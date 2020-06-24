Prepared by Stephanie and Tara of team BAD BEAT Investing

AT&T (T) stock got slammed following the COVID-19-related market selloff. In March, we highlighted it as a "must-buy" near 52-week lows. One key reason for this is that at these levels, the yield can help you build true wealth slowly in the long term. Let us be clear, there is a lot of pain for major companies. AT&T is no exception, but what we note is that unlike much of the broader market, the stock has not been able to rebound sharply. While it is up off the lows nicely, frankly, it has underperformed. For a long-term dividend growth holding with a high yield, the stability is welcome, but we expect the stock is biding time as it waits to see results in the coming quarters, starting with Q2. AT&T has become a massive conglomerate, as it has more than just wireless activity and is a bit diversified, but obviously, a locked-down world is not good for its business. The company has its HBO Max offering which largely underperformed at launch, and we will see how subs look when Q2 is reported. But right now, COVID-19 is still weighing on many business lines. We need to get through this crisis so that we can start to analyze the company more directly once again.

Since there were operational issues and a lot of debt before COVID-19, the market has been reticent in that the stock has moved mostly sideways. While our trading members at BAD BEAT have been using the ranges to scalp quarters, that is a tough way to make an easy living. This name is best served in a long-term retirement account to compound dividends and grow tax-advantaged. That said, we believe shares remain a Buy at $30 and a Strong Buy in the high $20's. To remain confident, you have to know what to watch for when Q2 is reported next month. As such, we will revisit metrics from the Q1 earnings report that you absolutely must watch for in Q2, and share our predictions on some of these critical metrics.

Expect that revenue pressure remains

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We had been seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q1 really got hit in March, showed slight contraction from a year ago:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Back in Q1, analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $44.15 billion. We were targeting $44.35-44.75 billion for this metric, as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers from struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in the wireless business would continue, and so, this would have been essentially down about 1% from a year ago.

As we look to Q2, we can tell you that the Q1 result of $42.78 billion was well below all of these estimates. In fairness, it was really tough to handicap this quarter for many industries, including AT&T's massive global telecommunications operation. Handicapping the Q2 revenue is equally difficult. We expect that April was really poor, May started improving, and June has seen improvement each week.

It bears repeating that there continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. There were near-universal revenue declines across the operations in Q1, and we expect relative to Q2 2019, the present Q2 will likely see declines in most segments. Overall, we are looking for revenue to decline to about 7-11% or so and to come in somewhere in the $39.3-41.1 billion range. This will have impacts all the way down the report.

Earnings performance to decline

When we look at Q1, the bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue issue. EPS was up from last year's Q1. We were looking for low-single digit growth to $0.86-$0.87, and this figure was missed by $.02 on the low end:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We expect that Q2 expenses were reined in aggressively, and this will help offset revenue declines. That said, we think based on our revenue range, and expenses that fall in the single digits, EPS will be between 0.72 and $0.83. This is wider than we would normally peg, but there are a lot of moving parts on the back of COVID-19 and the slow reopening of the economy. This makes it difficult to handicap.

We also know that the company pulled guidance, and we agree with this move. Now, considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will still remain comfortably low, likely still in the 60-70% range for the year, unless there is real disaster, but it is likely to be elevated in Q2 once again. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters.

Operational cash results will decline

We are projecting strong cash from operations in 2021, but H1 2020 is seeing pressure thanks to revenue declines. We expect sequential improvement in Q3 and Q4 2020. For Q2, we look to our revenue expectations of ~39.3-$41.1 billion. Operating cash flow is likely to decline from last year in the double digits. Last year, operational cash was $14.3 billion. We think in Q2, that figure is much more likely to track around $10-11 billion, but it will all depend on that revenue figure. We think you need to closely watch this line. Of course, with the measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Realize that free cash flow is critical

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. Before all of the COVID-19-related fallout, we were eyeing $28 billion for the year in free cash flow, thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. It is tough to handicap where free cash flow will end up, but we suspect H2 2020 will be much better than H1 2020, especially as economies have started opening back up. With expectations for revenue declines and operational cash declines, we think if free cash flow comes in down $1-$3 billion from our past expectations in the next 2 quarters, it means you should be looking for free cash flow of $5-6 billion. If this plays out, then free cash flow could still be a strong $22-24 billion this year. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority for the company, but with a weak H1 2020, we will see pain here relative to where things would have landed. Of course, this lower free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio in Q2 will be elevated, then decline in H2 2020

Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. Back in Q1, the payout ratio was still favorable, as dividends paid were $3.8 billion and free cash flow nearly $4 billion. It is very close to 100%, but keep in mind, please, not even counting COVID-19, the first quarter is typically the lowest free cash flow quarter for AT&T due to the timing of employee incentive compensation and vendor payments for holiday equipment sales. In Q2, based on about $3.8 billion in dividends and free cash flow of $5-6 billion, the payout ratio should be in the 63-76% range. Obviously, this expectation is all subject to the top line, all the way down. With that said, management continues to see the payout ratio around 60% for the year as stated on the Q1 conference call, management stated that it sees the 2020 payout ratio in the 60's. It reiterated the dividend amount and expectation for the 2020 ratio to settle in the 60's recently in a shareholder. Even with a prolonged and more severe hit to revenues and cash flows, it really seems hard for the payout ratio for 2020 to be anywhere near a risk to the dividend. That means AT&T's dividend is safe. But keep a close eye on this metric in Q2.

A few other items to look for

When we last heard from the company, we knew it was still evaluating the near- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. AT&T had limited visibility on the pandemic’s impact on the overall economy and how long the effects will continue to be seen. We want you to closely listen for any clarity here. We also want you to look to see if the company took, or will take, any further steps to address debt. Look for HBO Max updates, as well as the resiliency of its wireless services, broadband and business connectivity operations during this time. All of these figures will impact AT&T's top line all the way down.

Final thoughts

It's tough to be buying a stock that has offered so little capital appreciation over the years. But this is an income name. We want to ensure that the critical metrics are relatively in line with what we have outlined above to ensure that payout ratio is safe. For now, it is. A safe near-7% dividend is an attractive buy for income and makes for a great, stable, long-term addition to a tax-favored account. Obviously, you want to mix in some growth, some diversification, etc., but the stock still has a place in every portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.