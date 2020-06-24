Prepared by Chris, Team Leader at BAD BEAT Investing

Goodness gracious, it has been a while since we checked in with a public column on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR). It was a winner ahead of COVID-19, one we gleefully had been buyers of around $15. Shares had grown steadily, and the company continued to pay its bountiful dividend. We loved the big juicy dividends and capital appreciation. Like many things in life, our entire investing premise is based on timing. When we last covered the winning, we specifically said that "traders can take some profit if they so choose," but felt the stock was a hold for income investors. That was in mid-February.

Just a few sessions later, we told our membership to get defensive and sell, and raise cash to at least 50% across the board because COVID-19 looked like it was going to devastate markets. It was a bold call, and IVR was not spared. That is the BAD BEAT Investing way. At about $2, IVR was looking like it was left for dead. It has doubled off those levels, and seems to be emerging from the ashes. If you took it on the chin, well, give it time. It will remain under pressure but is taking steps to survive. We know it sliced its dividend down to nearly nothing. No surprise there. For now, we will discuss recent results and how the company is going to position itself.

Summary of performance in Q1

The critical metrics which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q1 2020:

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q1 2020 Book value and % change from Q4 2019 $5.02 (-69.2%) Net interest rate spread in Q1 2.27% Dividend $0.50 Q1 Core Income Not reported, EPS -$10.38 Dividend covered?** No 52-week share price range $1.82-$18.30

*Based on dividend paid in the quarter

**Determination usually based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however, caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. This time it was not reported. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income.

Data table source: Invesco's Q1 earnings (linked above)

Discussion

My how things change. You may recall that it has been a long road in the mREIT sector. We had the pain of flattening of the yield curve over the last five years and even some inversion which can be detrimental to mREITs in many cases without careful balancing and diversification. The management team here had kept a strong degree of diversification in the portfolio. We believe that portfolios in this sector with more diversification generally held up better in a volatile rate environment. But we saw immense pressure on mortgages, we saw margin calls, and we saw massive deleveraging of portfolios in much of the sector.

Although we are generally a trading firm, this really was an income name. Now it looks like it can be traded. It is going to take time for the company to recover and the portfolio to be rebuilt. Many mREITs in Q1 saw spreads move with volatility, and Invesco was no exception, as yields skyrocketed and costs of funds declined. Still, the earnings power was crushed. The company really de-levered its investment portfolio. The good news is that while this pain caused massive losses to shareholders, the debt markets look better and bonds have recovered in many cases. IVR paid off all of its repurchase agreement debt and reduced its secured loans from $1.35 billion to $837.5 million. At the end of the quarter, it had over $500 million of unlevered assets that we expect to benefit from further improvement in economic conditions and financial market liquidity. It can be put to use.

Where will it be put to use? Given the immense uncertainty, the company is abandoning its diversification strategy out of necessity. It has no choice, there is too much risk. Over the next several quarters, the company plans to transition capital into Agency RMBS investments. This is to help boost liquidity and reduce its credit position through opportunistic sales. While it will take time, it is likely that this portfolio repositioning will produce a more normalized earnings stream that is more predictable.

Now one thing we always say is that book value drives the share price of mREITs, in addition to the dividend and its coverage. Well, the dividend has been slashed to just two cents, so, shares are priced for that already at $4.00. Generally speaking, examining book value helps us decide if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount (undervalued) or at a premium (overvalued). While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical. Well, the market was predictive in its selling off of shares here, as book value was decimated, falling 70% to just $5.07. Shares shifted from being at a significant premium four months ago, to now trading at a near 20% discount.

Final thoughts

The writing was on the wall for markets. While the devastation in the mREIT sector took a few weeks, astute investors will have noted the preferred bond markets selling off, and then also noted the insane movement in actual bonds and yields. It was a massive warning sign. Now, we have a name emerging from the ashes. Traders can place bets that the transition to an agency RMBS strategy works. Long-term shareholders? Come back in 5 years.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

Are you a loser? Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Wish you had some guidance? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Trade ideas each week long and short.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis.

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.