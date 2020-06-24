AAON: Investment Thesis

AAON (AAON) is a sell at its present share price. AAON showed up in my screening of DGI+ Club database of dividend-paying stocks as likely to provide above average returns at present share price. Closer analysis and review does not confirm that preliminary assessment. AAON's past and likely future performance does not justify its high P/E multiple, presently in excess of 40. Otherwise, the business appears solid and well run.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares, is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity does not always benefit shareholders, and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below I address for AAON,

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns; Checking the AAON "Equity Bucket";

AAON: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for AAON shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - AAON: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for AAON were positive for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns for seven of the investors ranged from 18.4% to 34.7%, with the remaining investor's return 8.7%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second quarter 2020. There has been little impact on the share price due to the COVID-19 effect. The current share price of $54.21 compares to a closing share price of $55.24 on February 21, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for AAON show the company strong on all ratings excepting "Value".

The "A-" for "Profitability" reflects above sector performance for EBIT, EBITDA and Net Income Margins, and Return on Total Capital, Assets and Equity.

If I click on "Growth," I'm taken to a list of 18 fundamental measures each individually graded. For sixteen of these 18 measures AAON earns "As" and "Bs," for growth in the areas of EBIT, EBITDA, EPS, ROE, CAPEX and Operating Cash Flows compared to sector medians. Dividend growth attracts "D" ratings.

For "Value" AAON rates poorly across the board. This is not surprising for a company with P/E ratios two to three times the sector median.

For "Momentum" AAON performs highly on all except 3 month price performance.

For "Revisions" AAON earns an "A" for 1 upward EPS revision and 2 downward revisions over the last 90 days. The sector median has no upward revisions.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2 -

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

Note there are only two analysts contributing EPS estimates for 2021, and no estimates beyond 2021. I consider the fewer analysts the less reliable the forecasts in most likelihood.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for AAON. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of a growth rate of 38.1% for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be down by 4.1% on 2020 and 32.4% up on 2019. As mentioned above there are only two analysts providing estimates for 2021. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. I'm able to quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of negative ~(1)% to positive 14% for an investor holding through end of 2021. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates (adjusted as indicated) and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 43.24 (current P/E ratio). The P/E ratio of 243.24 is above the historical median of 38.66 and the historical low of 28.66 through end of Q1-2020 (per Fig. 3 above). This is concerning because there is no visibility of future growth in future EPS that would support such a high P/E multiple. To provide more clarity on potential for future returns, I am able to carry out some "what if?" projections using my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, as per Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Extended Estimates

Table 2.2 starts with the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for the addition of EPS estimates for 2022 to 2024. These are purely arbitrary estimates based on inflating 2021 EPS (consensus, high and low) by 10% per year cumulative. The projected average yearly returns for holding through end of 2024 are 9.3% for consensus case, 11.9% for high case, and 6.4% for low case. These could be considered reasonably satisfactory returns. But there remains the issue of the high P/E ratio. In Table 2.3 below I model for a reduction of the P/E ratio to the historical low of 28.66. This multiple is still far above the sector median as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower P/E Multiple

Table 2.3 projections have similar assumptions as for Table 2.2, except for the P/E ratio reducing to 28.66, equal to the historical low per Figure 3 above. Projected rate of return for holding through 2024 is ~3% for the high case, slightly above breakeven for the consensus case and negative (2)% for the low case. Not very encouraging, and the assumed P/E multiple is still quite high. As per my article, "Corporations Facing A World Of COVID-19 Challenges" I do believe there will be opportunities in the months ahead to buy quality stocks such as AAON at lower and more acceptable prices. Table 2.4 below shows the effect on projected returns of buying shares in AAON at a lower share price.

Table 2.4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower Share Buy price

Table 2.4 shows even buying at 20% below current share price, and holding through end of 2024, the projected return for the consensus case is only ~5% average per year. That projected return is at high risk of multiple contraction below the assumed 28.66.

Checking the AAON "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 AAON Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in Shareholders' Equity of $98 million over the 3.25 years, January 1, 2017 through end of March 31, 2020. This $98 million was applied to increasing operating assets by $70 million and cash by $28 million.

Table 3.2 AAON Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is not happening to any appreciable degree with AAON.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 -

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 2.25 year period totals to $174 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $3.30.

There are only very minor differences between non-GAAP and GAAP earnings - no concerns in that respect.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $53 million for 1.4 million shares issued to employees. The issue of these shares was more than offset by roughly 2.0 million shares repurchased for $79 million. There was little difference between the amount of $53 million charged against net income, and the estimated $57 million cost of shares repurchased to offset the shares issued to staff. The difference of $4 million has come out of shareholders' equity without being recognized as a charge against net income - not material.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported EPS of $3.30 has reduced to a $2.74 per share addition to equity for the 3.25 year period.

Out of this $2.74 per share addition to equity, $0.89 (32%) was distributed to shareholders by way of dividend.

Due to numbers of shares repurchased being more than shares issued to employees, share count reduced from 52.65 to 52.04 million over the 3.25 year period.

AAON: Summary and Conclusions

The AAON business -

I really cannot fault the AAON business. It appears superbly managed. It has a strong balance sheet with surplus cash and no debt. Net income has been relatively flat over the period under review. Around $55 million for 2017 and $55 million net income for 2019. The apparent strong growth in earnings for 2019 over 2018 is a result of depressed earnings in 2018 during a period of restructuring. I do believe, following the restructuring, AAON has the capability of increasing earnings in the years ahead. AAON is classed as an essential business, supplying air conditioning to hospitals and schools, so it can be expected to continue to operate even if there are further COVID-19 related lockdowns. However, productivity and growth is likely to be adversely affected by the impact of COVID-19, with uncertainty how long that will continue.

The AAON share price -

It is a truism, no matter how good a business, it is possible to pay too much for the shares of that business. This is what I see with AAON. In Tables 2.1 to 2.4, I have modeled rate of return projections under various scenarios. My conclusion is, unless present high P/E multiple of greater than 40 is maintained, returns will be inadequate for the risk involved to capital. It may well be that this popular stock will attract high multiples far into the future. But the exposure to risk of multiple contraction will be ever present. For a greater understanding of the risks I see over the months ahead for widespread multiple contraction, please see my article, "Corporations Facing A World Of COVID-19 Challenges" (linked above).

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.