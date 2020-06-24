Earnings of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) dipped by 58% sequentially in the second quarter to C$1.0 per share. The earnings decline was largely attributable to a spike in provision expense and a dip in non-interest-based revenue. Earnings will likely recover in the remaining half of the year because of a fall in provision expense. The loan loss reserves built in the second quarter appear high enough to cover most of the pandemic-driven impairments in the quarters ahead. However, I’m expecting provisioning to be slightly elevated in the third quarter due to impairments in some vulnerable industries. The net interest margin will likely continue to decline in the second half of the year as earning assets will continue to reprice, which will pressurize earnings. However, strong deposit growth will likely continue, which will support earnings by lowering average funding costs and boosting earning asset growth. For the full year, I’m expecting RY’s earnings to decline by 22% year-over-year to C$6.86 per share (US$5.08 per share). The October 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I’m adopting a bullish rating on RY.

Second Quarter’s Sizable Reserve Build to Provide For Possible Impairments Ahead

RY’s provision expense surged to C$2.8 billion in the second quarter, representing 42bps of total loans as opposed to 7bps of total loans in the first quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter’s shareholder’s report, the management used the following economic assumptions to determine the loan loss provisioning requirement:

Peak unemployment rate of 14.6% in Canada and 13.3% in the United States. The management also assumed that the unemployment rate would slowly revert to the mean over two to three years in Canada and the United States.

The management assumed that GDP would start recovering in a swoosh-shaped pattern in the latter half of 2020 in both the United States and Canada. Additionally, the management assumed that Canadian GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 would decline by 5.6% year-over-year, and the United State’s GDP would decline by 4.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

The management expected WTI crude oil price to average US$30 per barrel over the next twelve months and to average US$46 per barrel in the following two to five years.

The management assumed that Canadian housing prices would contract by 3.5% over the next twelve months.

Apart from the GDP, all other economic forecasts currently seem reasonable. Hence, I’m expecting the loan loss reserves that RY built in the second quarter to cover most of the impairments in the coming quarters. However, I’m expecting some further provisioning expenses in the third quarter for additional impairments from vulnerable sectors. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, vulnerable segments, including consumer discretionary, oil and gas, and media, made up 7% of total loans as of April 30, 2020. Considering these factors, I’m expecting RY to book provision expense of C$4.6 billion in the fiscal year ended October 2020, up from C$1.9 billion in the fiscal year of 2019.

Deposit Growth to Support Net Interest Income

RY’s deposits grew by a strong 11.9% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020. The management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that they expect deposits to continue to grow strongly in the coming quarters. The growth in deposits will most probably support earning asset growth in the remainder of the year. I’m expecting the demand for credit to remain low due to the uncertain economic environment; therefore, RY will have to park some of the funds in securities that will have a lower yield than loans. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to grow by 11%, other earning assets to grow by 15%, and deposits to grow by 19% year-over-year in the fiscal year 2020 from the end of the fiscal year 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

The 150bps cut in target policy rates in the United States and Canada will likely continue to pressurize the average yield on earning assets in the remainder of the year due to upcoming asset repricing. On the other hand, the growth in deposits will shift the funding mix towards lower costing funds, which will bring down the average cost of funds. Moreover, as mentioned in the shareholder’s report, around 44% of term deposits will mature in the second half of this fiscal year, representing 20% of total deposits. The maturity will give an opportunity to further lower funding costs. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the fiscal year 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 22%

Earnings will likely recover from the second quarter’s decline in the remainder of the year due to a dip in provision expense. For the full year, earnings will likely decline on a year-over-year basis due to high provision expense in the second and third quarters and a contraction in NIM. I’m expecting earnings to dip by 22% year-over-year to C$6.86 per share in the fiscal year 2020 (US$5.08 per share, assuming an exchange rate of C$1.35 per US$). The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a chance of an earnings miss because the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense is uncertain. If the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic last well into 2021, then provision expense can exceed my estimates. As a result, like other banking stocks, RY’s risk level is high from a historical perspective. However, I believe that RY’s risk level is lower than peers because it has limited exposure to vulnerable segments. As mentioned above, vulnerable segments make up just 7% of total loans.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a 19% Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value RY. The company has traded at an average P/B of 1.94 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of US$42.1 gives a target price of US$81.6 for October 2020. The price target implies a 19% upside from RY's June 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, RY is also offering a dividend yield of 4.7%, assuming the bank maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of C$1.08 per share (US$0.80 per share). There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 63% for this year, which is manageable. Additionally, RY’s capital ratios are well above the minimum regulatory requirements, which will ensure there is very little pressure on dividends from the regulatory front. As mentioned in the shareholder’s reports, RY’s common equity tier I ratio was at 11.7% as of April 30, 2020, versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 9.0%. Based on the high price upside, modest dividend yield, and relatively low risk, I’m adopting a bullish rating on RY.

