:

Will Uber be the most dominant autonomous vehicle marketplace where owners of autonomous vehicles are matched with riders seeking transportation?

If you believe the answer is most likely "yes", then Uber is a great investment as of today.

Further, while we wait for this future to materialize, Uber's 50% gross margins will likely lead to at least a free cash flow neutral financial profile for the company by 2025, which will certainly propel shares much higher, granted that 15% top-line growth projection materializes.

Final Takeaway: I rate Uber a buy below $40.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBER, AMZN, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.